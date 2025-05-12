When I began my burgeoning obsession with all things aluminium I learned from scientists across the globe. One constant in my education was a US scientist at the University of Kentucky called Robert A (Bob) Yokel. While I had the moniker of Mr Aluminium thrust upon me Bob was truly Mr Aluminum.

I lost contact with Bob about a decade ago and I assumed that he, like me, had retired. Imagine my surprise when I came across a recent paper by Bob. The subject of the paper, aluminium in food and drink, was not a surprise as Bob had published many previous papers on this subject. However, what truly was a great surprise was a resource created by Bob at the University of Kentucky consisting of tables of data on the aluminium content of food and beverages. Take a look, it is an incredible resource. I know that many of you often want to know how much aluminium is found in the everyday products we eat and drink. Well, now thanks to Bob you can read about the published data on this subject.

Bob has provided THE dictionary on the aluminium content of food and drink, a Samuel Johnsonesque feat of collection and collation of data.

Enjoy and use this free resource with just one proviso. While the data are taken from peer-reviewed publications and in their context are relevant and significant they are not black and white. Remember that aluminium is only a contaminant of all foods and drinks. Yes, in some instances a known contamination because it has been added, think of aluminium-based E numbers, but it is still contamination and even more important it is still a toxicant. There is always too much aluminium in any product. In an ideal world it should be avoidable but in the aluminium age its omnipresence is often almost inevitable.

Please use Bob’s amazing resource to both avoid the consumption of aluminium but also to reduce your exposure to aluminium by being selective in what you eat and drink. Most of all do make sure that your philosophy for living a healthy life in the aluminium age is to consume a silicon-rich mineral water each and every day.

Thanks Bob!