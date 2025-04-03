While Trump changes economics as you read, RFK Jr is on the brink of changing the world. The purge of the corrupt throughout HHS has begun and so to the backlash from what remains, though for how long, of the establishment.

New faces are the easy part. New science, trusted science cannot be delivered by a vote at Senate. Neither can new science, trusted science be delivered by government organisations tainted by decades of institutionalised corruption.

The CDC, FDA, EPA among others have to earn the trust of the people and this will take longer than Trump’s first term. Freedom needs new and trusted science and the optimal way to achieve this within four years is through truly independent science funded by the tax payer through the National Institutes of Health, the NIH.

The NIH funds world class research, no not just American world class research but world class research full stop.

I have a dream, apologies for stealing this from a true icon of change, but…I have a dream that the NIH will issue an open call for research on human exposure to aluminium, well aluminum, a call that will be answered by scientists across the globe. Scientists that may have waited decades for such an opportunity.

Transparent and open peer review will identify the best proposals in the most critical areas of aluminium and human health. Proposals submitted by quality scientists from across the globe, scientists untainted by industry dollars, scientists ready to change the world.

When, as I believe it will, this call to change the world is made and US tax payer’s dollars are spent to produce new and trusted science, RFK Jr will have his agent of MAHA. But, and this has to be understood at all levels from the President through to the people of the freedom movement, new and trusted science must take time.

The results of this revolution will be peer reviewed and published in the established way but do not expect to read them for several years.

There are no quick fixes for RFK Jr’s revolution. All good things. I spent forty years waiting for this day to come, as it will, and I can wait just a few years more to see this brought to fruition by RFK Jr.

Believe, the world will change.