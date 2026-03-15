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Scott's avatar
Scott
2d

So I assume Tetra Pak is still being used--just not, of course, by Musashi!

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1 reply by Dr Christopher Exley
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LoverOfHills
2d

Are you reminiscing other times, of Waiting in the Wings, sir?

As we await the big IF this week, IF ACIP's March 18,19 meeting will indeed occur, I assume sir, Dr. Exley, you may be, yet AGAIN, be Waiting in the Wings...to provide the receipts for what will, I hope AND PRAY, be one of the topics discussed, Adjuvants.

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