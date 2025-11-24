Dr’s Newsletter

Rob (c137)
1d

It's crazy how some mainstream alternative doctors promote aluminum and other garbage like statins.

I think a lot of them forgot basic chemistry when they went through med school. 😂

I've been re reading this and it's seriously deluded and reminds me of the way they defended mercury by saying it was a different form. As you have taught us, these metals are not what we evolved to use and they end up screwing up key processes in the body.

Sigh... Pierre

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/aluminumfrom-feared-toxin-to-forgotten

2 replies by Dr Christopher Exley and others
Larry DeMarco
1d

In addition to these concerns Kennedy just did something near and dear to your heart. Please forgive me if I missed this in your report or the comments, but Mr. Kennedy changed some important verbiage in the CDC's official public website. Two important additions.

First, "The claim that 'vaccines do not cause autism' is not an evidence based claim because studies have not yet ruled out the possibility that in fact vaccines cause autism."

Secondly, "Studies have been ignored by health authorities." JFK Jr. Is being raked over the coals for this by mainstream minions, but God Bless him for opposing the status quo.

