Imagine You Are an Aluminum Atom

Christoper Exley, PhD, FRSB

INDEX

A

Aluminium, absorption of · 27, 28, 50, 114

Aluminium, abundance of · 5

Academic freedom at Keele, external dictation · 144

Academic Pediatrics · 138, 139

Accumulate · 17, 84, 106

Aluminium, accumulation, of · 25, 101

Acid rain · 127

Acid waters · 112

Acid/peroxide digestion · 20

Acidic soils · 36, 41

Acilis · 56, 59

Acute exposures to aluminium · 74

Adenosine triphosphate · 12

ADHD · 71

Adjuvant, aluminium · 38, 64, 68 - 84, 85 - 88, 109, 111, 133 - 143

Adjuvant, unaccounted for in vaccine safety trials · 143

Adolescent · 68

Adventitious excretion · 17

Adverse events, vaccine trials · 76, 78, 85, 87, 88, 141, 143

Aetiology of human disease · 91

Age-matched case control · 106

Aggregation, of silicates · 51

Agricultural practices · 36

Air We Breathe · 44

Al3+ · 10 - 12, 14, 51, 74, 77, 92, 113

Alan Woolf · 138

Albumin · 22

Alcohol · 22, 50

Alois Alzheimer · 96

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) · 90

Aluminium Age · 5, 9, 25, 33, 34, 57, 61, 64, 70, 89, 96, 101, 103, 107

Aluminium and Breast Cancer · 104

Aluminium and Medicine · 89

Aluminium antacids · 38

Aluminium as catalyst of oxidative damage · 16, 115

Aluminium challenge · 74

Aluminium chemistry · 10

Aluminium chlorohydrate · 16, 106

Aluminium content, determination in vaccines · 88

Aluminium content of breast tissue · 104

Aluminium content variation · 87

Aluminium entry into the body · 28

Aluminium, exposure through vaccination · 140

Aluminium Federation · 119

Aluminium files · 121

Aluminium foil · 36, 43

Aluminium hydroxide · 51, 134

Aluminium hydroxyphosphate · 85, 86

Aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulphate · 85

Aluminium in every cell · 28

Aluminium in Human Brain Tissue · 93

Aluminium intoxication · 69, 89

Aluminium is a Cause of and Contributor to Human Disease · 89

Aluminium lakes · 71

Aluminium metal · 9

Aluminium metal cooking trays · 35

Aluminium promoted oxidative damage · 115

Aluminium sulphate · 34, 117, 119

Aluminium superoxide semi-reduced radical ion; AlO2•2+ · 114

Aluminium toxicity · 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 31, 42, 47 - 50, 57, 61, 67 - 69, 74, 78, 85 - 92, 107, 112 - 116, 123, 127, 141

Aluminium Toxicity Mechanism · 112

Aluminium, aetiological factor in Alzheimer's disease · 101

Aluminium-based antiperspirant · 105

Aluminium-containing cosmetics · 45

Aluminium, extracting metal · 9

Aluminium-loaded cells · 79

Aluminium, reactivity of · 5

Aluminium-specific fluorescence microscopy · 62, 111

Aluminium salts · 9, 16, 34, 38, 44, 65, 66, 70, 76, 84, 97, 143

Aluminium, translocation of · 69

Alzheimer's disease · 27, 28, 37, 40, 43, 44, 46, 52 - 58, 68, 81, 84, 90, 93 - 98, 100 - 102, 109 - 111, 115, 118, 122 - 125, 143, 148, 149

American populations, safety limits · 30

Amniotic fluid · 62

Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis · 100

Amyloid-b, · 100

Anaemia · 97

André Previn. · 11

Andrew Pollard, charlatan · 68

Animal models · 47, 94, 96, 106, 109, 111, 116

Animal treatment groups · 75

Anomalous pro-oxidative biochemistry, iron-dependent · 116

Antacids · 70

Antibiotics · 38, 113

Antibodies · 73

Antibody cascade · 74

Antibody titre · 68, 73, 88

Anti-diuretic hormone · 22

Antigen · 73

Antigen antibodies · 88

Antigenic aluminium · 74

Antiperspirant · 16

Antiperspirant aero · 40

Antiperspirants · 14, 16, 39, 40, 104 - 107

Anti-vaccine · 3, 137

Apoptosis · 78

Apple itunes · 146

Arable crop farming · 37

Aricept · 52

Arla · 67

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder · 71

autism · 2, 78

Autism · 27, 58, 71, 80 - 84, 93, 94, 100, 124, 141, 143

AutismOne · 64

B

Basal rate of perspiration · 46

Bavarian pretzel scandal · 35

BBC Radio Stoke · 56

Beer · 50, 147

Beka Solomon · 73

Bert Ehgartners documentary · 37

Bet365, donation · 144

Bile · 17, 29, 46

Bill Gates · 1, 142

Biogeochemistry, of Aluminium · 5

Biologically reactive aluminium · 5, 6, 9 - 17, 51, 62, 79, 91, 113 - 116

Biopsy, human · 25

Biota · 112

Birchall Centre, Keele Univ. · 141, 145

Blacklisting, of published research · 101

Blood · 12, 18 - 29, 38, 39, 41, 46, 51, 62 - 65, 69 - 81, 97, 139 - 141

Blood collection devices · 140

Blood proteins · 21

Blood, heterogeneous mixture · 20

Blue and purple sweets (candies) · 71

BMJ · 119

Bob Yokel · 129

Body burden · 14 - 23, 27, 32, 38 - 43, 55, 58, 62 - 75, 91, 92, 104, 109, 110, 139, 140

Bone · 17

Bone loss · 17

Bone remodelling · 17

Bone, attracts aluminium · 17

Bonnie Wang · 137

Brain · 2, 17, 28, 38 - 41, 43, 65, 68, 69, 74, 78 - 81, 84, 94 - 101, 102, 109 - 111, 115, 122 - 125, 130, 141, 148

Brain Bank, Oxford · 80

Brain tissue · 2, 28, 43, 65, 68, 78 - 81, 84, 94, 96, 98 - 100, 109 - 111, 115, 122, 124, 141

Breast cancer · 104

Breast fat · 105

Breast milk · 29, 46, 64, 65, 139, 140

British Medical Journal · 118

British taxpayer · 122

Buccal surfaces · 27

Buffer in pain killers · 38

Bumblebees · 37

C

Calcium · 5, 6, 17, 112

Camelford · 99, 117 - 124

Camelford Final Report in 2013 · 125

Cancer · 93

Cancer Society of America · 107

Cancers · 42

Cannabis · 43

Carbonyl · 113

Carboxylic acid · 12, 113

Carcinogen, breast · 106

Carcinogenic effects · 16

Carol Brayne · 97

Carol Brayne, Prof. · 124

Caught a cold, the Earth · 1

Cell death · 78

Cellular biochemistry · 112

Censorship by the Faculty Dean · 142

Chaotic encounter with aluminium · 6

Charades, scientific advisors · 31

Charities · 100

Charity · 97

Charles Martin Hall · 9

Chasing the dragon · 43

Chelation studies · 47

Chemical bond · 114

Chemtrails · 44

Chewing tobacco · 42

Children's Health Defence · 144

Children's Medical Safety Research Institute · 56, 133, 149

Chinese · 30, 136

Chronic fatigue syndrome · 109

Chronic intoxication · 69

Chronic intoxication by aluminium · 38

Chuchu N, Patel B, Sebastian B, Exley C., Paper · 141

Ciba Foundation Symposium · 99

Citrate · 12, 113

Citric acid · 12

Claire Dwoskin, Mrs. · 149

Climate controlled experiments · 29

Climate engineering · 44

Clinical trial · 52 - 58, 102, 107 - 110

Clive Hawkins · 108

Coagulants, aluminium in syringes · 21

Cocaine · 28, 43

Coffee · 36, 41

Cognitive function · 55

Collateral damage · 87

Colombia in South America · 101

Colourings · 71

Committee on Toxicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products and the Environment (COT) · 119

Competitive equilibria · 114

Complacent, vaccine safety · 86

Complementary methods · 99

Complexes · 12, 21, 34, 64, 69

Computational aluminium chemist · 147

Computational chemists · 147

Concentration of aluminium · 22, 27, 62, 88, 93, 111, 123

Conditioners · 19

Congenital defects · 62

Congophilic amyloid angiopathy (CAA) · 122, 125

Contaminated · 21, 35 - 45, 64 - 67, 71, 139, 140

Contents lists · 64

Contrails · 44

Control brain, no Alzheimer's · 94

Copper · 5, 99, 115, 141

Corpora amylacea · 111

Corrosion of aluminium · 35

Cortical brain tissue · 123

Cosmetics · 14, 16, 39 - 41, 45, 104

Cover up · 126

COVID-19 · 1, 33, 97

Craniofacial prostheses · 39

Creatinine · 22 - 24, 140

Creatinine, muscle breakdown · 22

Crepeaux · 132 - 134

Crime against humanity · 96

Crops · 36, 41

Cytoplasm · 74

Cytosol ·78

D

Dame Ingrid Allen · 125

Danone · 54, 55

Darwin · 6

Darwinian · 6, 12, 112, 113

David Gorski, internet troll · 3

de novo exposure to aluminium · 73

Delayed vaccine · 87

Denise Coates · 144

Dental products · 39

Department of Health (DH) · 119

Department of Health, Committee on Toxicology (DH COT) · 117

Derek Garratt · 56

Desferrioxamine · 97

Determination of aluminium · 18

Detox therapy · 57

Detox’ · 18

Detoxification · 41, 69

Dialysate · 63

Dialysis · 38, 96, 97

Dialysis encephalopathy · 63, 96, 97, 113

Diameter, 1 μm · 81

Diet · 14, 23, 27, 30 - 32, 37, 39, 46, 47, 64, 68 - 70

Dietary exposure to aluminium · 34 - 37

Diets, aluminium content · 30 - 32, 110

Digestion · 77, 140

Disaggregation · 14

Dissolution · 12, 14, 52, 79, 80

Distilled water, method blank · 140

Donated tissues · 94

Donors who died of Alzheimer's · 93

Dorit Reiss · 137

Double standards, funding decisions · 144

Double whammy, absorption via skin & prevention of excretion of aluminium · 106

Doug Cross · 118

Drinking (potable) water · 65

Dust, wind-blown · 44

Dyes · 19

Dynamic equilibrium · 22

E

E numbers · 34

Earth · 1, 5, 6, 9, 44, 52

Earth's crust · 5, 9, 52

EBioMedicine Journal · 110

E-cigarette · 42, 43

Ecotoxicologist · 127

Ecotoxin · 127

Editorial Mafiosi · 128

Efficacy of vaccine · 56, 58, 68, 69, 85, 87

EFSA · 30, 31, 35, 66

Electromagnetic radiation, synergy · 92

Elephant Man · 31

E-liquids · 42, 43

Elsevier · 130, 136

EMA · 85

Encephalopathy · 38, 79, 96, 97

Endoskeleton · 112

Endosome · 77

Energy deficit · 91

Environmental Assistance Conference, Northern Ireland · 122

