Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LennyD's avatar
LennyD
1d

Dear Dr. Exley: Please know that most of this sails way WAY over our heads. If you say its vitally important, I'm with you. An d it has implanted into my RAS to be retrieved some unknown day in the future at the exact moment I need it most.

Best!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Christopher Exley
SaHiB's avatar
SaHiB
18h

Thank you for providing a rationale for the inflammatory and immune dysfunction causing effects of aluminum.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Christopher Exley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture