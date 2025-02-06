My reasons for writing a substack were and remain myriad. Paramount was and is communication. As I repeated ad nauseum as an active scientist there is little point in science if it is not clearly and accurately reported.
I received an email today that prompted this muse. It forced me to recall the tyranny universally known as covid. In particular it brought home personal feelings associated with the advent of this shameful time in human history.
In 2020 my days at Keele University were both joyful, we were producing some of our most important science, and fraught. Senior management at Keele revelled in their attempts to make my life and critically my science as difficult as possible. You can read about this here if interested.
It was early March and a meeting scheduled with my new Head of School was cancelled by her with no notice as a decision was made by management to close the university and send us all home.
Exasperated, yes of course but I assumed, as many did, that this premature action would very soon be reversed. As a biologist of forty years standing I knew immediately that there was no killer virus and I waited for the so-called great and good of British and world science to confirm a false alarm.
The silence that followed and left us stranded at home was particularly painful for me. I had been brought up by scientists belonging to the great institutions of science and I thought that I believed in such bodies. As a scientist in the United Kingdom there is no greater accolade than to be invited to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of London, to have those three letters FRS after your name.
I waited in vain for a statement from The Royal Society declaring the false alarm. They remained silent and this silence enabled the government and their pet scientists such as Ferguson et al. to rule the roost and perpetuate the climate of fear that followed. The fact that scientists, fellows of The Royal Society, including such heavyweights as Sir Paul Nurse chose Judas’ silver over science made my stomach churn. That the oldest and greatest of scientific societies chose corruption over truth was then and remains now a dagger to my scientific heart. Only they know why they took this path and I doubt their collective consciences will ever reveal such truths.
However, at the cenotaph in London every year we remember the atrocities of the Great War with the words ‘Lest We Forget’ and now is the time and occasion to apply the same words to the tyranny of covid.
This was the subject of the email I received this morning from Nelly Psarrou and Ioannis Lazarou, documentary film makers among other attributes.
They need our support to make their documentary ‘I Don’t Want to Know’. A familiar response from the many who were completely deceived by the false covid narrative.
You can watch a trailer for the film they wish to make here. It also includes information on how you can support them through donations.
A time will come when films made now and in the near future telling the truth about covid will be shown across mainstream media. This time may be sooner than you think once RFKJr takes over as head of HHS in the US. The ball is rolling let’s make sure it continues to do so such that in the future at ‘Covid Memorials’ in all the major cities of the World we utter the words ‘Lest We Forget’.
Be generous.
Chris Marcon, your comment is no longer here though I will answer it as best I can anyway. You asked about the Nobel Prize for Chemistry being awarded to the computational chemist David Baker. I might ask what have been the benefits of his 'clever' work to mankind? Did it help to cure cancer or chronic disease. Alternatively, did building artificial proteins using the building blocks of life tell us any more about how life works. I am not sure but I do know that curiosity can be for good and evil and mankind has yet to straddle this fine line successfully. I would rather have seen the prize awarded for something else, something entirely fundamental such as the chemistry that underlies the exclusion of aluminium from living things! Way too simple for prize giving.
"Judas' silver" indeed.
I did my own checks on the FRS last year and reached the same conclusion.
Note the doublespeak:
"To ensure our independence, the Royal Society is funded from a variety of sources.
Support from foundations, corporations and donors
Gifts from foundations, corporations and individual donors, as well as legacies in the form of bequests and contributions received in the memory of others, help us maintain our independence, influence and lead scientific discovery and create a future for scientific excellence."
https://royalsociety.org/about-us/how-we-are-governed/funding-finances/
Many of the most well known and largest research charities also live off dirty pharma money.
You will never hear a word out of place from any of them.