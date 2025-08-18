While we all anticipate the imminent announcement from RFK Jr and HHS concerning the cause of the catastrophic rise in cases of diagnosed autism I thought it pertinent to keep my foot on the throat of the international aluminium industry and their myriad collaborators in governments across the globe.

I know that for many with a concern the connections between autism and epilepsy are of interest. I share your interest and so I will present some further images of aluminium in the hippocampus in autism. You will know and appreciate that the hippocampus is the main region of the brain targeted in epilepsy.

The first brain section is taken from a 22 year old man who died with a diagnosis of autism.

You will recall from previous images on earlier substack posts that when aluminium is present it is identified as orange, sometimes yellow (due to its intensity) fluorescence. In the above image aluminium is intracellular and while we cannot be certain it is probably in an astrocyte.

The next section of hippocampus is from a 14 year old boy who died with a diagnosis of autism.

Aluminium is clearly located in some form of glial cells. These are non-neuronal cells and the identification of aluminium in primarily non-neuronal cells was a stand-out observation in our research on aluminium in autism brain tissue.

I used the next image of aluminium in the hippocampus of a 15 year old boy who died with a diagnosis of autism in my previous post. It is worth repeating it herein.

In this image, glial cells loaded with aluminium, likely to be microglia surround an area of aluminium-induced damage, possibly neuronal damage.

Below is a diagram of a section of hippocampus taken from a 50 year old man who died with a diagnosis of autism.

Simply notice the proliferation of positive aluminium fluorescence across this tissue section.

Below is one of the most striking and I believe important images of aluminium in the hippocampus of this individual.

The image is of the meninges and shows multiple inflammatory cells, probably lymphocytes and macrophages, loaded with aluminium.

Below is a section of hippocampus taken from a 22 year old man who died with a diagnosis of autism.

Once again, glial cells, probably astrocytes are loaded with aluminium.

Finally, just in case you have not remembered what aluminium looks like in the hippocampus in epilepsy.

I am sure that you can see the similarities between aluminium in the hippocampus in epilepsy and in autism. You can read more about this case of epilepsy here and in previous substack posts.

Ever since we first measured and imaged aluminium in brain tissue in autism I have racked my brain to find any reason why such a load of aluminium and in particular intracellular non-neuronal aluminium would not have a causal role in the brain damage occurring in autism.

I failed. Aluminium has a causal role in the instigation and subsequent development of autism. This is the conclusion I am expecting in the imminent announcement from Health and Human Services. This means a moratorium on the use of aluminium adjuvanted vaccines should follow and the instigation of a major NIH funding programme on human exposure to aluminium. My breath is baited!