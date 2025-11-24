There have been a plethora of mainly negative news stories following RFK Jr’s recent suggestion that aluminium in vaccines is linked to food allergies. The usual suspects have been falling over each other in a rush to ridicule Secretary Kennedy. However, Secretary Kennedy is correct and there is world class research along with enduring clinical experience to support a role for aluminium causing allergies.

Let’s start with the latter. Aluminium adjuvants, primarily aluminium oxyhydroxide, have been used in sub-cutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) for decades. Yes, individuals with food allergies are treated with allergens, such as peanut allergen, combined with an aluminium adjuvant. The idea being that low level exposure to the allergen over many months or even years for some SCIT ‘re-balances’ an individual’s response to an allergen or sometimes a group of allergens. If you read the article about RFK Jr’s assertion in USA Today or even in Scientific American (it is some time since this journal produced reputable scientific commentaries) you will see that the allergy community has recently stolen the idea of SCIT in recommending low levels of allergens (such as peanuts) as treatments for allergies. So, yes Secretary Kennedy is correct in his assertion that exposure to aluminium is associated with food allergy.

However, the science is even more developed than this and is directly linked to aluminium adjuvants in vaccines. A world class group from Austria working on food allergies has demonstrated unequivocally that an allergy to almost anything, in this case to cod fish, can be developed by simply injecting anything (cod fish extract) combined with an aluminium-based antacid, sucralfate, in to the blood of mice. They exposed the mice parenterally as opposed to by ingestion to rule out the antacid effect of sucralfate in the gut. Previous research by the same group had shown that aluminium antacids induce allergies via ingestion. The follow-up research therefore proved that it is the aluminium that is responsible for inducing allergy and not the change in the gut pH per se.

Regular readers of Dr’s Newsletter will know that I covered this subject in a previous substack about asthma.

It is also worth pointing out herein that other autoimmune diseases can be treated with aluminium adjuvanted antigens, the classic example being type 1 diabetes.

All those naysayers who love to criticise everything that Secretary Kennedy says are WRONG. How I wish I had been there to put them in their place.