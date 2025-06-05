Shoobie, doobie do wop why is everyone talking about geoengineering. I think that the majority of subscribers to Dr’s Newsletter will know what I mean, but briefly.

The term geoengineering has been coined to cover manmade manipulations of weather. Even more specifically those using aerosol technologies to combat climate change. Perhaps the most infamous example of geoengineering is the contrails left by aircraft. The same contrails are often referred to as chemtrails and it is suggested by many that these are purposeful emissions designed to reflect solar radiation (sunshine) away from the surface of the Earth. The reason that geoengineering came to my attention, about fifteen years ago now, was the widespread belief that aluminium salts, most likely sulphate, were the most widely used component of the aerosols identified as chemtrails. I have spent my working life, over forty years, waving a red flag about human exposure to aluminium. Arguably, no one has made a greater contribution to our understanding of this ubiquitous toxicant and especially with respect to human exposure than myself. Hence, if the Earth and all that live there are being exposed to aluminium through manmade aerosol emissions then I need to understand this and, if required, actively campaign against it.

As always my first port of call was the peer-reviewed scientific literature. No luck there. In spite of myriad reports across the internet of aluminium salts being used in geoengineering programmes there was then, and it still remains the case today, no peer-reviewed published science to confirm such a practice.

One of the advantages of being in academia is access to excellent undergraduates. In my time at Keele over fifty undergraduates working with me on their final year research project achieved co-authorship on one of my peer-reviewed publications. A record unsurpassed by my academic peers at Keele and one very good reason why Keele’s best students wanted to work with me. One such student from the Department of Geology was Sean Graham and we decided to address the deficit in scientific research concerning aluminium and geoengineering.

We designed a project to collect dry and wet deposition (rainfall) over a designated time period using Keele’s permanent weather station. The skies above Keele are regularly decorated with contrails/chemtrails due to Keele’s close proximity to four international airports. It also rains a lot in Keele so if there was aluminium in rainfall then we would be able to measure it. After all, measuring aluminium is what we did best at Keele for almost thirty years.

Below I have copied data from Sean’s undergraduate thesis relating to what was found for aluminium in rainwater.

The data are quite clear. For the period between the 19th of October 2015 and the 10th of December 2015 when the skies above Keele were regularly criss-crossed by aircraft contrails the aluminium concentration in rainfall was low. There was no indication that contrails or chemtrails as one might call them were composed of aerosols of aluminium salts. However, if they were composed of aluminium salts then they were not being deposited on the ground at Keele in rainfall.

For comparison we also collected data for dry deposition, this being indicative of deposition of aerosol in the absence of rainfall. I have copied those data below.

These data support the conclusion that at Keele University in the northwest midlands of England aluminium in wet and dry deposition is not of undue concern for human health.

My purpose for reproducing these data herein is not to discount completely that aluminium salts are being used in geoengineering programmes somewhere in the world but to call those whom believe that they are to take the necessary actions to test their contentions. I have made this suggestion ad nauseum to many of the most vocal proponents of geoengineering including the likes of Dane Wigington and all I have received are excuses as to why such research is not possible. The excuses are utter nonsense.

I am also not saying that geoengineering involving aluminium salts has not taken place at some time. I am confident that it has including here in the United Kingdom. For example, data on aluminium in rainfall collected at Porton Down weather station in summer 2012 exceeded 2.0mg/L, yes 2.0ppm! This can only be explained by some form of geoengineering experiment and I have written about this in my book. However, there is no reliable scientific evidence that any such geoengineering programme is ongoing in the United Kingdom today. If it is happening elsewhere then the science must be undertaken to prove this beyond all reasonable doubt.

Only then will Mr Aluminium be the loudest voice in campaigning against it.