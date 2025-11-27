Happy Thanksgiving to those enjoying turkey today. Here in the United Kingdom we were served turkey last night by the BBC in the form of a documentary called Poison Water.

I warned you about this pending documentary in my post on Camelford just over a year ago.

Mass Poisoning (Camelford 1988) Dr Christopher Exley · November 14, 2024 I have recently been contacted by a documentary film company interested in re-visiting the most overt mass poisoning of the British population in recent history. I do hope that they are sufficiently brave to bring this story to the general public as there is nothing but unfinished business to pursue and uncover in this unfortunate event. Read full story

Unfortunately, to keep up the turkey metaphor, all my misgivings and indeed more came home to roost in this purposefully deceitful documentary. I didn’t expect much but what was delivered spoke volumes about overt censorship by the BBC. While I do not wish to add to the viewing figures for this documentary I do urge you to watch it on the BBC iPlayer in order that you can form your own conclusions and if stirred to do so make a complaint as I have.

I gave up several hours of my life talking to the makers of this documentary. I gave them a great deal of inside information, essentially known only to me, as well as all the peer-reviewed published science relating to victims (fatalities) of this mass poisoning. Not an iota of this information was included in the documentary.

The majority of the documentary is old television footage. They did interview two family members of individuals who died because of their exposure to aluminium in the potable water supply.

Doug Cross features prominently in the film and rightly so. Doug’s wife Carole died of an early onset and aggressive form of Alzheimer’s disease caused by aluminium. You can read all about this in my book and in my previous post on this subject. The documentary makes only scant reference to this death. I know Doug well and I know for sure that in the interview he gave on the subject of his wife he will have gone into the minutiae of her death.

My group carried out extensive analyses of Carole Cross’s brain tissue. An example of which showing the extent to which aluminium was found in the hippocampus is shown below.

This image is taken from one of several published papers about this brain. Papers that the documentary makers were provided with.

There is one moment in an interview with Doug about his wife when Doug, apparently out of nowhere, starts a sentence with ‘He found some of the ………’ . He? This is the moment when I learned just how dangerous I have become. The documentary film makers would not even allow mention of my name!

The other fatality featured in the documentary is Richard Gibbons and his daughter is interviewed about him at some length. However, in spite of the fact that Richard Gibbons’ family are well aware of the extensive research carried out by my group on his brain (they asked the coroner to ask us to do the research) there was no mention in the film of how he died or the research that confirmed that his late onset epilepsy was caused by his exposure to aluminium. I am confident that his daughter must have spoken about our research to the film makers. They simply chose to edit out these clearly minor details. The image below shows aluminium in the hippocampus of brain tissue from Richard Gibbons.

This image is taken from one of several peer-reviewed scientific papers documenting the role of aluminium in late onset epilepsy in Richard Gibbons. Once again the film makers had full access to all this information and decided not to include it.

Apart from their overt censorship not only of my work but even my name the reason I found the documentary deceitful is that they left the viewer believing that there had not been any research on victims of Camelford. That there had not been research reaching unequivocal conclusions that the deaths portrayed in the film of Carole Cross and Richard Gibbons were caused by their exposure to aluminium.

It is quite some time since the BBC has been known for its honesty. The Government, through its covert control of the television license fee, has the BBC by the short and curlies. We can be confident that politics played some role in what was aired in this documentary. However, President Trump did manage an apology out of the BBC and so I have tentatively attempted the same.

There are a number of ways to complain. There is an email address; haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk, I sent the below complaint to this email address.

Deceitful Journalism



I am writing to complain about the extremely poor journalism in the documentary Poison Water aired this evening.

The documentary is deceitful. It left the viewer believing that the deaths of two of the main characters, Carole Cross and Richard Gibbons, have not been the subject of peer-reviewed published science. My research team at Keele University upon coroner’s requests has carried out full investigations into the brains of both deceased. In both cases aluminium was the leading cause of congophilic amyloid angiopathy (CAA), an aggressive form of Alzheimer’s disease, in Carole Cross and adult onset epilepsy (Mr Gibbons died from an epileptic fit) in Richard Gibbons. All this information is available in peer-reviewed scientific literature. Worse still, all of this information and much more was supplied to the people who made the documentary, Kezia Sheard and Hannah Lowes.

The people watching this documentary have been deceived by extremely shoddy journalism. In addition those individuals who participated in the documentary, namely Doug Cross and the daughter of Richard Gibbons must have had their words heavily censored so as not to mention this research as I know, knowing both families, that they are well aware of the research published by my group.

Shameful journalism.

I received an automated reply to say that the ‘haveyoursay’ mailbox was full!

So I made an official complaint through their online system. Watch this space on that one. I then decided to send the same complaint to the person at the BBC responsible for commissioning the documentary; clare.sillery@bbc.co.uk, I got an automated out of the office reply!

Should you decide to watch this documentary and wish to make your own complaint bearing in mind that you, like the documentary film makers, have access to highly significant information that was not covered by the film, then please do. You never know, a pig (not a turkey) might fly past the window and we will all get an apology from the BBC.

The people deserving of an apology are the 20,000 people that were immediately affected by the mass poisoning in 1988 as well as the generations that followed that may also be carrying a signature of this terrible event.