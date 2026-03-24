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Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
5d

I continue to learn so much from Dr. Exley. Drawing from his work, I wrote this article: Comparing INJECTED versus INGESTED Aluminum…and the Serious Dangers of Injected Aluminum -- https://danaullman.substack.com/p/comparing-ingested-versus-injected

The fact that pro-vaccine scientists and the media do not differentiate between ingested versus injected aluminum tells us all that these "scientists" are purposefully misleading others...and the mass media is simply protecting its advertising as they enable the poisoning of the public.

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Lor's avatar
Lor
5d

Thank you for your work and I always look forward to reading your new articles on here. I’m still rather dismayed that nothing is being done about this other than the array of diseases being invented that is more than likely aluminum poisoning. My vaccine damaged son drinks Fiji water daily I just hope he improves more in time.

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