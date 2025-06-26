Dr’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Mary F
1d

I believe that Bayer/Monsanto would love to have all of us focusing on the toxicity of glyphosate. As Dr Exley stated, the complete formulation is much more toxic than glyphosate. If we get rid of the glyphosate Bayer will just substitute another chemical into the formulation and keep selling toxic chemicals.

Focus on the big picture of getting rid of all toxic chemicals in our food supply. We have tens of thousands of chemicals that have never been tested. They were ‘grandfathered’ in under ‘The Toxic Substances Act’ of 1976. Recent revisions to the act called for testing of just 7 more chemicals. The chemical companies effectively own Congress.

Personally I am drinking Fiji water to clear the aluminum from my brain so that I can be more effective.

Thank you Dr Exley for all your work. Perhaps you could do a segment on the Highwire.

A. Jeannette
1d

Thank you VERY MUCH for bringing this vital information to the attention to those of us who are fortunate to be connected to your expertise.

The chart of the childhood developmental timeline was very enlightening to me. I teach Adapted Physical Education to students from "normal" to medically fragile and everything in between. I go from class to class and witness what are likely the effects of numerous chemical interferences with growth, since the age range I work with is from Pre Kindergarten to 12 year old students.

One particular negative I have been witness to is that students with what is considered Autism is exploding. And the behavior of many of these children ranges from not at all engaged with others around them to pretty much outrageously combative with little focus beyond what is directly in front of the child coupled with being completely erratic.

I'm not new to the populations of students that I teach. I've been working with these students for at least 35 years. The classes are overflowing with students with "Autism" (in quotes because it encompasses so very many different levels of involvement for any given student) and my district (which is likely the same for most districts) have increased the caseload for any given teacher going from 7 or 8 per class to 11 or 12 or more per class.

An inordinate number of these students with Autism are increasingly being assigned a one to one adult just for that student due to very erratic and combative behavior(s).

Now switching to my class with students with Multiple Disabilities. The numbers of students in these classes is equally exploding. I have 10-12 students in my MD class and most of those students have a "nurse" assigned to these children. I have one student that I have to see singularly because she is so medically fragile that I see her, the mother and and assigned nurse because the child needs suctioning. Her spine, quite literally is in a zig zag. And in, at best, a couple of years she will probably have fusion of the spine in multiple areas.

The level of involvement for these students is increasing, dare I say it, exponentially, in my point of view. I would posit that chemicals like glyphosate and neither safe nor effective "vaccines" should be directly linked and responsible for this explosion of children classified in Special Education, at all levels of involvement.

What more can I say. I have been witnessing this invasive effect for my entire teaching career. And it is not diminishing, at all, but increasing at a highly alarming level, in my opinion.

