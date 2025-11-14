In my previous musing I promised to explain why I came to the conclusion 'no aluminium, no Alzheimer's'. By 2017, when this paper was published, there was already a wealth of clinical and animal studies providing almost unequivocal evidence of aluminium as a cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Today it still raises a wry smile when I read research where treatment strategies for Alzheimer’s disease are tested in animal models where Alzheimer’s disease is induced by the injection of aluminium salts. Indeed animal studies continue to this day to recapitulate the role of aluminium in Alzheimer's disease. However, to this moment in time, mainstream media, Alzheimer’s charities and the governments of developed countries deny aluminium’s involvement in the disease and are quick to bring out the old chestnut that aluminium’s role in Alzheimer’s disease has been disproved, they like to say debunked, years ago.

I knew that I had to play the detractors at their own game. Take an idea that most if not all of the Alzheimer’s mafia are happy to promote and turn this idea on its head by introducing aluminium into the (their) picture. The accepted idea I addressed being that early onset Alzheimer’s disease was a genetic form of the disease mediated through genes relating to the processing of the amyloid precursor protein. The latter being the parent protein of amyloid beta, the peptide that forms the senile plaques found in Alzheimer’s disease brain tissue. See the post below and other similar posts for further background on amyloid beta.

I reasoned with myself that if aluminium was absolutely the cause of Alzheimer’s disease, sometimes called sporadic disease, then it must also be the cause of early onset or familial Alzheimer’s disease (fAD).

I set about locating a source of brain tissue from donors who died with a diagnosis of fAD. I found such tissue at the MRC London Neurodegenerative Diseases Brain Bank and collaborated with their chief neuropathologist Dr Andrew King who provided us with brain tissue from twelve donors who died with a diagnosis of fAD.

The aluminium content of these brain tissues taken from donors with a confirmed diagnosis of fAD were little short of astonishing. They represented at that time some of the highest concentrations of aluminium ever recorded in human brain tissue. We concluded that such levels of neurotoxic aluminium were unlikely to be benign and would have contributed to both the onset and aggressive nature of Alzheimer’s disease in these donors.

Later in our seminal study on aluminium in brain tissue in donors without neurodegenerative disease we showed that the concentrations of aluminium in fAD were significantly different (P=0.0020), much, much higher, to those without neurodegenerative or neurodevelopmental disease.

This important research created no more than a murmur in the Alzheimer’s disease fraternity and even to the extent that organisations such as the Alzheimer’s Society warned their members against taking any notice of it.

Not deterred I set about repeating the study with another recognised cohort of familial Alzheimer’s disease from Colombia. This population of individuals had already been the subject of myriad published studies and so implicating aluminium in their well-documented histories would prove difficult to ignore.

Tissues were sent from the brain bank in Colombia and we measured their content of aluminium and carried out complementary aluminium-specific fluorescence to identify the location of aluminium. As with our previous study on fAD the results were remarkable and proved without any doubt that individuals who have died with a diagnosis of fAD have extremely high concentrations of aluminium in their brain tissues. The paper was accepted for publication in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and the Editor-in-Chief, Professor George Perry, wrote a press release in which he described our paper as a landmark study in the field of Alzheimer’s disease.

We also included in the paper some of the most remarkable images of the co-localisation of aluminium and amyloid beta ever witnessed, see example below.

Our research on Alzheimer’s disease and especially in relation to fAD leaves me in no doubt that if there is no aluminium in brain tissue, similarly to what we found for our controls, then there will not be any Alzheimer’s disease within the normal lifetime, say up to 100 years, of any human being.

I believe that the link to amyloid beta and its parent protein APP is an important genetic component in that mutations in APP and the related differences in its metabolism and processing represent risk factors for the accumulation and/or retention of aluminium in human brain tissue. If I had been allowed to continue my work at the bench I would have tested this link further by measuring aluminium in brain tissue in Down’s syndrome. Individuals with Down’s have three copies of chromosome 21 where the gene for APP is located. We already know that individuals with Down’s syndrome have a higher than normal absorption of aluminium across the gastrointestinal tract. Perhaps therein lies the connection between APP and aluminium. My guess is that Down’s individuals also suffer the neurotoxic effects of aluminium in brain tissue.

In my next musing I will summarise the clinical data supporting the aluminium hypothesis of Alzheimer’s disease, though clearly, I no longer consider such to be an hypothesis!