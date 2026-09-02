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Ted VO's avatar
Ted VO
Sep 2

Perhaps you have passed on your love of research to some of your students. That would be a significant accomplishment too.

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1 reply by Dr Christopher Exley
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Kevin
Sep 2

It would be very interesting if you could indeed share what it was like at those moments. Your non-scientist lay readers (me, at leat( will read with great interest.

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