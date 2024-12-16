Congratulations to Dave Smith for putting together an exciting and informative index for my book.
Please send your congratulations and comments directly to Dave. His email is at the end of the post.
The Index is now available to download from my website.
I have also copied it below;
Imagine You Are an Aluminum Atom
Christoper Exley, PhD, FRSB
INDEX
A
Aluminium, absorption of · 27, 28, 50, 114
Aluminium, abundance of · 5
Academic freedom at Keele, external dictation · 144
Academic Pediatrics · 138, 139
Accumulate · 17, 84, 106
Aluminium, accumulation, of · 25, 101
Acid rain · 127
Acid waters · 112
Acid/peroxide digestion · 20
Acidic soils · 36, 41
Acilis · 56, 59
Acute exposures to aluminium · 74
Adenosine triphosphate · 12
ADHD · 71
Adjuvant, aluminium · 38, 64, 68 - 84, 85 - 88, 109, 111, 133 - 143
Adjuvant, unaccounted for in vaccine safety trials · 143
Adolescent · 68
Adventitious excretion · 17
Adverse events, vaccine trials · 76, 78, 85, 87, 88, 141, 143
Aetiology of human disease · 91
Age-matched case control · 106
Aggregation, of silicates · 51
Agricultural practices · 36
Air We Breathe · 44
Al3+ · 10 - 12, 14, 51, 74, 77, 92, 113
Alan Woolf · 138
Albumin · 22
Alcohol · 22, 50
Alois Alzheimer · 96
ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) · 90
Aluminium Age · 5, 9, 25, 33, 34, 57, 61, 64, 70, 89, 96, 101, 103, 107
Aluminium and Breast Cancer · 104
Aluminium and Medicine · 89
Aluminium antacids · 38
Aluminium as catalyst of oxidative damage · 16, 115
Aluminium challenge · 74
Aluminium chemistry · 10
Aluminium chlorohydrate · 16, 106
Aluminium content, determination in vaccines · 88
Aluminium content of breast tissue · 104
Aluminium content variation · 87
Aluminium entry into the body · 28
Aluminium, exposure through vaccination · 140
Aluminium Federation · 119
Aluminium files · 121
Aluminium foil · 36, 43
Aluminium hydroxide · 51, 134
Aluminium hydroxyphosphate · 85, 86
Aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulphate · 85
Aluminium in every cell · 28
Aluminium in Human Brain Tissue · 93
Aluminium intoxication · 69, 89
Aluminium is a Cause of and Contributor to Human Disease · 89
Aluminium lakes · 71
Aluminium metal · 9
Aluminium metal cooking trays · 35
Aluminium promoted oxidative damage · 115
Aluminium sulphate · 34, 117, 119
Aluminium superoxide semi-reduced radical ion; AlO2•2+ · 114
Aluminium toxicity · 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 31, 42, 47 - 50, 57, 61, 67 - 69, 74, 78, 85 - 92, 107, 112 - 116, 123, 127, 141
Aluminium Toxicity Mechanism · 112
Aluminium, aetiological factor in Alzheimer's disease · 101
Aluminium-based antiperspirant · 105
Aluminium-containing cosmetics · 45
Aluminium, extracting metal · 9
Aluminium-loaded cells · 79
Aluminium, reactivity of · 5
Aluminium-specific fluorescence microscopy · 62, 111
Aluminium salts · 9, 16, 34, 38, 44, 65, 66, 70, 76, 84, 97, 143
Aluminium, translocation of · 69
Alzheimer's disease · 27, 28, 37, 40, 43, 44, 46, 52 - 58, 68, 81, 84, 90, 93 - 98, 100 - 102, 109 - 111, 115, 118, 122 - 125, 143, 148, 149
American populations, safety limits · 30
Amniotic fluid · 62
Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis · 100
Amyloid-b, · 100
Anaemia · 97
André Previn. · 11
Andrew Pollard, charlatan · 68
Animal models · 47, 94, 96, 106, 109, 111, 116
Animal treatment groups · 75
Anomalous pro-oxidative biochemistry, iron-dependent · 116
Antacids · 70
Antibiotics · 38, 113
Antibodies · 73
Antibody cascade · 74
Antibody titre · 68, 73, 88
Anti-diuretic hormone · 22
Antigen · 73
Antigen antibodies · 88
Antigenic aluminium · 74
Antiperspirant · 16
Antiperspirant aero · 40
Antiperspirants · 14, 16, 39, 40, 104 - 107
Anti-vaccine · 3, 137
Apoptosis · 78
Apple itunes · 146
Arable crop farming · 37
Aricept · 52
Arla · 67
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder · 71
autism · 2, 78
Autism · 27, 58, 71, 80 - 84, 93, 94, 100, 124, 141, 143
AutismOne · 64
B
Basal rate of perspiration · 46
Bavarian pretzel scandal · 35
BBC Radio Stoke · 56
Beer · 50, 147
Beka Solomon · 73
Bert Ehgartners documentary · 37
Bet365, donation · 144
Bile · 17, 29, 46
Bill Gates · 1, 142
Biogeochemistry, of Aluminium · 5
Biologically reactive aluminium · 5, 6, 9 - 17, 51, 62, 79, 91, 113 - 116
Biopsy, human · 25
Biota · 112
Birchall Centre, Keele Univ. · 141, 145
Blacklisting, of published research · 101
Blood · 12, 18 - 29, 38, 39, 41, 46, 51, 62 - 65, 69 - 81, 97, 139 - 141
Blood collection devices · 140
Blood proteins · 21
Blood, heterogeneous mixture · 20
Blue and purple sweets (candies) · 71
BMJ · 119
Bob Yokel · 129
Body burden · 14 - 23, 27, 32, 38 - 43, 55, 58, 62 - 75, 91, 92, 104, 109, 110, 139, 140
Bone · 17
Bone loss · 17
Bone remodelling · 17
Bone, attracts aluminium · 17
Bonnie Wang · 137
Brain · 2, 17, 28, 38 - 41, 43, 65, 68, 69, 74, 78 - 81, 84, 94 - 101, 102, 109 - 111, 115, 122 - 125, 130, 141, 148
Brain Bank, Oxford · 80
Brain tissue · 2, 28, 43, 65, 68, 78 - 81, 84, 94, 96, 98 - 100, 109 - 111, 115, 122, 124, 141
Breast cancer · 104
Breast fat · 105
Breast milk · 29, 46, 64, 65, 139, 140
British Medical Journal · 118
British taxpayer · 122
Buccal surfaces · 27
Buffer in pain killers · 38
Bumblebees · 37
C
Calcium · 5, 6, 17, 112
Camelford · 99, 117 - 124
Camelford Final Report in 2013 · 125
Cancer · 93
Cancer Society of America · 107
Cancers · 42
Cannabis · 43
Carbonyl · 113
Carboxylic acid · 12, 113
Carcinogen, breast · 106
Carcinogenic effects · 16
Carol Brayne · 97
Carol Brayne, Prof. · 124
Caught a cold, the Earth · 1
Cell death · 78
Cellular biochemistry · 112
Censorship by the Faculty Dean · 142
Chaotic encounter with aluminium · 6
Charades, scientific advisors · 31
Charities · 100
Charity · 97
Charles Martin Hall · 9
Chasing the dragon · 43
Chelation studies · 47
Chemical bond · 114
Chemtrails · 44
Chewing tobacco · 42
Children's Health Defence · 144
Children's Medical Safety Research Institute · 56, 133, 149
Chinese · 30, 136
Chronic fatigue syndrome · 109
Chronic intoxication · 69
Chronic intoxication by aluminium · 38
Chuchu N, Patel B, Sebastian B, Exley C., Paper · 141
Ciba Foundation Symposium · 99
Citrate · 12, 113
Citric acid · 12
Claire Dwoskin, Mrs. · 149
Climate controlled experiments · 29
Climate engineering · 44
Clinical trial · 52 - 58, 102, 107 - 110
Clive Hawkins · 108
Coagulants, aluminium in syringes · 21
Cocaine · 28, 43
Coffee · 36, 41
Cognitive function · 55
