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Eileen Sellers's avatar
Eileen Sellers
6d

I am especially fond of your tree of life picture.

"In essence aluminium has no essential role in life today because it has been excluded from biochemical evolution by silicon"

So they co-exist in harmony by design. You can't have natural selection without natural exclusion.

GOD=genius of design. Just a thought.

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Tony's avatar
Tony
6dEdited

Dr Exley,

Thank you for your brilliant post.

Aluminum is a strong neurotoxin.

Where do we go from here?

Thank you for your work.

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