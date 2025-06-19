Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Tobin's avatar
Jean Tobin
Jun 19

If the waitress ever gives you a nudge to shut up. IGNORE HER! Keep at it. We need you. The world needs you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pauline's avatar
Pauline
Jun 19

Over on Telegram you are known and occasionally discussed on a channel I subscribe to which has over 26000 followers. Information about your work is gradually filtering through the censorship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Christopher Exley
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Christopher Exley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture