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Kirsten Thiel P's avatar
Kirsten Thiel P
4d

I just wrote a long e-mail yesterday to Matas, a big 'beauty and health' chain here in Denmark that also develop their own brands, and Helsam, a heath food etc. chain, about their alum crystal anti-perspirants and other products with aluminium.

Matas replied within hours (google translated):

'Thank you for taking the time to share your concerns and knowledge in this area with us.

We follow the applicable legislation in this area and of course adhere to the requirements and guidelines that apply to the products we have in our range.

At the same time, feedback from our customers is important to us, and we will therefore take your thoughts further internally. Your feedback will be included in our continued considerations and assessments of which products we have in our range.

Thank you again for your inquiry and for sharing your views with us.

Have a good day.

Best regards

Karoline - for beautiful lives

'Karoline' has received a reply, incl. noting that I was not sharing 'my' knowledge, but the knowledge of doctors and scientists, and that I was surprised they were not already familiar with it. But, that I was also looking forward to them applying this peer reviewed science in their future decisions! The three Matas outlets here in my city all have received a printed copy of the mail. Hoping the staff will start thinking independently and maybe start putting pressure upwards. When they learn there may be a connection to cancer, incl. breast cancer... And much more...

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Eileen Sellers's avatar
Eileen Sellers
4d

Love the story, love the pictures! I'm going to look this explorer- I have a knack for finding people.

I'll let you know when I find him.

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