Environmental issues · 44

Epilepsy · 58, 93, 100, 126

Epiphany, My · 49

Epithelial cells · 106

Eric Morecambe · 11

European Food Standards Agency · 30, 31, 35, 66

Excreta, aluminium in · 28, 29

Excretion, reduced of aluminium · 65

Exfoliation · 17

Extinct biota · 5

Extracellular aluminium · 74

Extracellular locations in grey and white matter · 111

F

Faecal aluminium · 28

Fake news · 86

Familial Alzheimer's disease · 101

Fanni D, Ambu R, Gerosa C, et al. · 141

FDA · 30, 66, 85

Fibrillary amyloid-b · 115

Filterable fraction, blood · 22

Fixative · 80

Flawed paper, Woolf · 141

Fluid warming devices · 39

Fluor lumogallion · 74, 77

Fluorescence · 74

Fluoride · 113

Fluoride to hydroxyl switch · 114

Fluoroquinolone antibiotics · 113

Foil-like packaging · 35

Food and Drink · 33

Food and Drug Administration · 35

Food groups, aluminium content · 30

Fossil fuels · 44

Frances Pollitt · 121

Frank Moriarty · 127

Frank Woods, Prof. · 118

Free metal cation, toxic form · 92

Freedom of Information requests · 137

French · 11, 30, 54, 133

French Drug Agency ANSM · 133

Fungicides · 37

G

GabrielGarcia Márquez · 1

Galileo · 68

Gardasil · 85

Genesis Appeal, The · 105

Genetic predispositions · 27, 100

Geochemical cycle · 6

Geoengineering, report by The Royal Society of London · 45

Geoengineering · 44

George Kowalczyk · 118, 121

George Perry, Prof. ·101, 143

Glanz JM, Newcomer SR, Daley MF, et al. · 141

Glial cell · 109, 111

Glomerulus · 21

Glutamate · 113

Glymphatic system · 81

Glyphosate, binding of aluminium · 37, 113

Google · 3, 146

Government cover up · 117, 118

Growth rings in bone · 17

Gut · 14 - 17, 26 - 30, 37 - 41, 50, 51, 64, 69, 97, 140

Gut as outer surface inside body · 16

H

Hair · 18 - 24, 29, 46, 139 - 141

Hair analysis · 19, 20

Hair care · 19

Hans Selye · 91

Harvested adjuvant at injection site · 140

Hawkes & Benhamu, 2017 · 132

Heavy metals · 5, 91

Henryk Wisniewski · 97

Hepatic portal vein · 27

Hepatitis B vaccine · 109

Herbicides · 37

Heroin · 43

Hip replacements · 39

Hippocampus · 28, 40, 41

Historical rainfall data · 45

Homeostasis, aluminium · 6

Homing instincts, salmon · 48

Hospitals, aluminium pans · 95

House E, Esiri M, Forster G, Ince PG, Exley C, Paper · 141

Housekeeping cells · 69, 81

HPV vaccine · 134, 137

Human exposure to aluminium · 4, 25, 28 - 33, 40, 45, 61, 62, 76, 78, 95, 98, 109, 111, 130, 139

Hydroponic cannabis · 43

Hydroponics · 42

Hydroxyaluminosilicates · 51

Hydroxyl · 113, 114

I

ICP MS. · 20

Immune reactive cells · 140

Immune response, hyperactive · 88

Immune system · 74

Immune system, suppressing · 91

Immunogenic response · 73

Immunological disease · 73

Immunologists · 86

Immunoreactive · 69

Immunoreactive properties of aluminium · 73

Immunotherapy, subcutaneous · 88

In vitro · 116

Infant development · 139

Infant formulas · 35, 65 - 69, 139, 141

Infants · 38, 64 -71, 78, 84, 87, 139 - 141

Inflammatory response · 78

Information leaflet, vaccine · 86

Ingested aluminium · 26, 27, 31

Inhibition of sweat · 16

Injection site · 69, 72, 77 - 79, 84

Innsbruck, Austria · 106

Insecticides · 37

International Aluminium Institute · 129

Internet citations · 141

Intracellular · 81, 141

Intracellular locations in grey and white matter · 111

Involuntary muscle movements · 49

Iron · 5, 91, 97, 99, 108, 114, 141

Iron transport protein · 21

Italian · 30

J

James Edwardson · 97, 121

Janssen-Cilag · 96

JD Birchall · 127

Jesus Ugalde · 147

Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease · 54, 101, 143

Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry · 123

Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health (JTEH) · 128

Journals · 98

K

Karwowski MP, Stamoulis C, Wenren LM, et al. · 141

Keele · 3, 44, 52, 54, 57, 73, 74, 99, 104, 108, 125, 134, 141 - 148

Keele Meetings on Aluminium · 104, 148

Keele University hierarchy · 142, 143

Keele, Vice-Chancellor · 142

Kendall Wallace · 135

Keratin · 19

Khan Z, Combadière C, Authier FJ, et al., Paper · 141

Kidney · 17, 21, 22, 29, 38, 51, 65, 96

Kris McGrath · 104

L

Laboratory of the Government Chemist at Taunton · 120

Lamarckism · 112

Late onset, sporadic, Alzheimer's disease · 101

Leaching, of silicic acid · 52

Lead · 5, 27, 36, 44, 52, 138

Lesser evil · 87

Lester Barr · 105

Lewy bodies, Parkinson's · 111

Lifetime aluminium exposure, indicator · 21

Ligands · 113, 114

Limit of detection · 140

Liver · 17, 29, 41, 46, 69

Location of aluminium · 81

London Brain Bank · 93, 101

Long term vaccine effects not investigated, · 141

Long-lived body compartments · 17

Louis Pasteur · 26

Low pH, glyphosate binding · 37

Lung · 14 - 17, 27, 40 - 42

Lymph & Lymphocytes · 69, 78 - 81

Lysosome · 77

M

Macrophage myofasciitis · 109

Macrophages · 69, 78 - 81

Macrophagic myofasciitis · 72

Magnesium · 11

Make your own silicon · 58

Malaysia · 55, 56, 110

Margaret Esiri, Professor · 122

Marie McNeely · 145

Mass balance, Al in - out · 29

Mass poisoning · 117

Masson JD, Crépeaux G, Authier F-J, Exley C, Gherardi RK · 141

Matthew Mold, Dr. · 143

MCI · 102

MDPI · 136

Measurements of aluminium · 18, 21, 22, 24, 30, 125, 140

Medical Research Council · 76

Medication · 37, 39

Medication over-the-counter · 45

Mediterranean diet · 32

Melanoma, incidence, link to aluminium · 16

Membranous vesicles · 77

Meninges · 79

Merck · 85

Mercury · 5, 91

Metal co-factor · 12, 114

Metal-cofactor for oxygen · 113

Metallic aluminium · 92

Metallo-eostrogen · 104

Metastasize · 106

Method blanks · 140

Michael Green · 145

Michael Meacher · 117

Michael Rose · 122

Mihail Grecea · 134

Mild cognitive impairment · 102

Milk powders · 34

Mineral water · 23, 24, 49, 52 - 58, 103, 110

Ministry of Defence · 72

Miscarried foetuses · 62

MMF · 72

MND (ALS) · 90

Mold M, Eriksson H, Siesjö P, Darabi A, Shardlow E, Exley C., Paper · 141

Mold M, Umar D, King A, Exley C. · 141

Molecular Medicine Today · 40

Motor neuron disease · 90

Mouth · 27, 39, 42

Mr. Aluminium · 148

MS, see multiple sclerosis · 111

Multiple sclerosis · 43, 58, 68, 93, 94, 100, 108 - 110, 124

Multiple Sclerosis Journal · 108

Musashi · 36

Myelin · 109

Myelin in MS · 110

N

Nasal cavity · 28

Natural Environment Research Council · 45

Natural history · 6, 9, 72

Natural history of aluminium · 5

Natural selection · 6, 11, 12, 84, 112, 113, 115

Nature · 9, 49, 58, 76, 98, 127

Necrosis · 78

Necrotic death · 78

Neonates · 64, 141

Neurodegeneration · 43

Neurodegenerative disease · 94, 115

Neurodevelopmental disorders · 71

Neurofibrillary tangles · 96

Neurologically unimpaired · 25

Neurones · 17, 79

Neuropathology · 96, 122

Neurotoxin · 66, 94

Nick Priest · 121

Nicotine · 42

Non-enforceable saftey limit · 30 -3 1

Non-linear dose-response of aluminium hydroxide adjuvant particles: selective low dose neurotoxicity · 134

Non-neuronal cells · 79, 81

Non-redox metal aluminium · 91

Nose · 14, 28, 40, 41

NREC · 54

Nutritional scandal · 66

O

Oestrogenic properties · 104

Olfactory epithelium · 28

Olfactory route · 28, 40, 41

Oligodendrocytes · 109

Onset of Alzheimer's · 100

Ores · 9

Osteomalacia · 97

Ovaries · 63

Oxford Brain Bank · 123

Oxford Vaccine Group · 86

Oxidative myelin breakdown· 109

Oxidative damage · 16, 35, 91, 108 - 111, 114, 115

Oxidative metabolisers · 115

Oxidative stress, counter · 47, 108

Oxygen · 5, 6, 12, 35, 36, 112, 113

P

P&G · 40

Packaging · 34 - 36, 55, 66, 67

Paediatrician · 87

Paediatricians · 86

Pandemic · 1

Pandora's Box of possibilities · 9

Paolo Prolo · 148

Parabens, preservative · 104

Parenteral solutions · 39

Paris meeting · 81

Parkinson's · 90, 93, 94, 100, 111, 124

Particulate aluminium · 28, 77, 79

Paul Tchounwou · 137

Paymasters · 125

People Behind the Science · 145

Peptide · 100

Perfusion of aluminium · 39

Peripheral circulation · 81

Perspiration · 29, 46

Peter Crome · 52

Peter Smith · 118

Peter Szilagyi · 138

Phagosome · 77

Pharmaceutical industry · 97

Pharmacy Department, Keele · 142

PhD research · 127

PhD research, my · 49, 127

Philippa Darbre · 104

Phosphate · 12, 38, 63, 97, 113

Phosphorylated · 17

Physical Sciences Research Council · 45

Placebo · 85, 143

Placental tissue · 62

Plastic or polythene surface · 35

PM10 meaning · 44

Policy-forming agencies · 28

Polish geochemist · 26

Politics · 127

Pollinators, insect - decline of · 37

Porton Down · 45

Post mortem · 122

Post mortem of affected individuals · 63

Potable water treatment · 117

Pots & pans, aluminium · 95

Powdered milk · 66

Pregnancy · 61, 62

Pretzel, Bavarian· 35

Priest (2004) · 119

Privatised water industry · 124

Processed food & drink · 21, 22, 32 - 34, 37, 45, 71

Professor George Perry · 125

Propaganda · 98

Prosthetics · 39

Protein · 11, 19 - 22, 67

Provenance of data · 140

Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research, Keele · 144

Public institutions · 95

Pulses · 37

Punctate deposits · 81

Pyrophosphate groups on nucleotides · 113

Q

Quantitative and qualitative methods · 100

Quantitative determinations of aluminium · 80

Questions about methodological and ethical quality of a vaccine adjuvant critical paper · 134

R

Reading University· 104

Reduced gastrointestinal absorption · 50

Regulation of Paediatric, none · 141

Regulatory standard · 30 - 34, 39, 67, 141

Relaxing remitting (RR) MS · 108

Reminyl · 96

Removed aluminium from the blood · 28

Renal patients · 113

Reproduction, human · 61

Reproductive health · 64

Research funding · 145

Respiratory diseases · 41

Retentate, black in lung · 42

Retention of aluminium in brain · 101

Reverse phase high performance liquid chromatography (RP HPLC) · 108

Rex Garratt · 56, 57

RF Kennedy Jr · 144

Richard Doll, Sir · 41

RJP Williams · 11, 98

Romain Gherardi · 72, 75, 79, 109

S

Safety of aluminium adjuvants · 141

Safety studies · 85, 88

Salicylic acid · 26

Saline placebo · 85

Salmon · 48, 49, 50

Sam Kacew · 129

Schools, aluminium pans · 95

Science · 1, 2, 3, 6, 28, 31, 36, 47, 51, 52, 56 - 58, 62, 68, 80, 92, 96 - 101, 107, 118, 123 - 128, 130, 133, 137, 138, 142, 145 - 149

