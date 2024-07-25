An English proverb states that ‘good things come to those who wait’. Science is nearly always about waiting. You do the research meticulously, thoroughly. You repeat the work and convince yourself of its validity. You write it up and submit it to an appropriate journal for peer review. The manuscript reviewers check and double-check that the science is tight and without obvious error or misinterpretation. They usually cannot know the potential significance of the new science. They accept that this and their decision to accept the research for publication will be tested thereafter in the science that follows. Thus begins the waiting game.

My esteemed colleague Dr Matthew Mold began his scientific life as my PhD student. A significant part of his PhD research involved investigation of the constitutive plasma protein serum amyloid P component or SAP. Intriguingly, while SAP is made in the liver, exists in relatively high (mg) concentrations in blood and is actively excluded from the brain, it is a universal component of senile plaques composed of amyloid beta protein. Senile or neuritic plaques are a characteristic neuropathology in Alzheimer’s disease. See, for example, my previous post on this subject.

Clearly SAP gains access to brain tissue otherwise it would not be found co-deposited with amyloid beta protein in senile plaques in Alzheimer’s disease. Matthew and I set about trying to solve this mystery and to understand if SAP might have a role in the precipitation of amyloid beta protein in Alzheimer’s disease.

We asked the question if SAP might initiate the formation of fibrils and hence plaques of amyloid beta protein. We had to work at physiologically significant concentrations of both SAP and amyloid beta protein and as such only transmission electron microscopy (TEM) could be used to identify and image the formation of amyloid fibrils and the co-presence of SAP. Take a look at a TEM image of SAP below.

The insert in the top right hand corner shows a close up of SAP. It resembles an octagon with a diameter of 13.4 nm and a pore size of 5 nm.

To cut a long story short we were able to demonstrate that the presence of a physiologically significant concentration of SAP catalysed the formation of fibrils of amyloid beta protein. In addition the binding of SAP to amyloid beta fibrils stabilised them and prevented their dissolution.

You can see the association of SAP with amyloid beta fibrils in the below image.

Again, look at the insert in the bottom left hand corner to see a close up of a molecule of SAP attached to an amyloid beta fibril.

Our seminal research can be read in full in the published paper. If you cannot access the paper then email me for a pdf.

One reason for writing about this research now is, as the title and introduction of this piece suggests, the recent publication of a paper supporting our conclusion in 2012 that SAP might be a therapeutic target in Alzheimer’s disease therapy. While we have had to wait for over a decade for confirmation of our findings and conclusion the wait feels all the more worthwhile when it is the ‘Godfather’ of SAP research, Mark B Pepys, whom supports our research. It was not always thus!

Time will eventually tell if SAP is integral to aluminium’s role in causing Alzheimer's disease. As many of you are already aware, the role of amyloid beta protein in Alzheimer’s disease remains controversial, for example, see below.

In my most humble opinion there are multiple supporting actors in the drama of Alzheimer’s disease but only one leading actor. I think you know what I am saying.