Regular readers of this substack will know that you cannot understand and appreciate the bioinorganic chemistry of aluminium without a parallel interest in Nature’s often forgotten gift, silicic acid. I have written many substack posts on this subject and I encourage those of you with an interest to look them up. Herein I simply want to take the opportunity to gloat.

Ever since I began my fascination with silicic acid I have always contended that its immeasurable role in life and living things is entirely passive. The chemistry of silicic acid, a neutral, simple molecule not dissimilar to water, dictates that this has to be the case.

Just perhaps the sheer beauty and complexity of structures emanating from such a simple molecule blinds some scientists to its simplicity and encourages them to speculate upon malignant spirits in silicon chemistry.

Indeed, the self-proclaimed great and good of scientists studying silicon in plants are active in both promoting science fiction and supressing science fact where silicon chemistry is concerned. You cannot imagine how this Mafiosi collude to prevent publication of science that challenges their ignorance. But I have been battling the aluminium industry all my academic life (not just the silicon Mafiosi) and I have always ensured that hard science, well written and reported is published in established and esteemed journals. There are good journal editors out there you just need to know where to look.

The essence of this short musing is summarised herein. Whereas the argument came to a fore in the journal New Phytologist. My colleagues and I and in particular Dr Gea Guerriero have consistently demonstrated through hard science and a clear understanding of silicon chemistry that the biochemistry of silicic acid in plants and indeed everywhere is a passive process. What this means in essence is that there is no genetic control of silicification in plants and this is the unequivocal conclusion of a recent paper published in the journal Plant and Soil.