Scientific papers · 2

Sebum · 29

Secondary progressive (SP) MS · 108

Secretions, Al · 16, 28, 29

Self-diagnose aluminium intoxification · 18

Semen · 29, 46, 62

Senile plaques · 96, 115

Severe cerebral congophilic angiopathy coincident with increased brain aluminium Camelford resident· 123

Shampoos · 19

Shed tissues, aluminium in · 28, 29

Silica · 52, 56, 57

Silica, unit of silicon content · 24

SilicaWaters · 56

Silicic acid · 26, 50 - 52, 57, 58

Silicon · 5, 23 - 26, 47, 49, 50 - 59, 103, 110

Skin · 14, 16, 19, 20, 25, 26, 29, 40, 46, 106

Skin cells · 17

Skin permeability · 26

Smoking tobacco · 41, 42

Snacks · 71

Social drugs · 28

Social Habits · 41

Sodium hydroxide as a baste · 35

Soluble silicon · 26

Solvated free metal cation, · 10

Somerset County Council · 99, 123

Sorensen et al. in 1974 · 130

South Africa · 56

South West Water Authority (SWWA). · 119

Soya · 36, 65

Spanish · 30

Sperm count · 62

Sperm nuclei · 62

Spritzer · 55, 56, 110

Stefano Mandriota · 107

Stomach · 27, 114

Stool (faeces) · 27, 28

Stop Australia's (anti) Vaccine Network, SAVN · 133

Stormin' Norman · 86

Stratospheric Particle Injection from Climate Engineer · 45

Stymying of effective research · 109

Sublingual · 27

Sunblock · 16, 39

Sunscreen · 14, 16, 39

Super absorbers of aluminium · 27

Supplements · 30, 46, 57, 58, 64

Survival of the fittest · 113

Susceptibility to disease · 91

Sweat · 16, 26, 29, 46, 65, 69, 106

Sweat glands · 16, 26, 106

Sweets · 71

Synergistic reactions involving aluminium · 91

Systemic aluminium · 21

Szilagyi · 141

T

Talc ·70

Tap water (potable) · 96

Taunton Coroner · 122

Taylor and Francis (T&F) · 129

Tea · 36, 41

Testes · 63

Tetra Pak style · 36

TH GFAAS · 20

The Birchall Centre · 134

The Origin of Species · 6

The Royal Society, dream · 149

Theoretical biophysics symposium · 147

Therapies · 47

Thistle · 112

Tobacco · 41, 43

Topical applications of aluminium products · 14

Toxic threshold · 77, 78

Toxicokinetics · 133

Toxicology Journal · 130

Transferrin · 21, 22

Transfusion · 39

Transparency in vaccinology · 88

Tree of Life · 6

Trends Journal · 40

Trolls, vaccine · 145

Tumours · 106

Tyranny of COVID-19 · 33

U

Ubiquitome · 9

Units for Al excreted per 24h, μmoles (or μg) · 23

University of Melbourne · 133, 134

University of Oxford · 98

University of San Sebastian, · 51

University of Sheffield · 99

Unpublished data · 85

Uptake route · 28

Urinary aluminium excretion · 22

Urinary biomarkers · 108

Urinary excretion · 21 -24, 29, 40, 46, 50, 54, 108, 109, 140

Urine · 17 - 24, 40, 43, 46, 50, 51, 65, 69, 80, 103, 108 - 111

Urine, dilute · 22

UV filters · 16

V

Vaccination · 69, 70, 78, 79, 84, 87, 88, 139, 140

Vaccine court · 79, 80, 81

Vaccine injury · 58

Vaccine manufacturers · 85

Vaccine schedule · 76

Vaccine trials · 143

Vaccine troll · 130, 137, 138

Vaccines · 38, 64, 68, 72 - 77, 80, 84 - 88, 91, 109, 133, 139, 141 - 143

Vaccinologists · 86

Vaping · 42

Vesicles · 74

Volcano plumes · 40

Volvic · 52, 54

W

Well, pharmacist · 142

Wellcome Trust · 98

Whey · 67

White loaf · 34

Whiteners · 34, 66

World Health Organisation · 1

X

Xabier Lopez · 51, 147

