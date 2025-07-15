In a recent substack post I speculated as to why the subject of human exposure to aluminium was absent from a MAHA report.

Read All About It Dr Christopher Exley · May 23 Headlining in CHD’s Defender is the latest report from MAHA. Secretary Kennedy informs us that his report is just the diagnosis, the prescription will follow later. I read the report initially with anticipation but increasingly with some frustration. Why the latter you might ask. Read full story

I suggested that RFK Jr was sensibly avoiding raising the heckles of an already on edge aluminium industry at this early point in his battle with the purveyors of human disease and misery.

Well, to my knowledge the HHS Secretary has still not put his cards on the table with respect to aluminium and yet the fight back has well and truly begun. My first indication of an industry running scared came from the mouth of Dr Scott Gottlieb, see Jeffery Jaxen’s report on this.

Now we can be wholly certain that the aluminium industry and their minions the vaccine manufacturers are, as we say here in the UK, bricking it. They have got their lame duck ‘scientists’ at the Serum Stat Institute (SSI) in Denmark to manufacture a study that purports to show no relationship between exposure to aluminium in vaccines and ill health in infants. JLW has written an excellent substack critique of the paper and I urge you to read this.

In the meantime I have submitted a comment to The Annals of Internal Medicine ( I think they have added an unnecessary ‘n’ to the title of this so-called journal) which they will not publish. My simple point is this.

Let us just assume that these SSI scientists genuinely wish to test the hypothesis that there is a relationship between aluminium exposure through vaccination and infant health. What do you think might be the obvious retrospective study that they could perform, bearing in mind their unrivalled access to vaccination data across Denmark. Yes, of course, they should compare the health of infants that have never received an aluminium-adjuvanted vaccine with the health of infants who have received such. Is this what Denmark’s finest vaccine scientists have done? Of course not! In their wisdom and their self-assumed superior knowledge of human exposure to aluminium they have compared degree of exposure (or cumulative exposure) to aluminium in vaccines with infant health. Just perhaps by adding up the values for aluminium content of a vaccine given by the manufacturers on the patient information leaflet (but see my take on this) you may get an estimate of how much aluminium an infant received through vaccination but, is this the same as exposure? Why complicate the study to such an extent when they could easily have compared no exposure to aluminium through vaccination with exposure to aluminium through vaccination. Well we can all speculate as to why they chose such a protocol. Just perhaps they were more than aware of the ground breaking work of fellow ‘Scandi’ scientist Peter Aaby and did not wish to confirm his research. Essentially he found that children who received the aluminium-adjuvanted DPT vaccine were significantly more unhealthy than a similar cohort of children receiving either no vaccine or a live attenuated vaccine that did not include an aluminium adjuvant.

Coincidentally, the legendary documentary film maker Bert Ehgartner has just finished his film on Peter Aaby. The film will be available soon and I’ll keep you informed on this.

I spent forty years of academic research on aluminium and I never really believed that I would see the day when the aluminium industry was running scared. This is what is happening now and they will be using their considerable power and influence to protect their product and their trillion dollar industry. What we need now is for RFK Jr, the Health and Human Services Secretary, to hold his nerve when faced with the formidable opposition of the aluminium industry and the myriad industries that depend upon aluminium.

Aluminium is a cause of brain damage in severe autism. Now is the time for RFK Jr to say so and to commission the independent research needed to provide the unequivocal evidence of aluminium’s role in infant mortality and ill health. Only then can we really make America and the rest of the world healthy again.