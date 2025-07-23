In 2013 at the inquest into the death of Mrs Carole Cross the coroner Mr Michael Rose confirmed in his narrative verdict a role for aluminium in the brain damage leading to her death. To my knowledge this was the first time in a court of law where human exposure to aluminium was causatively linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

I am, of course, referring to the incident at Lowermoor Water Treatment Works at Camelford, Cornwall in 1988.

Mass Poisoning (Camelford 1988) Dr Christopher Exley · November 14, 2024 I have recently been contacted by a documentary film company interested in re-visiting the most overt mass poisoning of the British population in recent history. I do hope that they are sufficiently brave to bring this story to the general public as there is nothing but unfinished business to pursue and uncover in this unfortunate event. Read full story

We published the case report concerning the brain damage alluded to by the Somerset Coroner in 2006.

Herein we will examine how this case provides unequivocal evidence for a role for aluminium in brain damage in autism.

Carole Cross died of congophilic amyloid angiopathy (CAA) a form of Alzheimer’s disease rarely if ever observed in someone in their fifties. A characteristic of CAA pathology is the association of amyloid beta protein with the cerebral vasculature. See the image below taken from our 2006 publication.

The rusty-red staining shows amyloid beta protein almost exclusively associated with blood vessels.

The Coroner concluded that this unique pathology was caused by aluminium coincident in Carole Cross’s brain tissue. Understandably he was not able to be certain that the brain tissue aluminium originated from drinking water in Camelford. However, the sudden onset of neurological conditions in the immediate aftermath of Camelford provided strong evidence that Carole Cross’s exposure to aluminium in drinking water in Camelford caused her Alzheimer’s disease (CAA).

In 2019 with the advantage of a recently developed method to image aluminium in human brain tissue we re-visited Carole Cross’s brain tissue and made a number of remarkable observations. Perhaps foremost of such was that the location of aluminium was predominantly intracellular being identified in inflammatory and glial cells including microglia, astrocytes, lymphocytes and cells lining the choroid plexus. You can see an example of this distribution of aluminium in CAA in the image below taken from our 2019 publication.

This predominantly intracellular distribution of aluminium in human brain tissue has only been observed in one other neurodegenerative disease, namely autism. Many of you will recall seeing similar images in our seminal publication on aluminium in brain tissue in autism. An example of which I have copied below.

However, the coincidence of the distribution of brain tissue aluminium in CAA and autism is not the only remarkable observation linking these two seemingly disparate diseases.

When we investigated whether or not amyloid beta protein was present in autism brain tissue not only were we able to confirm the presence of amyloid beta but we were able to show that as in CAA the amyloid beta was predominantly associated with the vasculature. Essentially unequivocal evidence of CAA in autism brain tissue.

Compare the above images taken from autism brain tissue (see) to the images below taken from the CAA case of Mrs Carole Cross.

I contend that in both CAA (the case of Mrs Cross) and autism an acute exposure to aluminium (in drinking water and vaccines respectively) lead to excessive accumulation of aluminium in brain tissue resulting in severe inflammation and almost identical aluminium-driven brain tissue pathology.

The Somerset Coroner concluded that aluminium was the cause of CAA in the brain of Mrs Cross. Given the evidence for aluminium in brain tissue in autism it would seem more than likely that he would reach the identical conclusion. I know that I do, what do you think?