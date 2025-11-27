Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen
Nov 27

Thanks for the BBC email address. Sent: "How could you produce a documentary about water contamination and not include the name of the researcher Dr. Christopher Exley) who studied the brain tissue of two of the deceased?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
currer's avatar
currer
Nov 27Edited

Have you ever wondered why newsreaders and TV hosts earn such massive salaries?

Could it be because they are vitally important as part of the propaganda deep state - effectively part of the intelligence services masquerading as "personalities?" The huge sums suffice to keep them on message and their mouths shut.

I stopped watching the TV twenty five years ago. Even before I woke up fully to the enormities and crimes committed against their home populations, I decided I did not enjoy having such "personalities" and programming in my house. I am regularly sent the TV licensing letters....

I will complain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr Christopher Exley and others
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr Christopher Exley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture