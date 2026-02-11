Avid readers of Dr’s Newsletter will recall my recent post on the BBC documentary Poison Water.

If you have also followed the comments on this post then you will know that I began a complaints procedure with the BBC about this documentary. I have now received a reply from the BBC’s Executive Complaints Committee (ECU), their final word on my complaint.

Let me share this new correspondence with you.

I was asked by the ECU to elaborate upon my initial complaint. I have copied this text, my elaborated complaint, below.

My Complaint

‘The documentary misled the viewers into believing that beyond the coroner’s inquest into the death of Carole Cross in 2013 that there had been no further scientific investigation into the deaths of Cross, Gibbons and a third victim, Winn. Regarding the latter, the film makers interviewed Winn’s daughter in person and yet they made no reference to this victim in the film. The further research on the victims, in each case requested by the respective coroner with the support of the family, demonstrated in peer-reviewed published science that aluminium was implicated in their deaths. Cross died from an extremely rare form of Alzheimer’s disease brought about by aluminium in her brain. This was also the narrative verdict of the coroner Michael Rose. A narrative verdict because it is impossible to know for certain where the aluminium in her brain came from. Even though Mr Cross knew this and would have spoken at length to the film makers about this, the film makers made only scant reference to this and even edited out my name from their interview with him. Gibbons died from an epileptic fit. His epilepsy was brought on by aluminium in the hippocampus of his brain. Adult onset epilepsy is extremely rare. None of this information was forthcoming in the film even though all of this information would have been included in their interview with Gibbons’ family. The film offered absolutely no information as to the cause of death of Gibbons. Mr Winn died from an aggressive form of sporadic Alzheimer’s disease brought on by high levels of aluminium in his brain tissue. The case of Mr Winn though pivotal in implicating aluminium in the deaths of all three victims was not mentioned at all. His daughter Rosie Winn was most upset about this omission.

Only three victims of Camelford received brain autopsies at a coroner’s request. All three had high levels of aluminium in their brain tissue.

I was interviewed at length by the film makers by telephone and zoom. These interviews were recorded with my permission. I provided unique insight into the poisoning of the Camelford population by aluminium. I provided all of my published correspondence on Camelford. I provided all of the peer-reviewed published science that supports the assertion that aluminium was implicated if not the cause of death of the three victims already mentioned. I offered face to face interviews if required. At the time, the film makers appeared extremely grateful for my input and continued correspondence with me by email for many weeks if not months.

None of my contribution was included in the film. Indeed, my name was edited out in an interview given by Mr Cross. However, this censorship of my name and the science that proved a role for aluminium in the deaths of Cross, Gibbons and Winn is by itself less important than the way in which the public were misled into thinking that there had not been extensive research into the deaths of Cross, Gibbons and Winn. We know that aluminium in their brain tissue contributed if not caused the deaths of Cross, Gibbons and Winn. One could never be certain that this aluminium originated from the contaminated drinking water but it was wrong of the film makers to censor what they knew about these deaths and to keep this information from the viewers. Quite shameful in my opinion and no different to the various ‘cover ups’ by Clayton, Lawrence and SWW mentioned in the film. One has to wonder why the film makers behaved so badly and produced such shoddy journalism.’

So that is my complaint. Let us now examine how the BBC’s ECU addressed my complaint.

The correspondence from the ECU arrived by email on headed notepaper. Occasionally I will interrupt the text of their reply with my comments in bold type.

Letter From the ECU

Dr C Exley

Via email: drchrisexley@protonmail.com

6 February 2026

Ref: CAS- 8258091

Dear Dr Exley

Poison Water, BBC Two, 26 November 2025

Thank you for your email to the Executive Complaints Unit about the above programme. As you may know, this unit considers complaints that material, broadcast or published by the BBC, has failed to meet its editorial standards as set out in the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines.

In your correspondence to the BBC you say that the documentary was “deceitful” because it left the viewer believing that the deaths of two of the people most closely followed in the programme, Carole Cross and Richard Gibbons, have not been the subject of peer-reviewed published science.