Collateral damage · 87
Colombia in South America · 101
Colourings · 71
Committee on Toxicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products and the Environment (COT) · 119
Competitive equilibria · 114
Complacent, vaccine safety · 86
Complementary methods · 99
Complexes · 12, 21, 34, 64, 69
Computational aluminium chemist · 147
Computational chemists · 147
Concentration of aluminium · 22, 27, 62, 88, 93, 111, 123
Conditioners · 19
Congenital defects · 62
Congophilic amyloid angiopathy (CAA) · 122, 125
Contaminated · 21, 35 - 45, 64 - 67, 71, 139, 140
Contents lists · 64
Contrails · 44
Control brain, no Alzheimer's · 94
Copper · 5, 99, 115, 141
Corpora amylacea · 111
Corrosion of aluminium · 35
Cortical brain tissue · 123
Cosmetics · 14, 16, 39 - 41, 45, 104
Cover up · 126
COVID-19 · 1, 33, 97
Craniofacial prostheses · 39
Creatinine · 22 - 24, 140
Creatinine, muscle breakdown · 22
Crepeaux · 132 - 134
Crime against humanity · 96
Crops · 36, 41
Cytoplasm · 74
Cytosol ·78
D
Dame Ingrid Allen · 125
Danone · 54, 55
Darwin · 6
Darwinian · 6, 12, 112, 113
David Gorski, internet troll · 3
de novo exposure to aluminium · 73
Delayed vaccine · 87
Denise Coates · 144
Dental products · 39
Department of Health (DH) · 119
Department of Health, Committee on Toxicology (DH COT) · 117
Derek Garratt · 56
Desferrioxamine · 97
Determination of aluminium · 18
Detox therapy · 57
Detox’ · 18
Detoxification · 41, 69
Dialysate · 63
Dialysis · 38, 96, 97
Dialysis encephalopathy · 63, 96, 97, 113
Diameter, 1 μm · 81
Diet · 14, 23, 27, 30 - 32, 37, 39, 46, 47, 64, 68 - 70
Dietary exposure to aluminium · 34 - 37
Diets, aluminium content · 30 - 32, 110
Digestion · 77, 140
Disaggregation · 14
Dissolution · 12, 14, 52, 79, 80
Distilled water, method blank · 140
Donated tissues · 94
Donors who died of Alzheimer's · 93
Dorit Reiss · 137
Double standards, funding decisions · 144
Double whammy, absorption via skin & prevention of excretion of aluminium · 106
Doug Cross · 118
Drinking (potable) water · 65
Dust, wind-blown · 44
Dyes · 19
Dynamic equilibrium · 22
E
E numbers · 34
Earth · 1, 5, 6, 9, 44, 52
Earth's crust · 5, 9, 52
EBioMedicine Journal · 110
E-cigarette · 42, 43
Ecotoxicologist · 127
Ecotoxin · 127
Editorial Mafiosi · 128
Efficacy of vaccine · 56, 58, 68, 69, 85, 87
EFSA · 30, 31, 35, 66
Electromagnetic radiation, synergy · 92
Elephant Man · 31
E-liquids · 42, 43
Elsevier · 130, 136
EMA · 85
Encephalopathy · 38, 79, 96, 97
Endoskeleton · 112
Endosome · 77
Energy deficit · 91
Environmental Assistance Conference, Northern Ireland · 122
Environmental issues · 44
Epilepsy · 58, 93, 100, 126
Epiphany, My · 49
Epithelial cells · 106
Eric Morecambe · 11
European Food Standards Agency · 30, 31, 35, 66
Excreta, aluminium in · 28, 29
Excretion, reduced of aluminium · 65
Exfoliation · 17
Extinct biota · 5
Extracellular aluminium · 74
Extracellular locations in grey and white matter · 111
F
Faecal aluminium · 28
Fake news · 86
Familial Alzheimer's disease · 101
Fanni D, Ambu R, Gerosa C, et al. · 141
FDA · 30, 66, 85
Fibrillary amyloid-b · 115
Filterable fraction, blood · 22
Fixative · 80
Flawed paper, Woolf · 141
Fluid warming devices · 39
Fluor lumogallion · 74, 77
Fluorescence · 74
Fluoride · 113
Fluoride to hydroxyl switch · 114
