Recently I attended a celebration of the life of a good friend who had died of motor neurone disease (MND), also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease. The incidence of MND in the UK is estimated at about 2-3 per 100,000 of the population and yet I have known personally three individuals that have died in the last five years from this devastating, fatal neurodegenerative disease.

The cause of MND (you might add, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis et c.) is said to be unknown though a small proportion of cases have been linked to genetic mutations in an enzyme called superoxide dismutase (SOD).

SOD as its name suggests acts upon, well essentially detoxifies, the superoxide radical anion. This radical anion (O 2 -·) is the major product of oxidative metabolism and if not efficiently detoxified by SOD is a catalyst for oxidative damage throughout nature, including the human body. There are several forms of SOD essentially differing in the metals that orchestrate the enzyme’s function and efficacy. The success of oxidative metabolisers in the evolution of life on Earth is largely down to the serendipitous (at the time) co-presence of SOD. The success of oxidative metabolism today is also dependent upon the co-presence of SOD and O 2 -·, for example in mitochondria. One of the many coincidences that defines life on Earth to this day.

Nearly thirty years ago one of the unexplained conundrums in the ecotoxicity of aluminium was how a non-redox active cation, Al3+ (aq) , could be a catalyst for oxidative damage throughout biology. There were, of course, many theories though none of these provided a universal explanation of the pro-oxidant activity of aluminium. I set about providing this universal explanation.

As is my bent, I stood on the shoulders of a number of giants in the field of oxidative metabolism and in applying my understanding of bioinorganic chemistry looked beyond even their vision to suggest the existence of a new chemical moiety, the aluminium superoxide semi-reduced radical cation, AlO 2 ·2+.

Essentially the reaction of aluminium with superoxide as shown below.

The paper I wrote proposing this reaction has become a citation classic with in excess of 500 citations to date. The success of the paper lies in the fact that the proposed mechanism, the formation of a complex between aluminium and superoxide, explains all observations of the pro-oxidant activity of aluminium. It also explains why SOD consistently negates the pro-oxidant activity of aluminium.

SOD clearly binds the superoxide radical anion with a greater avidity than Al3+ (aq) . This means that the pro-oxidant activity of aluminium is much more potent away from those biological compartments where SOD and superoxide co-evolved, e.g. the mitochondrion. However, aberrant formation of superoxide at unusual locations where SOD is not normally present, such as for example senile plaques in Alzheimer’s disease brain tissue, prove to be highly susceptible to aluminium’s pro-oxidant activity.

In the paper in the aforementioned link we showed how aluminium, through the formation of AlO 2 ·2+, establishes a redox cycle between Fe(III) and Fe(II). This redox cycle supports Fe(II)-mediated oxidative damage in brain tissue in the immediate vicinity of senile plaques. We confirmed this in a computational study see the figure below.

I have written about the ‘discovery’ of the aluminium superoxide radical cation in a previous post and you can glean further details about the science therein.

A Contribution to Science II Dr Christopher Exley · Mar 6 One of the many conundrums that I encountered in my early days of studying aluminium in biology were myriad observations of aluminium accelerating oxidative effects whether in animals, plants or even in vitro. There were almost as many tentative explanations as to how aluminium mediated such effects. None of these rang true with me and none of them were… Read full story

My recent trip to celebrate the life of a friend who died of MND certainly made me think about how aluminium might be involved in the aetiology of this disease. I would not be the first to implicate aluminium in the aetiology of MND/ALS. The similarities between the work of Dan Perl et al. several decades ago and our recent work on fAD are striking.

Just perhaps, now is the time for someone to revisit the clear connection between human exposure to aluminium and motor neurone disease.