Discussion about this post

Ekoh
8h

Thank you for your research.

I find Dane Wiggington to be a fearmonger, and likely a shill, based upon his actions. Fear mongering is part of the process used to control people, and Dane is a pro at that.

I live in the flight path to the airport and the planes are clearly not showing any extra apparatus for aerial spraying.

The weakening magnetic shield allows more cosmic rays to enter out atmosphere and more cosmic rays mean more cloud cover.

I would not add aluminum to my gas tank nor would I want to fly on any aircraft that put extra additives such as aluminum salts to their fuel. I cannot believe that it would benefit the engines by using something that is claimed by Wiggington.

I have many friends who say things such as, “They are chemming us today.”

Contrails occur because of atmospheric conditions such as temperature, humidity, and wind plus the vapors from the fuel.

I am not a fan of Wiggington.

That said, TPTB are poisoning the planet with pesticides, which DO use aerial spraying, and that spray drifts. They are poisoning the good with synthetic ingredients, highly processed lubricants known as seed oils, and things only a chemist would know.

Then, Big pHARMa provides a “solution” by their toxic pills. I think it’s time we have Big pHARMa ads made illegal again.

I think we need to focus on what we can

prove and start choosing products and foods sensibly for ourselves because the products follow the demand/money.

currer
7h

I am glad aluminium does not appear to be used, but this does not discount evidence of geoengineering using other chemicals.

I would not have believed in weather modification if I had not witnessed this;

I have twice seen cloud seeding operations carried out by small plane over my home in XXXX on south coast. This occurred in 2023. We already were experiencing unusually cloudy and wet weather that summer.

The plane rapidly sprayed particulate matter in a grid pattern in a relatively small patch (only about a sixth of the sky area) almost directly above my home on a bright warm and sunny morning.

This criss cross small patch did not dissipate but coalesced to form a small blanket of strange cold grey cloud, which then sank and rapidly spread further outward to the horizons east and west.

The cloud transformed a bright sunny morning into an overcast cold day.

This grey artificial "cloud" covered the entire visible sky and lasted for the remainder of the day. Whatever they sprayed was powerful enough to linger for a hours.

The most noticeable and unnerving aspect was the large and immediate drop in temperature, which dropped considerably as the sun's heat was being reflected back by the aerosol and whatever was in the particulates.

When you have seen this there is no doubt that the cloud cover is being artificially produced.

8 replies by Dr Christopher Exley and others
51 more comments...

