Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eshani King's avatar
Eshani King
Nov 10

In demand? Ooh that sounds intriguing and potentially very exciting ! Can't wait for more to be revealed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Don's avatar
Don
Nov 10

My wife has Alzheimer’s, I do not; we have shared the same living environment for 55 years; she has been drinking Fiji for several months, I drink other common brands. The only real difference between us is that she is vaxxed and I am not. Can the jab introduce aluminum into her system?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Dr Christopher Exley and others
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Christopher Exley
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture