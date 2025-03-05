Back in 2008 I wrote a chapter on Aluminium and Medicine for a book edited by a colleague in Brazil. A pdf of this chapter is available to subscribers on request.

In the book I produced the below table.

This table has since been updated in my recent book, Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom, with one change being an increase in rank to 6-8 for diabetes.

My interest in diabetes and the research that followed stemmed from our work on Alzheimer’s disease (AD). In AD an amyloid-forming protein called amyloid-beta peptide is implicated in accelerated death of neurones in the brain. In diabetes (type 2 diabetes mellitus, T2DM) an amyloid-forming protein called amylin (or IAPP) is implicated in accelerated death of insulin producing cells in the Islets of Langerhans in the pancreas. In both AD and T2DM metals are key factors in the amyloid forming process or amyloidogenesis. Specifically, aluminium catalyses the process whereby copper inhibits amyloidogenesis in both AD and T2DM.

We continued this area of research up until my enforced ‘retirement’ in 2021, you can find the published papers on my website. The conclusions reached were that aluminium is a likely catalyst of cell death in T2DM whereas copper might be protective, perhaps even a form of treatment for T2DM.

Since I left the bench in 2021 I have not come across quality research testing the link between human exposure to aluminium and diabetes. However, a recent paper published in a good journal has investigated this link and the results strongly support a possible role for aluminium in diabetes. Admittedly the research relies upon samples of plasma and not whole blood which in my opinion would be a more rigorous approach. Indeed, experience suggests that if they had used whole blood the statistical associations between diabetes and aluminium exposure would be even stronger. Nevertheless I am pleased to find support for our long held hypothesis that aluminium has a role to play in diabetes and with this in mind I should perhaps adjust the ranking in my table from 6-8, as appears in my book, to 7-9. The aluminium screw tightens yet again on another of the major chronic diseases in Man.