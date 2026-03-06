One of the many conundrums that I encountered in my early days of studying aluminium in biology were myriad observations of aluminium accelerating oxidative effects whether in animals, plants or even in vitro. There were almost as many tentative explanations as to how aluminium mediated such effects. None of these rang true with me and none of them were explanations of what appeared to me to be a general phenomenon, the pro-oxidant activity of aluminium.

Reading more deeply into the subject I came across research by Fridovich and colleagues published in the esteemed journal Free Radical Biology and Medicine in 1992. In my seminal paper published in the same journal in 2004 I wrote;

Fridovich and co-workers showed that the rate of oxidation of NADH by either photochemically or enzymatically generated superoxide was increased threefold in the presence of aluminum. Superoxide dismutase (SOD) inhibited only the aluminum-induced effect and not the initial rate of oxidation whereas catalase did not influence either reaction rate. The authors suggested that the catalytic influence of aluminum indicated ‘‘the formation of an oxidising complex from Al(III) plus superoxide.

With my interests in the bioinorganic chemistry of aluminium the concept of a aluminium-superoxide complex resonated with me and I began to look for evidence of such a complex.

I found such evidence but only in the anhydrous state, that is in the absence of water. Aluminium was predicted to form a strong metal-superoxide complex with equally impressive oxidant power. See the figure below.

I needed to find evidence that superoxide could form a stable complex with aluminium in water if such a complex might explain the pro-oxidant activity of aluminium in animals, plants and in vitro.

My colleague at Keele at the time, Professor George Truscott, an eminent scientist in redox chemistry, provided the vehicle for such evidence. He surmised that if superoxide bound aluminium then this would inhibit the interaction of superoxide with beta-carotene. George was an expert in the redox chemistry of beta carotene. The first data to specifically test the formation of an aluminium superoxide complex are shown in the figure below.

The data were the first tentative demonstration of the formation of an aluminium superoxide complex in aqueous solution. Thank you George!

This is the equation that describes the formation of a semi-reduced superoxide radical aluminium cation.

While the presence of AlO 2 ·2+ is yet to be observed directly in any biological context (the spectroscopically silent nature of Al suggests this may never be possible) I am extremely pleased to report that its existence has been proven in silico as has its redox activity in reducing Fe(III) to Fe(II). Many thanks to Professor Xabier Lopez for this outstanding research. Xabi is the world’s leading computational chemist working on aluminium.

A final note on the aluminium superoxide complex is that its activity is almost completely abolished by the enzyme superoxide dismutase. This tells us that Al3+ cannot compete for binding the superoxide radical cation in the presence of the dismutase, the enzyme that through natural selection controls the redox power of this free radical. However, in those chemical and physical compartments where the superoxide radical is formed in the absence of the dismutase, an example of which might be the senile plaques found in the brains of individuals with Alzheimer's disease, superoxide binds aluminium and promotes the extensive oxidative damage observed in the vicinity of such plaques.

It is my understanding that much of the toxicity of aluminium in biology can be attributed to oxidative damage promoted by the semi-reduced superoxide radical aluminium cation, AlO 2 ·2+, and the citation metrics of my seminal paper, Google Scholar currently showing 581 citations, suggest that many agree with me.

I am proud of this contribution to science.