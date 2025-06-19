I have vivid childhood memories of holidays spent dodging the midges in the Highlands of Scotland. On one such occasion the family frequented a certain restaurant in Lairg where the patron was a big fan of Frank Ifield and especially his album, Up Jumped a Swagman, which was played on a loop. One song on the album called Cry Wolf had a scratch which meant that the words ‘cry wolf’ were repeated over and over until the waitress nudged the record player back into life.

This, entertaining at the time, moment now seems to haunt my science. It seems that I have cried wolf on aluminium one too many times to be taken seriously. Even when it appears that someone might actually be listening, for example Camelford (see below)

Mass Poisoning (Camelford 1988) Dr Christopher Exley · November 14, 2024 I have recently been contacted by a documentary film company interested in re-visiting the most overt mass poisoning of the British population in recent history. I do hope that they are sufficiently brave to bring this story to the general public as there is nothing but unfinished business to pursue and uncover in this unfortunate event. Read full story

or MAHA the burgeoning reality is that my words, written and spoken, are endured by deaf ears. No action follows.

Read All About It Dr Christopher Exley · May 23 Headlining in CHD’s Defender is the latest report from MAHA. Secretary Kennedy informs us that his report is just the diagnosis, the prescription will follow later. I read the report initially with anticipation but increasingly with some frustration. Why the latter you might ask. Read full story

With this in mind I was pleasantly surprised to read that NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence), the organisation charged with recommending drugs to the NHS in the UK, has not recommended two new drugs for Alzheimer's disease. Apparently they do not represent good value for money. Well I couldn’t agree more though NICE’s logic in coming to this decision must be highly questionable since they do recommend four drugs for Alzheimer’s disease, namely, Donepezil, Galantamine, Rivastigmine and Memantine. Four drugs that over several decades have generated hundreds of billions of dollars for Pharma without helping, never mind saving, one individual on the slippery slope of death that is Alzheimer’s disease. Neurologists support prescribing these completely useless drugs by saying, well the patient wants us to prescribe something, we have no other choice.

Total rubbish. Break free of your corrupt practice and read the scientific literature. Stop listening to the vested interests of Government, Health Services and so-called Alzheimer’s charities.

We know the cause of Alzheimer's disease and we know how to prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease. I never ask you, my subscribers, to take my word for such powerful statements. I provide you with the peer-reviewed science that supports my cry of wolf and I have been talking about how you can protect yourself , indeed prevent, Alzheimer's disease for as long as anyone will listen.

If my cries of wolf concerning the health effects of aluminium are wrong then Secretary Kennedy and those charged with protecting our health do the science and prove me wrong. But, at least do the science. I did, for forty years and my peer-reviewed science remains to be refuted by better science.

I am that broken record back in 1970 in Lairg and I will continue to ‘Cry Wolf’ until I know that I am wrong. Until the waitress gives me a nudge to shut up.