I am informed that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. However, I wouldn’t bother spending too much time scrolling through this link to the ‘breast cancer uk’ charity website (What is this fad of using lower case letters inappropriately all about?). Using aluminium as your search term produces just one result and there is no mention of aluminium or even antiperspirants on that link. Breast cancer charities, similarly to all mainstream human disease charities, actually actively campaign against any suggestion that aluminium might have a role in the aetiology of the disease. Of course they do this to protect their financial interests, where do we think that they get the majority of their funding support from, delusional, if well-meaning, marathon runners?

There was a time when mainstream breast cancer charities took notice of research identifying a link between parabens, a preservative used in antiperspirants and deodorants, and the incidence of breast cancer. Foremost in this research was a former colleague of mine Dr Philippa Darbre.

The subject of antiperspirants and human disease had already been brought to my notice, ironically by someone working for Proctor and Gamble, though my focus was on Alzheimer's disease not breast cancer. My conclusion at the time is summarised in the figure below taken from the original paper.

Essentially I warned Proctor and Gamble (a prominent manufacturer of antiperspirants) against the continued manufacture and sale of aerosol-based antiperspirants, see the grey-scale arrows in the figure. At this time, 1998, there was very little evidence of the passage of topically applied aluminium across the skin. However, in 2004 I was asked by the American Journal of Medicine to write a commentary on a case report they had just published. The case report documented significant and serious evidence of the trans-dermal passage of aluminium applied as an antiperspirant.

There was something interesting about aluminium, antiperspirants and human disease and this encouraged me to get in touch with Dr Philippa Darbre at the University of Reading. I knew that Philippa had access to human breast tissue and I persuaded her to collaborate with me in measuring aluminium in human breast tissue obtained following mastectomy. We published the first research on the aluminium content of human breast tissue.

The data are summarised in the figure below.

Essentially the intriguing result was that there was significantly more aluminium in the upper regions (axilla and lateral) than the lower regions (middle and medial) of the breast. There was more aluminium in the region of the breast closest to the underarm. There was more aluminium in the region of the breast where the majority of breast cancers were found. Totally circumstantial evidence, of course, but nevertheless, highly intriguing too.

The presence of aluminium in breast tissue close to the underarm should perhaps not be surprising. After all, this is an area that receives a high burden of topically applied aluminium from the use of antiperspirants. However, it is also an area with a high density of sweat glands. Do not be hoodwinked by claims by antiperspirant manufacturers that these products work by physically blocking the sweat duct thereby preventing sweating. This is highly convenient nonsense and has never been proven in any independent peer-reviewed published science. What the peer-reviewed published science does tell us is that sweating is prevented by the direct action of Al3+ (aq) on the mechanism of function of the sweat gland. Aluminium in antiperspirants inhibits the activity of sweat glands and thereby prevents sweating. This published science is an anathema to antiperspirant manufacturers since if accepted and adopted it would mean that antiperspirants can no longer be classified as cosmetics and sold over the counter. They would have to adhere to the stringent requirements of a medicine.

The additional significance of aluminium in antiperspirants inhibiting sweating is that sweating is a major route of excretion of aluminium from the body. Aluminium present in the region of the underarm, systemic aluminium, cannot be effectively removed from tissue by sweating. Antiperspirants exhibit a classic ‘double-whammy’ in that they expose breast tissue to aluminium both from topical application and through inhibition of sweat glands and removal of systemic aluminium.

As I suggested earlier, we should not necessarily be surprised that breast tissue closest to the underarm is loaded with aluminium.

The question as to how aluminium in breast tissue might cause breast cancer has been addressed and is being addressed to this day by high quality fundamental research. I wrote a substack on this research, see below, and I am pleased to say that new research from the group of Stefano Mandriota will be published soon.

Aluminium and Breast Cancer Dr Christopher Exley · June 20, 2023 In my recent book I write about building a case for an aetiological role for aluminium in breast cancer. Herein I will revisit the chapter in my book and examine the case for aluminium anew. Read full story

We published unequivocal research linking the use of antiperspirants with the incidence of breast cancer and I pleased to say that the most recent studies support our contention, see paper 1 and paper 2.

I cannot be wholly unequivocal about a role for aluminium in the aetiology of breast cancer but my instinct and experience tells me that when this subject is fully understood aluminium’s role will be very much more than skin deep.