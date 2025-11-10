The major political and societal successes of the international aluminium industry stem from their selling of the concept that Alzheimer’s disease is a consequence of human ageing. Everyone buys into the idea that we all become more forgetful with age. We joke about this and we glibly accept such mental aberrations as normal eventualities of getting old.

Burgeoning forgetfulness in older age probably can be described as normal since the majority of any ageing population in the developed world would subscribe to such changes in mental function. However, it is probably also true that each of us know someone or know of someone who is ‘as bright as a button’ in their tenth decade of life.

I have argued in a paper that has been viewed at least 100,000 times that the neurones that constitute the part of the brain charged with keeping us alive, never mind helping us to remember that we are alive, are an immortal cell line. Unlike the other myriad cell types that make us human, neurones do not have an inherent finite longevity, they have no shelf life.

However, the longevity of neurones, probably combined with their high level of activity, does mean that they are prone to external insults and therefore death via a thousand cuts (apoptosis) and/or acute catastrophic malfunctioning (necrosis). One of the aspects of Alzheimer’s disease research that both frustrates and amuses me in more or less equal measures is the capacity for moving the goal posts. When one long held opinion begins to falter another is always just around the corner to replace it. This is definitely the case in neuronal cell death in Alzheimer’s disease as exemplified by a recent paper.

The invention of ‘necroptosis’, notice how it combines the two classical forms of cell death, necrosis and apoptosis, is in my opinion more about opening potential channels of therapeutic intervention (another half a century of failed clinical trials) than it is about why neurones die in Alzheimer’s disease.

I reached my conclusion on the main culprit in neuronal cell death in Alzheimer’s disease back in 2017 at which time I had spent nearly thirty years researching the subject. Eight years later I have the benefit of additional research, seminal research in my opinion, upon which to ponder, muse and pontificate. My opinion, expressed for the first time in my 2017 paper, that aluminium in brain tissue is the primary cause of all forms of Alzheimer’s disease is strengthened further by new research and I will explain why in detail in following substack posts on this Newsletter.

Bear with me. While I find myself in the unusual position of being ‘in demand’ from perhaps the most unexpected places I will share with you my present musings on Alzheimer’s disease very soon. Unless of course I forget in my approaching older age!