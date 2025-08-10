In my recent substack I presented, in my opinion, unequivocal evidence of a role for aluminium in brain damage in autism.

Well, I certainly convinced myself and, as a consequence, I am still waiting for the science that refutes our seminal research in the field published in 2018.

In the abstract of this ground breaking publication I wrote;

These are some of the highest values for aluminium in human brain tissue yet recorded and one has to question why, for example, the aluminium content of the occipital lobe of a 15 year old boy would be 8.74 (11.59) μg/g dry wt.?

Herein I would like to share with you some further not previously published images of aluminium in brain tissue of this 15 year old boy who died with a diagnosis of autism.

First, here is a low power image showing the location of aluminium in the boy’s hippocampus.

And now a close up of the indicated region.

The image appears to show inflamed tissue with a high concentration of aluminium (orange/yellow fluorescence) surrounded by many microglia cells all of which give positive aluminium fluorescence. Either the microglia are attracted towards the inflammation where they may deposit their load of aluminium or the microglia are attempting to clear the aluminium-induced cell damage.

Next is again a low power image of the location of aluminium in the occipital lobe of the 15 year old boy.

The image identified as ‘1’ above is shown in detail below.

The cell marked with an asterisk is in the lumen of a blood vessel and appears to show some form of white blood cell, a lymphocyte or possibly a macrophage, that is loaded with aluminium. These types of immuno-reactive cells are the likely source of aluminium to autism brain tissue and in this case may begin to explain why we measured such a high content of aluminium in this 15 year old boy’s brain tissue.

Below is a close up of the region identified in the low power scan as ‘2’.

Both astrocytes and microglia are loaded with aluminium.

Finally, a low power plan showing the location of aluminium in the temporal lobe of the 15 year old boy.

A close up of the region in question is highly revealing.

Look at the intensity of the positive aluminium fluorescence in the highlighted microglial cell. If you are in any doubt as to the validity of this image or indeed any of the previous images I have shared with you then look at the autofluorescence (Auto) image of the exact same location shown to the right and central of the main image. It confirms exactly what we measured and reported in our seminal paper, extremely high amounts of aluminium in brain tissue of a 15 year old boy who died with a diagnosis of autism.

I will share further previously unpublished images of aluminium in brain tissue in autism with you in future substack posts.

Please, regardless of the seriousness of the message I am putting across and the spurious attempts by lame duck scientists to discount a role for aluminium (and aluminium adjuvants) in autism simply consider the published peer-reviewed science and make up your own mind.

I hope that this is what RFK Jr has done and that we will see an end to the poisoning by aluminium adjuvants of our infants at birth and thereafter very very soon.

If I may end by copying the words of the great author and sometimes scientist, Primo Levi.

Se non ora, quando? (If not now, when?)