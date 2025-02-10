You want to ban fluoridation of potable water. So do I. I am against all forms of mass medication and especially where there is no consent. However, if you are RFK Jr and Head of Health and Human Services you have promised a science first approach. You will follow the best science available. This could just be where I fit in!

Fluorine is relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, approximately 0.06% by weight, but similarly to aluminium, fluorine is practically absent from the biosphere. Neither fluorine nor its soluble anion fluoride have any evolutionarily conserved function in biota. Fluorine and fluoride are only toxic to living things. The main ores of fluoride in the Earth’s crust, fluorspar, fluorapatite and cryolite are sparingly soluble in water and this has limited the concentration of fluoride available to participate in the natural selection of the elements.

However, there are examples of the accumulation of fluoride in some biota. For example, fluoroacetate in plants thriving in fluoride-rich environments. The presence of such organofluorides in plant tissue may serve as protection against herbivory and in these exceptionally rare plants there is good evidence of fluoride participation in biochemical evolution. Similarly there is evidence of membrane transporters in some microorganisms enabling the excretion of fluoride to prevent its accumulation to toxic levels. These rare examples of potential fluoride biochemistry have yet to be identified in any higher animal including humans.

Again, with striking similarity to aluminium, it was the advent of fluorine industry through the mining of its ores that resulted in increased concentrations of fluoride in the biosphere. Note that cryolite is a significant source of both fluoride and aluminium.

While the concentrations of fluoride in natural surface waters have increased over the past century they rarely exceed 1ppm ( 1mg/L) even in seawater. Fluoridation of potable water added to these changes though drinking fluoridated water exposes us to a maximum 1ppm total fluoride. This is where a critical understanding of fluoride chemistry is paramount and it is also when I am increasingly concerned by publications purporting to explain fluoride toxicity in relation to human health.

One such dogma passed down over many years now is the putative toxicity of aluminium fluoride complexes. There is no question as to whether such complexes as fluoroaluminate (AlF 4 – (aq) ) exist and are potentially toxic. The pertinent question arises as to whether such forms of aluminium are present in vivo. Categorically, with the advantage of research by leading aluminium chemists, we learn that they cannot form at physiological pH (say pH 6-8) at concentrations of fluoride below 20ppm (20mg/L). Fluoride in the human gut where the pH might vary from pH 2 to 5 does form hydroxyfluoride complexes with aluminium at much lower concentrations of fluoride and by doing so increases the absorption of aluminium across the gastrointestinal tract. I have written about this in previous substack posts.

This is how fluoride increases the toxicity of aluminium in humans. There is no fluoride toxicity per se.

Yes, we are all subject to low concentrations of fluoride in blood and other tissues. However, the concentration of fluoride is almost always an order of magnitude lower than its closest chemical competitor, chloride, and even if niche environments exist where this is not the case the energy required to remove water from the fluoride anion is so high as to make interactions, for example with functional groups on proteins, energetically unfavourable. You can rest assured that these critical aspects of fluoride chemistry act to naturally protect us from its direct toxicity. Nature has taught us this lesson through biochemical evolution since fluoride has no function in any extant organism and, as pointed out earlier, almost absolutely no biochemistry.

As I have pointed out ad nauseum in previous substack posts, fluoride exposure through potable water is not directly toxic in human beings. There has to be, and indeed there is, an alternative explanation as to why fluoride exposure through potable water is contributing to neurodevelopmental conditions in infants and adolescents and neurodegenerative disease in adults. Please read my previous posts on this subject.

I do wonder if fluoride exposure through fluoridation of potable waters is something of a diversion or red herring. Something that industry is willing to concede to hide the much, much bigger picture. Applying the well known adage, follow the money, where does this lead in the fluorine industry. Certainly not potable water fluoridation. We need to be looking carefully at fluorine-containing agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. Recently I read that in 2019, 31% of all new drugs approved by the FDA contained fluorine/fluoride. Fluoroquinolone antibiotics would be one significant example.

Your ever expanding drug cabinet is likely to be the source of your future exposure to fluorine and fluoride and controlling this will prove to be far more difficult than banning potable water fluoridation. Time to see the wood for the trees.

I was lucky enough to spend forty years in academia where I was paid to learn.