Fluoroquinolone antibiotics · 113
Foil-like packaging · 35
Food and Drink · 33
Food and Drug Administration · 35
Food groups, aluminium content · 30
Fossil fuels · 44
Frances Pollitt · 121
Frank Moriarty · 127
Frank Woods, Prof. · 118
Free metal cation, toxic form · 92
Freedom of Information requests · 137
French · 11, 30, 54, 133
French Drug Agency ANSM · 133
Fungicides · 37
G
GabrielGarcia Márquez · 1
Galileo · 68
Gardasil · 85
Genesis Appeal, The · 105
Genetic predispositions · 27, 100
Geochemical cycle · 6
Geoengineering, report by The Royal Society of London · 45
Geoengineering · 44
George Kowalczyk · 118, 121
George Perry, Prof. ·101, 143
Glanz JM, Newcomer SR, Daley MF, et al. · 141
Glial cell · 109, 111
Glomerulus · 21
Glutamate · 113
Glymphatic system · 81
Glyphosate, binding of aluminium · 37, 113
Google · 3, 146
Government cover up · 117, 118
Growth rings in bone · 17
Gut · 14 - 17, 26 - 30, 37 - 41, 50, 51, 64, 69, 97, 140
Gut as outer surface inside body · 16
H
Hair · 18 - 24, 29, 46, 139 - 141
Hair analysis · 19, 20
Hair care · 19
Hans Selye · 91
Harvested adjuvant at injection site · 140
Hawkes & Benhamu, 2017 · 132
Heavy metals · 5, 91
Henryk Wisniewski · 97
Hepatic portal vein · 27
Hepatitis B vaccine · 109
Herbicides · 37
Heroin · 43
Hip replacements · 39
Hippocampus · 28, 40, 41
Historical rainfall data · 45
Homeostasis, aluminium · 6
Homing instincts, salmon · 48
Hospitals, aluminium pans · 95
House E, Esiri M, Forster G, Ince PG, Exley C, Paper · 141
Housekeeping cells · 69, 81
HPV vaccine · 134, 137
Human exposure to aluminium · 4, 25, 28 - 33, 40, 45, 61, 62, 76, 78, 95, 98, 109, 111, 130, 139
Hydroponic cannabis · 43
Hydroponics · 42
Hydroxyaluminosilicates · 51
Hydroxyl · 113, 114
I
ICP MS. · 20
Immune reactive cells · 140
Immune response, hyperactive · 88
Immune system · 74
Immune system, suppressing · 91
Immunogenic response · 73
Immunological disease · 73
Immunologists · 86
Immunoreactive · 69
Immunoreactive properties of aluminium · 73
Immunotherapy, subcutaneous · 88
In vitro · 116
Infant development · 139
Infant formulas · 35, 65 - 69, 139, 141
Infants · 38, 64 -71, 78, 84, 87, 139 - 141
Inflammatory response · 78
Information leaflet, vaccine · 86
Ingested aluminium · 26, 27, 31
Inhibition of sweat · 16
Injection site · 69, 72, 77 - 79, 84
Innsbruck, Austria · 106
Insecticides · 37
International Aluminium Institute · 129
Internet citations · 141
Intracellular · 81, 141
Intracellular locations in grey and white matter · 111
Involuntary muscle movements · 49
Iron · 5, 91, 97, 99, 108, 114, 141
Iron transport protein · 21
Italian · 30
J
James Edwardson · 97, 121
Janssen-Cilag · 96
JD Birchall · 127
Jesus Ugalde · 147
Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease · 54, 101, 143
Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry · 123
Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health (JTEH) · 128
Journals · 98
K
Karwowski MP, Stamoulis C, Wenren LM, et al. · 141
Keele · 3, 44, 52, 54, 57, 73, 74, 99, 104, 108, 125, 134, 141 - 148
Keele Meetings on Aluminium · 104, 148
Keele University hierarchy · 142, 143
Keele, Vice-Chancellor · 142
Kendall Wallace · 135
Keratin · 19
Khan Z, Combadière C, Authier FJ, et al., Paper · 141
Kidney · 17, 21, 22, 29, 38, 51, 65, 96
Kris McGrath · 104
L
Laboratory of the Government Chemist at Taunton · 120
Lamarckism · 112
Late onset, sporadic, Alzheimer's disease · 101
Leaching, of silicic acid · 52
Lead · 5, 27, 36, 44, 52, 138
Lesser evil · 87
Lester Barr · 105
Lewy bodies, Parkinson's · 111
Lifetime aluminium exposure, indicator · 21
Ligands · 113, 114
Limit of detection · 140
Liver · 17, 29, 41, 46, 69
Location of aluminium · 81
London Brain Bank · 93, 101
Long term vaccine effects not investigated, · 141
Long-lived body compartments · 17
Louis Pasteur · 26
Low pH, glyphosate binding · 37
Lung · 14 - 17, 27, 40 - 42
Lymph & Lymphocytes · 69, 78 - 81
Lysosome · 77
M
Macrophage myofasciitis · 109
Macrophages · 69, 78 - 81
Macrophagic myofasciitis · 72
Magnesium · 11
Make your own silicon · 58
Malaysia · 55, 56, 110
Margaret Esiri, Professor · 122
Marie McNeely · 145
Mass balance, Al in - out · 29
Mass poisoning · 117
Masson JD, Crépeaux G, Authier F-J, Exley C, Gherardi RK · 141
Matthew Mold, Dr. · 143
MCI · 102
MDPI · 136
Measurements of aluminium · 18, 21, 22, 24, 30, 125, 140
Medical Research Council · 76
Medication · 37, 39
Medication over-the-counter · 45
Mediterranean diet · 32
Melanoma, incidence, link to aluminium · 16
Membranous vesicles · 77
Meninges · 79
Merck · 85
Mercury · 5, 91
Metal co-factor · 12, 114
Metal-cofactor for oxygen · 113
Metallic aluminium · 92
Metallo-eostrogen · 104
Metastasize · 106
Method blanks · 140
Michael Green · 145
Michael Meacher · 117
Michael Rose · 122
Mihail Grecea · 134
Mild cognitive impairment · 102
Milk powders · 34
Mineral water · 23, 24, 49, 52 - 58, 103, 110
Ministry of Defence · 72
Miscarried foetuses · 62
MMF · 72
MND (ALS) · 90
Mold M, Eriksson H, Siesjö P, Darabi A, Shardlow E, Exley C., Paper · 141
Mold M, Umar D, King A, Exley C. · 141
Molecular Medicine Today · 40
Motor neuron disease · 90
Mouth · 27, 39, 42
Mr. Aluminium · 148
MS, see multiple sclerosis · 111
Multiple sclerosis · 43, 58, 68, 93, 94, 100, 108 - 110, 124
Multiple Sclerosis Journal · 108
Musashi · 36
Myelin · 109
Myelin in MS · 110
N
Nasal cavity · 28
Natural Environment Research Council · 45
Natural history · 6, 9, 72
Natural history of aluminium · 5
Natural selection · 6, 11, 12, 84, 112, 113, 115
Nature · 9, 49, 58, 76, 98, 127
Necrosis · 78
Necrotic death · 78
Neonates · 64, 141
Neurodegeneration · 43
Neurodegenerative disease · 94, 115
Neurodevelopmental disorders · 71
Neurofibrillary tangles · 96
Neurologically unimpaired · 25
Neurones · 17, 79
Neuropathology · 96, 122
Neurotoxin · 66, 94
Nick Priest · 121
Nicotine · 42
Non-enforceable saftey limit · 30 -3 1
Non-linear dose-response of aluminium hydroxide adjuvant particles: selective low dose neurotoxicity · 134
Non-neuronal cells · 79, 81
Non-redox metal aluminium · 91
Nose · 14, 28, 40, 41
NREC · 54
Nutritional scandal · 66
O
Oestrogenic properties · 104
Olfactory epithelium · 28
Olfactory route · 28, 40, 41
Oligodendrocytes · 109
Onset of Alzheimer's · 100
Ores · 9
Osteomalacia · 97
Ovaries · 63
Oxford Brain Bank · 123
Oxford Vaccine Group · 86
Oxidative myelin breakdown· 109
Oxidative damage · 16, 35, 91, 108 - 111, 114, 115
Oxidative metabolisers · 115
Oxidative stress, counter · 47, 108
Oxygen · 5, 6, 12, 35, 36, 112, 113
