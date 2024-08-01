Post the tyranny of covid, collusion between the pharmaceutical industry, scientists and publishers continues unabated. Yesterday, the 31st of July 2024, perhaps in tune with the Olympics, the once esteemed medical journal the Lancet published its latest quadrennial commission on dementia. I say once esteemed as since the Lancet was acquired by Elsevier it has been little more than a voice for the pharmaceutical industry. The paper entitled ‘Dementia prevention, intervention and care’ is a triumph of industry-funded gobbledegook under the guise of science. The thirty or so authors is a who’s who of industry-funded stooges occupying significant academic positions in the field of Alzheimer’s disease. They are not embarrassed by their contribution since they have accepted the forty pieces of silver some time ago and, as the retiring Cyndi Lauper informed us in the 1980s, money changes everything.

The purpose of the Lancet paper is to accelerate the sale of drugs. Not simply the five prescribed drugs for Alzheimer’s disease, none of which have ever helped a single sufferer of this terrible disease, but myriad other drugs their disease targets being tentatively linked in this paper to dementia. The drug train is well and truly on the dementia rails and these so-called scientists and medics will make sure that it doesn’t miss a stop.

I am sure that I don’t really need to tell you that aluminium does not receive a single mention in the sixty odd pages of this document. Numerous clinical trials that achieved next to nothing in helping individuals with dementia are highlighted while the one published clinical trial that was successful does not warrant a reference. Just over 10 years ago we published our seminal paper on the aluminium hypothesis of Alzheimer's disease in which we tested silicon-rich mineral water as an effective therapy in Alzheimer’s disease. I am copying the conclusion of our research below.

We have shown that drinking up to 1 L of a silicon-rich mineral water each day for 12 weeks facilitated the removal of aluminum via the urine in both patient and control groups without any concomitant affect upon the urinary excretion of the essential metals, iron and copper. We have provided preliminary evidence that over 12 weeks of silicon-rich mineral water therapy the body burden of aluminum fell in individuals with Alzheimer's disease and, concomitantly, cognitive performance showed clinically relevant improvements in at least 3 out of 15 individuals. This is a first step in a much needed rigorous test of the ‘aluminum hypothesis of Alzheimer's disease’ and a longer term study involving many more individuals is now warranted.

Yes, we showed that 20% of individuals participating in the trial demonstrated clinically significant improvements in their cognitive function after just 12 weeks of daily drinking of a silicon-rich mineral water. No other clinical trial in the history of Alzheimer’s disease research has achieved this level of treatment success.

However, despite decades of failed pharmaceutical industry funded clinical trials and continued misery for every person diagnosed with dementia the Judas scientists and medical professionals responsible for the Lancet paper refuse to acknowledge ‘the elephant in the room’, aluminium.

I have written many substack posts on the subject of Alzheimer’s disease and I shall not repeat their content here. Take a scroll through my posts to get an informed opinion on the role of aluminium in dementia. Regular readers will already know my position in saying that aluminium is a cause of Alzheimer’s disease. This is what the peer-reviewed published science is telling us regardless of what these industry stooges publish in the Lancet paper.

