RFK Jr is head of Health and Human Services (he will be won’t he?) and has a long list of actions needed to make America healthy again (MAHA).

I am biased, of course, but I am also informed by over forty years of research at the bench. I do not come to decisions or strong opinions lightly. It certainly took me at least thirty years to begin to understand the implications of my research and that of my colleagues.

What does it mean to live in The Aluminium Age and what might RFK Jr and President Trump do about it.

I will flatter myself by thinking that they might start by reading my substack on The Aluminium Age. I will take this self congratulation a step further by hoping that they might ask ME the critical question, ‘What is Wrong with Aluminium?’

May I cut to the chase and the grist underlying such a question. What if neurodegenerative disease was only a disease of aging and what if autism was as rare as the proverbial hen’s teeth. Would that go some way to MAHA?

Despite the efforts of the scientific community, including my own, our understanding of Human Exposure to Aluminium remains in its infancy. The concerted efforts of the international aluminium industry and its many disciples have successfully suppressed research on aluminium and oppressed scientists wanting to research aluminium. Simply compare the research effort on for example, human exposure to copper with that of aluminium. The former dwarfs the latter many times over.

However, I mention neurodegenerative disease and, indeed autism, because here we have made significant progress in understanding aluminium’s role in disease aetiology.

I can confidently predict, no aluminium in brain tissue means no Alzheimer's disease and I can form the working hypothesis that if pregnant women and infants were not vaccinated with vaccines that included an aluminium adjuvant the incidence of autism would plummet. May I also add that both of these scenarios would be much improved if we were not forced to feed our children with infant formulas contaminated with huge amounts of aluminium.

Please President Trump and, of course, RFK Jr make research on human exposure to aluminium a legitimate and indeed urgent priority for funding organisations such as the NIH, NIA, EPA et c..

However, we do not need to wait to learn the findings of all the new research to begin to MAHA. Immediate actions on vaccines, fluoridation of potable waters and contamination of our diet with aluminium will help to lower the body burden of aluminium with almost immediate benefits. Yes, health benefits accrued within a single term of office. But only, Mr President, if you act now.

This is an Englishman’s advice to make Americans healthy again. If Trump starts the ball rolling then history tells us that others will take up the ball too.