P
P&G · 40
Packaging · 34 - 36, 55, 66, 67
Paediatrician · 87
Paediatricians · 86
Pandemic · 1
Pandora's Box of possibilities · 9
Paolo Prolo · 148
Parabens, preservative · 104
Parenteral solutions · 39
Paris meeting · 81
Parkinson's · 90, 93, 94, 100, 111, 124
Particulate aluminium · 28, 77, 79
Paul Tchounwou · 137
Paymasters · 125
People Behind the Science · 145
Peptide · 100
Perfusion of aluminium · 39
Peripheral circulation · 81
Perspiration · 29, 46
Peter Crome · 52
Peter Smith · 118
Peter Szilagyi · 138
Phagosome · 77
Pharmaceutical industry · 97
Pharmacy Department, Keele · 142
PhD research · 127
PhD research, my · 49, 127
Philippa Darbre · 104
Phosphate · 12, 38, 63, 97, 113
Phosphorylated · 17
Physical Sciences Research Council · 45
Placebo · 85, 143
Placental tissue · 62
Plastic or polythene surface · 35
PM10 meaning · 44
Policy-forming agencies · 28
Polish geochemist · 26
Politics · 127
Pollinators, insect - decline of · 37
Porton Down · 45
Post mortem · 122
Post mortem of affected individuals · 63
Potable water treatment · 117
Pots & pans, aluminium · 95
Powdered milk · 66
Pregnancy · 61, 62
Pretzel, Bavarian· 35
Priest (2004) · 119
Privatised water industry · 124
Processed food & drink · 21, 22, 32 - 34, 37, 45, 71
Professor George Perry · 125
Propaganda · 98
Prosthetics · 39
Protein · 11, 19 - 22, 67
Provenance of data · 140
Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research, Keele · 144
Public institutions · 95
Pulses · 37
Punctate deposits · 81
Pyrophosphate groups on nucleotides · 113
Q
Quantitative and qualitative methods · 100
Quantitative determinations of aluminium · 80
Questions about methodological and ethical quality of a vaccine adjuvant critical paper · 134
R
Reading University· 104
Reduced gastrointestinal absorption · 50
Regulation of Paediatric, none · 141
Regulatory standard · 30 - 34, 39, 67, 141
Relaxing remitting (RR) MS · 108
Reminyl · 96
Removed aluminium from the blood · 28
Renal patients · 113
Reproduction, human · 61
Reproductive health · 64
Research funding · 145
Respiratory diseases · 41
Retentate, black in lung · 42
Retention of aluminium in brain · 101
Reverse phase high performance liquid chromatography (RP HPLC) · 108
Rex Garratt · 56, 57
RF Kennedy Jr · 144
Richard Doll, Sir · 41
RJP Williams · 11, 98
Romain Gherardi · 72, 75, 79, 109
S
Safety of aluminium adjuvants · 141
Safety studies · 85, 88
Salicylic acid · 26
Saline placebo · 85
Salmon · 48, 49, 50
Sam Kacew · 129
Schools, aluminium pans · 95
Science · 1, 2, 3, 6, 28, 31, 36, 47, 51, 52, 56 - 58, 62, 68, 80, 92, 96 - 101, 107, 118, 123 - 128, 130, 133, 137, 138, 142, 145 - 149
Scientific papers · 2
Sebum · 29
Secondary progressive (SP) MS · 108
Secretions, Al · 16, 28, 29
Self-diagnose aluminium intoxification · 18
Semen · 29, 46, 62
Senile plaques · 96, 115
Severe cerebral congophilic angiopathy coincident with increased brain aluminium Camelford resident· 123
Shampoos · 19
Shed tissues, aluminium in · 28, 29
Silica · 52, 56, 57
Silica, unit of silicon content · 24
SilicaWaters · 56
Silicic acid · 26, 50 - 52, 57, 58
Silicon · 5, 23 - 26, 47, 49, 50 - 59, 103, 110
Skin · 14, 16, 19, 20, 25, 26, 29, 40, 46, 106
Skin cells · 17
Skin permeability · 26
Smoking tobacco · 41, 42
