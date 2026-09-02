I am a week into my new hip. Recovery seems to be on track. I am very much missing my daily walks in the fresh Yorkshire air. Autumn most decidedly arrived with September here on the coast. I know I have to be a patient patient.

I have taken this opportunity to finish reading Matthew Cobb’s magnificent biography of Crick. If I learned nothing else from reading this serious tome of work, I now understand how much I had underestimated the genius of Francis Crick. There is, of course, a train of thought that everything awaits to be discovered and if, for example, Crick and Watson had not suggested a structure for DNA in 1953 then soon thereafter someone else would have stood in their shoes. But I do find myself questioning who was the first ‘giant’ of molecular biology. Upon whose shoulders did Watson and Crick stand to see further than anyone before them. Cobb’s account, his analysis, of Watson and Crick’s discovery is as thorough and as balanced as we are likely to get and left me in no doubt that their giant was their own intellect and especially Crick’s genius. A structure for DNA would, of course, been forthcoming in the absence of Watson and Crick but not necessarily in the 1950s. What I think we can say for certain is that the whirlwind of molecular biology that immediately followed publication of the structure would not have happened in quite the same way without Crick. Frances Crick’s influence upon the evolution of molecular biology and thereafter neurobiology was second to none. Crick’s scientific heroes were Darwin and Galileo and he is arguably their equal and he is the giant upon whose shoulders modern biology was built.

Reading Crick left me longing to back in the laboratory. Crick, very much like myself, lead a charmed scientific life. Like myself he lived for research, he never to my knowledge had a job interview (me neither) and he never had the responsibility of a university academic. No lectures, laboratories and very few postgraduate students. I began my career in a similar vein as first an ICI Research Fellow and then eight wonderful years as a Royal Society University Research Fellow. Unfortunately my good luck ran out in 2004 when the RSURF ended and I took up the role of Reader and with that the responsibility of lectures, laboratories and research students. I didn’t allow such to detract from my love of research and my scientific discoveries were all the better for the contributions made by myriad research students and scientific colleagues.

Something that Crick said to one of his colleagues late one evening as the data revealed themselves struck a loud chord with me. He is said to have said to his collaborator something along the lines of how exciting it is ‘to think that we know something in this moment that no one on Earth has known before us’. This is discovery!

I have been lucky enough to experience similar moments of joy and excitement. You really want to shout your discovery from the rooftops (Crick simply rang the always helpful editor at Nature) though the scientist in you allows the dust to settle a little before insisting that the experiments are repeated again and perhaps again. Of course, during this time you are worried that the one thing that only you know will be discovered by someone else and they will beat you to publication. Even Crick had these worries though his close relationship with Nature magazine usually meant that his discoveries were not long as secrets.

Some discoveries do not necessarily have the weighty signature of, for example, the structure of DNA. Similarly the significance of some discoveries may not be as overt and immediately interpretable as those made during the heady days of molecular biology. Nevertheless, some discoveries remaining to be discovered have and will change the world we live in.

I am musing on the idea of sharing some such moments with you in future substacks.