This is incorrect. I pointed out that there had been significant further peer-reviewed science beyond that mentioned (or actually not mentioned) in the documentary.

You point out that your research team at Keele University, on coroners’ requests, carried out full investigations into the brains of both Mrs Cross and Mr Gibbons after they died. You say that “in both cases aluminium was the leading cause of congophilic amyloid angiopathy (CAA), an aggressive form of Alzheimer’s disease in Carole Cross and adult onset epilepsy (Mr Gibbons died from an epileptic fit) in Richard Gibbons”. You add that this information is available in peer-reviewed scientific literature and moreover all of this information was supplied to the people who made the documentary but not included in it. You also make the point that despite you giving extensive time being interviewed by the programme team, none of your contributions were included in the final film.

In order to respond to you I have watched the programme and considered it against what the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines say about Accuracy. They state that BBC content should be “duly” accurate, with “due” defined as “adequate and appropriate to the output, taking account of the subject and nature of the content, the likely audience expectation and any signposting that may influence that expectation”. In practice this means the context is an important consideration when deciding what information is necessary in a particular article or programme. Audiences should not be materially misled.

While I’m very sorry the documentary did not meet your expectations, I’m afraid I do not agree that there has been a breach of the BBC’s guidelines in this instance.

The documentary is not categorical, nor does it need to be, about the amount of scientific research carried out into the deaths you reference, nor does it deny the existence of peer-reviewed literature. But it clearly and in my view accurately summarises the Coroner’s verdict following the death of Carol Cross.

My point is not that it denies the existence of peer-reviewed scientific literature pertaining to the deaths of Cross and Gibbons but that it does not mention such literature at all.

For context, below is the section of the programme which dealt with the coroner’s verdict following that inquest:

Reporter: (archive): It’s not only Douglas Cross who has been waiting for the verdict on his wife Carol’s death. It’s also had implications for those now living in Camelford and the entire water industry. Today the coroner Michael Rose ended the wait – it’s what he had to say about the worst mass poisoning in the UK 24 years ago that made the headlines. Mr Rose didn’t mince his words He said that the old South West Water Authority, which was responsible for water at the time, had gambled with the lives of 20,000 people. Giving his verdict the coroner said the incident could have contributed or caused death but there wasn’t enough evidence to say so conclusively.

Voice of journalist (present day): Were you pleased with that verdict?

Doug Cross: I wasn’t pleased with it but it was the only one that was possible, at least he hadn’t denied there was any link... he simply said in maybe another 40 years we may know. But I think the evidence is quite convincing that Carol was killed, as were the others, by exposure to that incident. I can’t prove it, because I’m a scientist I know what proof is. But I’ve got a damn good idea what I think.

I consider these statements make it adequately clear to viewers that, while Mr Cross believes the scientific evidence is strong, a definitive causal finding was not reached at inquest, as you yourself acknowledge.

One has to wonder why the documentary relied upon words from a reporter (archival) concerning the coroner’s verdict on Cross. Why not use the official published narrative verdict. Indeed the documentary makers interviewed the coroner, Michael Rose, why not use words from the horse’s mouth. No, the viewer is denied these wholly reliable sources of information and is presented with an inaccurate version from a reporter outside the coroner’s court.

Moreover, the existence of scientific evidence had been strongly referenced earlier in the programme here:

Doug Cross: Well, she (Carol) just basically collapsed at home, and I had to call the ambulance. So I went to the hospital and I was absolutely exhausted by then. So I was woken next morning to say, we’re sorry, but your wife has died.

And that’s when the consultant in charge of the ward asked me, “Is there anything in her past which could suggest what has happened here?” I said, “the only thing I can think of is the Camelford incident” and he looked surprised. “What’s that?” And I described aluminium poisoning, we thought. And there was a German locum doctor there who was in the same team and he said “we see lots of cases like this aluminium poisoning in Germany”.

