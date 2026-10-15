Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eileen Sellers's avatar
Eileen Sellers
2d

The American Cancer Society has invested over 600 million dollars in breast cancer research and has not produced any research in over 20 years. This year they will allocate over 133 million dollars for breast cancer research that will produce no results. On their questionnaire for risk factors they don't ask if you use an antiperspirant. They already know the answer. 85% of women who get breast cancer have no risk factor, other than they all use antiperspirants with aluminum.

Not a single research department at at university, foundation or organization will acknowledge the aluminum in antiperspirants is linked to breast cancer. Why would you give them any money?

Reply
Share
10 replies by Dr Christopher Exley and others
JCM's avatar
JCM
2d

When preparing for a mammogram, patients are told to avoid using any deodorant or lotions that day to avoid a false positive on the xray. But then, to be nice, sometimes free deodorant samples are given out at the desk to use before they leave! Sure hope they're not antiperspirants!

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Christopher Exley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture