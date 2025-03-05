Back in 2008 I wrote a chapter on Aluminium and Medicine for a book edited by a colleague in Brazil. A pdf of this chapter is available to subscribers on request.
In the book I produced the below table.
This table has since been updated in my recent book, Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom, with one change being an increase in rank to 6-8 for diabetes.
My interest in diabetes and the research that followed stemmed from our work on Alzheimer’s disease (AD). In AD an amyloid-forming protein called amyloid-beta peptide is implicated in accelerated death of neurones in the brain. In diabetes (type 2 diabetes mellitus, T2DM) an amyloid-forming protein called amylin (or IAPP) is implicated in accelerated death of insulin producing cells in the Islets of Langerhans in the pancreas. In both AD and T2DM metals are key factors in the amyloid forming process or amyloidogenesis. Specifically, aluminium catalyses the process whereby copper inhibits amyloidogenesis in both AD and T2DM.
We continued this area of research up until my enforced ‘retirement’ in 2021, you can find the published papers on my website. The conclusions reached were that aluminium is a likely catalyst of cell death in T2DM whereas copper might be protective, perhaps even a form of treatment for T2DM.
Since I left the bench in 2021 I have not come across quality research testing the link between human exposure to aluminium and diabetes. However, a recent paper published in a good journal has investigated this link and the results strongly support a possible role for aluminium in diabetes. Admittedly the research relies upon samples of plasma and not whole blood which in my opinion would be a more rigorous approach. Indeed, experience suggests that if they had used whole blood the statistical associations between diabetes and aluminium exposure would be even stronger. Nevertheless I am pleased to find support for our long held hypothesis that aluminium has a role to play in diabetes and with this in mind I should perhaps adjust the ranking in my table from 6-8, as appears in my book, to 7-9. The aluminium screw tightens yet again on another of the major chronic diseases in Man.
Great article and so many diseases maybe being caused by this single element. This is good to know so that we the people can take pro-action on mitigating this in our body by drinking high silica water. My sister succumbed to Alzheimer's disease some years back and is in a care home. I told her and her husband about drinking this water to get rid of the aluminium but unfortunately they didn't heed this advice. So sad to see people going this way. Because this aluminium is everywhere in today's society/environment, I worry for the future generations on this polluted planet.
Maybe we should think about renaming the medical freedom movement the drug freedom movement. By the simple expedient of never taking drugs - I have not taken one for decades - you avoid having to worry about poisoning yourself that way. I can think of nothing more foolish and dangerous than injecting God knows what directly into the blood. On food, we can grow our own. On water, there are traditional ways to get it clean. On meat, we can have our own chickens. On fish, we can grow them and there again avoid the poisons. Interestingly enough I discovered that the Korean language had no word for allergy. It uses our word. I wonder how many other languages have no word for this also. Makes me wonder if a thorough search of all past medical literature going back thousands of years in all languages all over the world we might be able to see the onset of the self poisoning we have been calling medicine in the etymology of words used to describe sickness. When I was a boy my silly parents thought I was dyslexic - it was all the rage back then - of course the real problem is the chaotic English spelling system taught by the ignorant as phonetic when it 50% isn't - I recently had a stupid lazy silly ( old words) student who had been "diagnosed" as "on the autism spectrum" and put on new fangled drugs which made him into a suicidal zombie. His mother thinks he is "getting better".