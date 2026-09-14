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Peter Stellas's avatar
Peter Stellas
2h

I don't recall where I read this, but it's validity is echoed every day in the activities and behavior of humanity and across all disciplines. Therefore I completely reject a popular saying that man is essentially good. But here is the saying that I read....

"After all facts and evidence have been considered, in the end, man chooses to believe that which pleases him". And is that not obvious everywhere we look?

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Rachel I's avatar
Rachel I
6h

Is it possible to rid the body of this aluminum?

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