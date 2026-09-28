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Ted VO's avatar
Ted VO
4d

Dr. Exley's memoir reminds me of my student days in chemistry and how much work and patience is required of a chemist.

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Max Leyf's avatar
Max Leyf
3d

Does this have implications for removal of aluminum from biological tissues?

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