My reasons for writing a substack were and remain myriad. Paramount was and is communication. As I repeated ad nauseum as an active scientist there is little point in science if it is not clearly and accurately reported.

I received an email today that prompted this muse. It forced me to recall the tyranny universally known as covid. In particular it brought home personal feelings associated with the advent of this shameful time in human history.

In 2020 my days at Keele University were both joyful, we were producing some of our most important science, and fraught. Senior management at Keele revelled in their attempts to make my life and critically my science as difficult as possible. You can read about this here if interested.

It was early March and a meeting scheduled with my new Head of School was cancelled by her with no notice as a decision was made by management to close the university and send us all home.

Exasperated, yes of course but I assumed, as many did, that this premature action would very soon be reversed. As a biologist of forty years standing I knew immediately that there was no killer virus and I waited for the so-called great and good of British and world science to confirm a false alarm.

The silence that followed and left us stranded at home was particularly painful for me. I had been brought up by scientists belonging to the great institutions of science and I thought that I believed in such bodies. As a scientist in the United Kingdom there is no greater accolade than to be invited to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of London, to have those three letters FRS after your name.

I waited in vain for a statement from The Royal Society declaring the false alarm. They remained silent and this silence enabled the government and their pet scientists such as Ferguson et al. to rule the roost and perpetuate the climate of fear that followed. The fact that scientists, fellows of The Royal Society, including such heavyweights as Sir Paul Nurse chose Judas’ silver over science made my stomach churn. That the oldest and greatest of scientific societies chose corruption over truth was then and remains now a dagger to my scientific heart. Only they know why they took this path and I doubt their collective consciences will ever reveal such truths.

However, at the cenotaph in London every year we remember the atrocities of the Great War with the words ‘Lest We Forget’ and now is the time and occasion to apply the same words to the tyranny of covid.

This was the subject of the email I received this morning from Nelly Psarrou and Ioannis Lazarou, documentary film makers among other attributes.

They need our support to make their documentary ‘I Don’t Want to Know’. A familiar response from the many who were completely deceived by the false covid narrative.

You can watch a trailer for the film they wish to make here. It also includes information on how you can support them through donations.

A time will come when films made now and in the near future telling the truth about covid will be shown across mainstream media. This time may be sooner than you think once RFKJr takes over as head of HHS in the US. The ball is rolling let’s make sure it continues to do so such that in the future at ‘Covid Memorials’ in all the major cities of the World we utter the words ‘Lest We Forget’.

Be generous.