Snacks · 71
Social drugs · 28
Social Habits · 41
Sodium hydroxide as a baste · 35
Soluble silicon · 26
Solvated free metal cation, · 10
Somerset County Council · 99, 123
Sorensen et al. in 1974 · 130
South Africa · 56
South West Water Authority (SWWA). · 119
Soya · 36, 65
Spanish · 30
Sperm count · 62
Sperm nuclei · 62
Spritzer · 55, 56, 110
Stefano Mandriota · 107
Stomach · 27, 114
Stool (faeces) · 27, 28
Stop Australia's (anti) Vaccine Network, SAVN · 133
Stormin' Norman · 86
Stratospheric Particle Injection from Climate Engineer · 45
Stymying of effective research · 109
Sublingual · 27
Sunblock · 16, 39
Sunscreen · 14, 16, 39
Super absorbers of aluminium · 27
Supplements · 30, 46, 57, 58, 64
Survival of the fittest · 113
Susceptibility to disease · 91
Sweat · 16, 26, 29, 46, 65, 69, 106
Sweat glands · 16, 26, 106
Sweets · 71
Synergistic reactions involving aluminium · 91
Systemic aluminium · 21
Szilagyi · 141
T
Talc ·70
Tap water (potable) · 96
Taunton Coroner · 122
Taylor and Francis (T&F) · 129
Tea · 36, 41
Testes · 63
Tetra Pak style · 36
TH GFAAS · 20
The Birchall Centre · 134
The Origin of Species · 6
The Royal Society, dream · 149
Theoretical biophysics symposium · 147
Therapies · 47
Thistle · 112
Tobacco · 41, 43
Topical applications of aluminium products · 14
Toxic threshold · 77, 78
Toxicokinetics · 133
Toxicology Journal · 130
Transferrin · 21, 22
Transfusion · 39
Transparency in vaccinology · 88
Tree of Life · 6
Trends Journal · 40
Trolls, vaccine · 145
Tumours · 106
Tyranny of COVID-19 · 33
U
Ubiquitome · 9
Units for Al excreted per 24h, μmoles (or μg) · 23
University of Melbourne · 133, 134
University of Oxford · 98
University of San Sebastian, · 51
University of Sheffield · 99
Unpublished data · 85
Uptake route · 28
Urinary aluminium excretion · 22
Urinary biomarkers · 108
Urinary excretion · 21 -24, 29, 40, 46, 50, 54, 108, 109, 140
Urine · 17 - 24, 40, 43, 46, 50, 51, 65, 69, 80, 103, 108 - 111
Urine, dilute · 22
UV filters · 16
V
Vaccination · 69, 70, 78, 79, 84, 87, 88, 139, 140
Vaccine court · 79, 80, 81
Vaccine injury · 58
Vaccine manufacturers · 85
Vaccine schedule · 76
Vaccine trials · 143
Vaccine troll · 130, 137, 138
Vaccines · 38, 64, 68, 72 - 77, 80, 84 - 88, 91, 109, 133, 139, 141 - 143
Vaccinologists · 86
Vaping · 42
Vesicles · 74
Volcano plumes · 40
Volvic · 52, 54
W
Well, pharmacist · 142
Wellcome Trust · 98
Whey · 67
White loaf · 34
Whiteners · 34, 66
World Health Organisation · 1
X
Xabier Lopez · 51, 147
This is a Terrific Hard & detailed work... Made me get up & go to my library & pick up your book again & just Look up Bill Gates: 1 & 142 ... all there.... we shall thank Dave Smith
Dr. Exley, thanks for posting.
There was a difference in pagination between the original Word manuscript and the publisher's pagination (that ended up on the plates to print the book). Auto-indexing had to be tweaked.
Despite dozens of manual corrections we will still find the occasional wrong page number or non-alphabetical sequence. Please let me know at my proton email davesmithuk51@proton.me. In addition to corrections I will also add entries linked to the figures, colour plates and the table on pg 90. I hope to have the completed and corrected version early next year. Cheers