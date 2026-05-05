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Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
2d

"The time is nigh for their removal from vaccines."

Since aluminum is not the only problem with vaccines, it is time to end vaccines.

Injected vaccines are the worst mistake in medicine

https://zenodo.org/records/15844676

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Gheylord's avatar
Gheylord
2d

Are you familiar with Bruce Charlton and his ousting as editor of Medical Hypotheses? It was one of the few journals that practiced editorial review -- not peer review -- until its editor (Charlton) published one too many heretical papers and was thus ousted. Peer review is too often just a mechanism for currying social favor and reinforcing established dogma.

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