About twelve years ago I was sitting in my office at Keele when there was a knock on the door. My visitor on that day was certainly unexpected but also intriguing and most definitely one of a kind. I am ashamed to say that I do not recall his name. If by pure chance one of you recognise this individual then do get in touch.

My visitor was an explorer. He was, at least for a while, unique in being the only ‘modern’ human accepted by a then unrecognised tribe indigenous to the Peruvian Amazon. He visited, studied and lived with this tribe several weeks of a number of years. A photograph of a group from the tribe is shown below.

The tribe are located close to the Cuti river, an example of the landscape is shown in the photograph below of Cuti Gorge.

The explorer explained to me that the tribe prepared a celebration drink called mesato. The drink was made from local vegetation using a hollowed out tree trunk as a vessel. The drink would produce an enhanced cognitive state in those participating in the celebration. He explained drinking it as a pleasant experience!

The reason the explorer visited me at Keele was that on his last visit to the tribe he found that the tribe had replaced the hollowed out tree trunk with an aluminium pot! This is shown in the photograph below.

The explorer was concerned that the drink would be contaminated with aluminium and he brought me a sample for testing. He was correct, the sample he brought back contained a serious amount of aluminium, approaching 10mg/L (ppm).

The explorer and I speculated as to whether the use of the aluminium pot would import Alzheimer’s disease, a curse of modern living, to the tribe. He promised to try and persuade the tribe to stop this practice.

The explorer new about my research and he had read my research on the plant horsetail, see post below.

Horsetail Dr Christopher Exley · July 4, 2022 Whenever I am asked to talk or write about the role of silicon-rich mineral waters in facilitating the excretion of aluminium from the body there follows the inevitable comment about how someone has been using some form of silicon supplement for years, ostensibly for the same reason. A common example of such is horsetail, often taken as a tea. Either in… Read full story

He pointed out to me that a common plant in the Cuti Gorge was Giant Horsetail. See examples in the photograph below.

He brought me samples of this incredible plant, a form of horsetail that can grow to several metres in height.

I used scanning electron microscopy to confirm that these giant plants were composed of a skeleton of biogenic silica.

Please compare the images below with those of my previous post on horsetail.

The SEM image (Magnification x600) shows silica stomata embedded within the silica framework of a leaf (frond) of giant horsetail.

This image (Magnification x250) shows a cross section of the leaf and demonstrates how the whole structure of giant horsetail is mimicked by an incredible silica framework. Imagine if we were able to view the giant horsetail in situ it would be a veritable cathedral of silica in the Amazonian rainforest!

I never learned if the explorer managed to convince the tribe to stop using the aluminium pot (who brought this pot to these people?!) and perhaps more pertinently I have not learned if this action brought Alzheimer’s disease to these special people.

I very much hope not.

This is a terrifying example of the invasive nature of the tyranny of The Aluminium Age. When will we bring this to an end.