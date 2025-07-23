Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LUCIA PATTERSON's avatar
LUCIA PATTERSON
7d

That's truly concerning and a remarkable similarity. That also made me think about regressive autism. A lot of families with severely autistic children also report Alzheimers on the mother or father's side of the family. The genetic susceptibility that goes undetected and only becomes evident after vaccines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
7d

Another great article. I hope this does go somewhere. It is about time the cause or at least one of the causes of autism and Alzheimer's, being deposits of aluminium in the brain, is recognised. The medical community needs to put away it's bias and recognise the damage being done by the aluminium in the vaccines as being the culprit in these two disorders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Christopher Exley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture