Ever since I first met Del Bigtree and his team on The Highwire in the Spring of 2018 I have been impressed by their detailed appreciation of the science behind their headlines and stories. Foremost in this approach is the investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen. So why not apply the same degree of scientific rigour to the subject of glyphosate and human toxicity. A recent example of this lack of rigour is Jaxen’s recent substack on glyphosate and MAHA.
In particular Jaxen highlights a recent study in the journal Environmental Health which both he and The Highwire call an alarming new study.
Intrigued, I read the study and in truth I was non the wiser about why glyphosate has been linked to human disease. Jaxen takes the research at face value without asking the difficult questions. Does the study support the carcinogenicity of glyphosate in laboratory animals as concluded by the authors. No. The study only demonstrates that glyphosate may contribute towards carcinogenicity in rats. Note that the study found that the complete herbicide formulations were significantly more toxic than glyphosate alone. There is nothing new in this finding. I have written about this recently and others have published high quality science on this subject.
So perhaps the significance of this new study lies in their use of pure glyphosate as a control treatment. Unfortunately not for two important reasons. For one the Sigma product, 99% pure glyphosate, is almost certainly contaminated with aluminium. I have written many times about how so-called pure chemicals and particularly those with phosphate groups are heavily contaminated with aluminium. And secondly rat chow fed ad libitum to all treatment groups contains huge amounts of aluminium. In those halcyon days when I was an active researcher running and advising on experiments all over the world we always paid particular attention to contamination by aluminium of animal feed and spent a great deal of money developing feeds that were low in aluminium. So in this ‘alarming’ new study all treatment groups were exposed to aluminium in their diet and all treatment groups were likely exposed to aluminium though the pure glyphosate and the herbicide formulations.
I wrote to the authors of the new study to first congratulate them and then to ask them how they thought glyphosate per se was carcinogenic. I explained my position and I sent them a link to my recent substack on the subject. I have not received any reply.
Just perhaps this new study in which ‘pure’ glyphosate was a treatment group actually supports my premise that glyphosate toxicity is indeed aluminium toxicity. If nothing else it shows that when a role for all the other added constituents of herbicide formulations is ruled out there remains evidence of toxicity.
So, I ask once again what is the mechanism of carcinogenicity of the molecule glyphosate and where is the science that supports this mechanism. Be in no doubt, aluminium is carcinogenic and the mechanisms have been described and supported in peer-reviewed published science.
JJ and the team at The Highwire be as rigorous in your investigation of the toxicity of glyphosate as you are in myriad other subjects including your in depth analyses of the science of the so-called covid vaccines.
I believe that Bayer/Monsanto would love to have all of us focusing on the toxicity of glyphosate. As Dr Exley stated, the complete formulation is much more toxic than glyphosate. If we get rid of the glyphosate Bayer will just substitute another chemical into the formulation and keep selling toxic chemicals.
Focus on the big picture of getting rid of all toxic chemicals in our food supply. We have tens of thousands of chemicals that have never been tested. They were ‘grandfathered’ in under ‘The Toxic Substances Act’ of 1976. Recent revisions to the act called for testing of just 7 more chemicals. The chemical companies effectively own Congress.
Personally I am drinking Fiji water to clear the aluminum from my brain so that I can be more effective.
Thank you Dr Exley for all your work. Perhaps you could do a segment on the Highwire.
Thank you VERY MUCH for bringing this vital information to the attention to those of us who are fortunate to be connected to your expertise.
The chart of the childhood developmental timeline was very enlightening to me. I teach Adapted Physical Education to students from "normal" to medically fragile and everything in between. I go from class to class and witness what are likely the effects of numerous chemical interferences with growth, since the age range I work with is from Pre Kindergarten to 12 year old students.
One particular negative I have been witness to is that students with what is considered Autism is exploding. And the behavior of many of these children ranges from not at all engaged with others around them to pretty much outrageously combative with little focus beyond what is directly in front of the child coupled with being completely erratic.
I'm not new to the populations of students that I teach. I've been working with these students for at least 35 years. The classes are overflowing with students with "Autism" (in quotes because it encompasses so very many different levels of involvement for any given student) and my district (which is likely the same for most districts) have increased the caseload for any given teacher going from 7 or 8 per class to 11 or 12 or more per class.
An inordinate number of these students with Autism are increasingly being assigned a one to one adult just for that student due to very erratic and combative behavior(s).
Now switching to my class with students with Multiple Disabilities. The numbers of students in these classes is equally exploding. I have 10-12 students in my MD class and most of those students have a "nurse" assigned to these children. I have one student that I have to see singularly because she is so medically fragile that I see her, the mother and and assigned nurse because the child needs suctioning. Her spine, quite literally is in a zig zag. And in, at best, a couple of years she will probably have fusion of the spine in multiple areas.
The level of involvement for these students is increasing, dare I say it, exponentially, in my point of view. I would posit that chemicals like glyphosate and neither safe nor effective "vaccines" should be directly linked and responsible for this explosion of children classified in Special Education, at all levels of involvement.
What more can I say. I have been witnessing this invasive effect for my entire teaching career. And it is not diminishing, at all, but increasing at a highly alarming level, in my opinion.