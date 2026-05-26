Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

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Dr Christopher Exley's avatar
Dr Christopher Exley
1d

This musing on Dr's Newsletter is a call out to Touchstone Essentials to provide their evidence for selling their products under the guise that they facilitate the removal of aluminium from the human body.

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Karen Brennan, PhD's avatar
Karen Brennan, PhD
1d

A while back I emailed Touchstone to ask to see the data behind many of their zeolite claims but my request went ignored.

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