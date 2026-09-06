I began my PhD research at The Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling in September 1985. My working hypothesis was to understand how aluminium killed fish in acid waters. I had secured my own funding through Britain’s largest chemical company, Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI). At that time, ICI owned Brixham Laboratory and Buxton Lime Industries. The former was interested in ecotoxicology whereas the latter was Britain’s major supplier of lime for agriculture. In 1985, liming of acid waters was already the industry approach (CEGB) to acid rain. See my review of this field in 1988.

My PhD supervisor was JD Birchall OBE FRS the leader of The New Science Group based at The Heath, Runcorn, Cheshire.

Derek and I, through myriad meetings and conversations, formed the idea that the toxicity of aluminium in fish might be ameliorated by silicon.

Using aquarium facilities at the Institute I designed and implemented an experimental set-up to test the working hypothesis that silicon protected against acute aluminium toxicity in salmon parr in acid waters. This was not a trivial task and I was well into the third year of my PhD research before I was in position to run the experiments.

My experimental system was housed in a small temperature controlled room with a large air-lock door. On many a long night working in this environment I worried about the possibility of someone locking the outer door with me inside.

Preliminary experiments proved the value of my experimental system in demonstrating acute aluminium toxicity in salmon parr. Fish generally succumbed to the toxicity of aluminium after 24 to 48 hours of exposure. The signature of fish death was an unpleasant aroma upon releasing the air-lock and opening the door. An unpleasant greeting and one that stayed with me throughout my academic career.

Sometime in Spring 1988 I was ready to test the efficacy of silicon in protecting against acute aluminium toxicity in fish in acid waters. The experimental system worked, the water pH was 5.0, the aluminium and silicon concentrations were as predicted and I was ready to introduce salmon parr into the system. I monitored the health of the fish during the first twelve hours of exposure. There were no obvious signs of toxicity in any of the treatments. I closed the heavy air-lock door and went home to sleep.

About twelve hours later, I returned to my experiment and released the air-lock of the aquarium door with some trepidation. The air escaping from the room was surprisingly sweet. Certainly the smell I previously associated with a large number of fish dead and dying was absent. My heart was thumping as I checked fish health in each of the treatments. Fish were showing overt signs of toxicity in the aluminium only treatment. Fish were as happy as Larry in the high silicon treatment containing a similar concentration of aluminium. Four days later the salmon parr were still happy while all fish had died in the aluminium only treatment.

This was that Crick moment of discovery except to begin with at least I had no one with which to share it. Very soon, I was on the phone to Derek, no email in those days, to tell him the news. Derek, one of the world’s premier scientists, was as excited as I was.

The experiment was repeated three times before I left it to Derek to write a manuscript and use his connections with the editor of Nature, John Maddox, to submit it for peer review and subsequent publication in March 1989. I was in a hurry to complete the writing of my PhD thesis at this time and was happy to leave Derek to get on with this.

Derek was extremely canny in his summing up of the research in Nature, see below.

This research was not simply about protecting fish in acid waters. This was the first conclusive evidence that the primary role of silicon in biology is to protect against the toxicity of aluminium.

Perhaps not Crick’s discovery of the structure of DNA though knowing what we now know about how aluminium disrupts the structure of DNA one is left wondering about the fate of DNA if silicon had not kept aluminium out of biology for all of biochemical evolution.