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Kathleen Beck's avatar
Kathleen Beck
8d

Brilliant discovery!

You would think this alone, without all your other work would have brought you both acclaim.

The playing down or hiding of this does tell us something. It’s a discovery never to reach a wider audience. How many more life enhancing discoveries have been buried?

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LWB's avatar
LWB
Sep 6

Astounding! Take-away is to absolutely avoid aluminum intake and if previously exposed does the silicon help to detoxify? I’ve read about Fiji water, is that the best source?? I suspect aluminum intake from cook pots, foil, drinks in cans.

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