Ever since I first met Del Bigtree and his team on The Highwire in the Spring of 2018 I have been impressed by their detailed appreciation of the science behind their headlines and stories. Foremost in this approach is the investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen. So why not apply the same degree of scientific rigour to the subject of glyphosate and human toxicity. A recent example of this lack of rigour is Jaxen’s recent substack on glyphosate and MAHA.

In particular Jaxen highlights a recent study in the journal Environmental Health which both he and The Highwire call an alarming new study.

Intrigued, I read the study and in truth I was non the wiser about why glyphosate has been linked to human disease. Jaxen takes the research at face value without asking the difficult questions. Does the study support the carcinogenicity of glyphosate in laboratory animals as concluded by the authors. No. The study only demonstrates that glyphosate may contribute towards carcinogenicity in rats. Note that the study found that the complete herbicide formulations were significantly more toxic than glyphosate alone. There is nothing new in this finding. I have written about this recently and others have published high quality science on this subject.

So perhaps the significance of this new study lies in their use of pure glyphosate as a control treatment. Unfortunately not for two important reasons. For one the Sigma product, 99% pure glyphosate, is almost certainly contaminated with aluminium. I have written many times about how so-called pure chemicals and particularly those with phosphate groups are heavily contaminated with aluminium. And secondly rat chow fed ad libitum to all treatment groups contains huge amounts of aluminium. In those halcyon days when I was an active researcher running and advising on experiments all over the world we always paid particular attention to contamination by aluminium of animal feed and spent a great deal of money developing feeds that were low in aluminium. So in this ‘alarming’ new study all treatment groups were exposed to aluminium in their diet and all treatment groups were likely exposed to aluminium though the pure glyphosate and the herbicide formulations.

I wrote to the authors of the new study to first congratulate them and then to ask them how they thought glyphosate per se was carcinogenic. I explained my position and I sent them a link to my recent substack on the subject. I have not received any reply.

Just perhaps this new study in which ‘pure’ glyphosate was a treatment group actually supports my premise that glyphosate toxicity is indeed aluminium toxicity. If nothing else it shows that when a role for all the other added constituents of herbicide formulations is ruled out there remains evidence of toxicity.

So, I ask once again what is the mechanism of carcinogenicity of the molecule glyphosate and where is the science that supports this mechanism. Be in no doubt, aluminium is carcinogenic and the mechanisms have been described and supported in peer-reviewed published science.

JJ and the team at The Highwire be as rigorous in your investigation of the toxicity of glyphosate as you are in myriad other subjects including your in depth analyses of the science of the so-called covid vaccines.