And then the consultant looked at me and said, “what do we do?” I said, “the only thing I can suggest is that we need to have brain samples to find out what the hell’s going on”. That is the only way to detect if that was responsible.

He found more aluminium in her brain than any he had ever seen in any case of Alzheimer’s. It was enormous. This is probably why she died so quickly. She didn’t have a chance and that is what happened.

I think the section above illustrates it is not the case that “viewers of Poison Water were left believing that there had not been any scientific follow-up on the deaths of Carole Cross and Richard Gibbons” as you suggest in your correspondence.

So the ECU now move the goalposts slightly and rather than address my points about peer-reviewed published scientific evidence they now use the terms ‘scientific evidence’ and ‘scientific follow-up’. The former cited by the ECU appears to be an opinion from a German locum doctor at the time while the latter, ‘scientific follow-up’ appears to be something carried out by ‘He’.

I know that Doug Cross will have gone into great detail about my involvement in analysing his wife’s brain. Doug has Asperger’s, he is very particular about detail. Yet, the documentary censors my name and makes no reference whatsoever to the peer-reviewed published research that I carried out on Carole Cross’s brain. Have you ever come across a more blatant form of censorship? The ECU does not even address my complaint about this. Ignorance is bliss for the ECU.

Note that the references to Cross by German locum, husband and ‘he’ are taken by the ECU as also covering the total lack of any information relating to the death of Gibbons. Once again, they do not even address my concerns about the third victim Winn.

I should add that while there is no mention of the inquest of Richard Gibbons, in the course of the programme viewers were given some detail about the events leading up to his death and as you can see from the quote above, Mr Cross makes reference to there also being convincing evidence for the Camelford incident being the cause of death of “others” in line with that of his wife.

This should be taken in context of the documentary in the round, in which a very clear timeline about the Camelford incident was set out for viewers. Right at the outset viewers were told via a caption: “July 1988. North Cornwall suffers the biggest mass poisoning in British history. But the truth of the incident is kept from the public“. Viewers were shown how a tanker of aluminium sulphate solution was poured in error directly into the mains water supply. They were then shown the delay in warning affected members of the public, and the many reports of health problems – some long lasting – in the aftermath. Finally, as illustrated above, an accurate summary of the coroner’s verdict in the case of one of the victims – Mrs Cross – was set out.

An accurate summary of the coroner’s verdict on Cross. Ludicrous considering the points I have already raised on this subject.

I appreciate your view that more information should have been included referencing the research you mention in your correspondence. However, I should point out that BBC editors and journalists are entitled to use their judgement to decide which stories to report and the manner in which they are reported so long as the resulting output meets the standards for due accuracy, due impartiality, fairness and so forth, which I consider to be the case here for the reasons I have set out above.

The ECU say ‘more information’, no information concerning any peer-reviewed published science on the deaths of Cross, Gibbons and Winn is included anywhere in the documentary.

Because of this, I cannot uphold your complaint. There is no further right of appeal against this decision within the BBC’s complaints process but if you do wish to take the matter further, it is open to you to ask the broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, to consider your complaint. You can find details of how to contact Ofcom and its complaints procedures here. You can also write to Riverside House, 2a Southwark Bridge Road, London SE1 9HA, or phone 0300 123 3333 or 020 7981 3040.

As subscribers to Dr’s Newsletter you will need to decide if my complaint has been adequately addressed by the Exley Censorship Unit or ECU.

In concluding this sorry affair I can recall that during one of my telephone conversations (recorded) with the documentary film makers I warned them that the BBC would never air anything that I have told them about Camelford and its victims.

I asked them if they had a contingency plan, perhaps an alternative platform for airing the documentary. They laughed and said they were confident that they had full independence in making the film and no concerns about it being aired by the BBC.

I wonder what the film looked like when the film makers Kezia Sheard (kezia@button-down.co.uk) and Hannah Lowes (hannah.lowes@keofilms.com) presented the BBC’s documentary commissioner Emma Loach (emma.loach@bbc.co.uk) with the first uncensored version, assuming they even got that far.