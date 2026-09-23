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Ted VO's avatar
Ted VO
5d

Since I have become aware of the toxic effects of aluminum (largely through Dr. Exley's work), I have wondered how many other ailments are caused by aluminum toxicity. It is known that chronic inflammation is associated with many diseases (e.g., cancer) and aluminum is known to promote inflammation. It is a fertile field for research if lobbyists for the aluminum industry can be bypassed.

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SARA's avatar
SARA
5d

Can’t say I understand it all but the parts I do sound very impressive !!

Well done and thanks for sharing !!

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