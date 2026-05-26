I am a scientist (retired). I believe in the scientific method. This substack presents opinions based upon peer-reviewed published science. I guess I am a little old fashioned.

I recently agreed to an interview by Dr Sherri Tenpenny. I have known her for a number of years and our paths have crossed in the past. As you know, for a number of previously documented reasons, I give very few face to face interviews.

However, as a mark of respect for her I agreed and you can watch my interview here. You can also watch my interview on Dr Tenpenny’s site. I know that many of you will notice that these two versions of my interview are dissimilar. The one on Rumble is the full length interview and it includes my views on the efficacy of zeolites in removing aluminium from the human body. The version on Dr Tenpenny’s site is shorter and does not include my views on zeolites.

Why?

Well, as Dr Tenpenny pointed out to me post interview, Dr Tenpenny relies upon sponsorship from an organisation selling zeolite preparations for human health. Dr Tenpenny has been convinced by the CEO of Touchstone Essentials that one of their products is effective in removing aluminium from the human body. When I pointed out to Dr Tenpenny that neither this company nor any company has any independent peer-reviewed scientific evidence that any zeolite can help to remove systemic aluminium from the body she pointed me to this site. While there is nothing on this site to prove that the named product can facilitate the removal of aluminium from the body there are clear fabrications on this site presumably used by Touchstone to convince Dr Tenpenny and many others that their product is effective in removing aluminium. One of the worst fabrications is a graph showing data from a Malvern particle sizer purporting to show that the zeolite in their preparation (natural clinoptilolite in pure water according to the manufacturer) has a particle size of less than 2nm!

Even the most heavily engineered clinoptilolite material, not naturally occurring, has a minimum crystalline particle size of approximately 20nm and a hydrodynamic particle size (as would be in any zeolite preparation in water) of 250nm.

In the Rumble version of my Tenpenny interview I call people such as the CEO of Touchstone ‘snake oil salesmen’ and this is exactly what they are when they sell their product on the basis that it facilitates the removal of aluminium from the body.

Just to be clear. I am not debating the anecdotal reports of the purported health benefits of zeolites. I am simply pointing out that any such benefits cannot accrue from the facilitation of the removal of aluminium from the human body.

I hope you enjoy my interview with Sherri. I am not blaming her for being pragmatic in removing some of the content from the interview on her website. She did at least post the full interview on Rumble. However, I do wonder why she even asked me the question on zeolites. It would have been far simpler for her and her sponsors if she had not.