I am sure that many of you will remember Cathy Freeman winning the 400m at the Sydney Olympics wearing her now iconic one-piece running suit. Not long after the glory of the games had dissipated I was sitting, mid-morning, in my office at Keele when the phone rang (phone - big thing sitting on your desk plugged into the wall) and on the other end was an enthusiastic voice calling from a bar in Australia. It was a lively character called Tim Horewood who at the time was the boss of a small Australian company called Musashi. One of their best-selling products at the time were protein drinks and Tim, being ahead of his time in this industry, had mentioned in the marketing of their drinks that Musashi did not use Tetra Pak packaging to avoid any possibility of contamination of their product by aluminium migrating from the packaging. In the words of the ultimate pretty woman, Julia Roberts, this precautionary statement in their marketing proved to be a ‘big mistake’!

Tetra Pak were not happy about Tim’s literature and immediately set about bringing this then small company to its knees through the courts. They threw the book at Tim and Musashi and literally put the future existence of the company in jeopardy. I never actually understood how but Tim knew who to call and I was more than happy to help.

Coincidentally with at that time the Olympics in Sydney, the name Musashi was taken from the Japanese philosopher Miyamoto Musashi who wrote ‘A Book of Five Rings’ and contained within this masterpiece is the saying; Know your enemy, know his sword.

Tim clearly lived by this philosophy and together we set about dismantling Tetra Pak’s case against Musashi.

Tim knew that the nascent Musashi’s future was in danger from the action of Tetra Pak and he employed a brilliant young lawyer called Peter Collinson to represent Musashi’s interests. Peter was sent to spend about a week with me at Keele where he very quickly became expert in the subject of aluminium and human health. He stayed with my wife and I in our home so that he could eat, sleep and breathe aluminium. Not literally of course and especially as I had then in 2001 yet to understand the therapeutic potential of silicon-rich natural waters.

As part of the philosophy of Musashi, know your enemy, Tetra Pak was asked to provide all of the information that they relied upon in contesting the suggestion by Tim that Tetra Pak packaging might contaminate stored product with aluminium. This they did with gusto and included data pertaining to their in-house experiments on the release or not of aluminium by their product. The arrogance of Tetra Pak at this time brings to my mind today the similar arrogance shown by Stanley Plotkin when deposed by my good friend Aaron Siri (see Aaron’s Injecting Freedom substack if interested in this). Tetra Pak could not conceive that they might just be wrong.

But how wrong they were. While I was able to cite numerous examples in the peer-reviewed scientific literature of the fallibility of Tetra Pak’s laminate packaging (cardboard outer layer, aluminium foil middle layer, polythene inner layer) and in particular the not so impervious nature of the polythene inner layer, much, much more damaging were their own inhouse data!

I was able to show unequivocally using Tetra Pak’s own data supplied upon request to Musashi that their revolutionary trilaminate packaging (coincidentally developed I believe by Mr Tetra Pak at Reaseheath College just down the road from Keele) contaminated stored product with aluminium.

I wrote up my report and the next thing I knew I was flying to Sydney in early September 2001 to appear in the Federal Court of Australia New South Wales on behalf of Musashi.

Well, I say to appear but everything did not turn out as I had assumed. Tetra Pak employed a local analytical chemist Dr Trevor Florence as their ‘expert’. Dr Florence’s limited research on aluminium was known to me through his published papers though his understanding of aluminium and human health were soon put to rigorous test by Peter Collinson. Florence impressed no one.

I waited and waited for my day in court but to no avail. It transpired that Tetra Pak would not risk the damage to their reputation that would be incurred by their cross examination of my report and my knowledge. I found this highly disappointing at the time.

Let me share with you what Musashi actually wrote about aluminium in their marketing.

Another problem associated with Tetra Pak products is the possibility of Aluminium being released into the products. Tetra Paks are made from paper and plastic which is bonded to a layer of aluminium. Aluminium is a heavy metal which if found in the body can prove to be very toxic. With Tetra Pak products designed specifically for extended shelf life, the possibility of aluminium leaking into the products increases over time. Although it is still unclear as to what levels of aluminium we could expect in a tetra pak, what we are certain of is that once in the human body, it is a chemical that will do more harm than good.

Essentially the whole case against Musashi and Tim Horewood specifically centred upon the nature of the language that was used. In a nutshell the judge ruled that at the time Tim wrote this he could not actually support the statements made. He was not writing from an informed opinion. For this reason the judge found against Musashi in this general respect. However, the judgement conceded that information and data provided by myself gave substance to the opinions. For this reason other judgements were in favour of Musashi.

As it is said, at the end of the day, Musashi survived and is today Australia’s premier supplier of such products for fitness and health. I am proud of my role in securing Musashi’s future. I also enjoyed the whole experience including my one and only trip to Oz!