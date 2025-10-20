Just perhaps I misheard and President Trump didn’t really say that he doesn’t like aluminium in vaccines and that they are going to remove it. While others do seem to have misheard similarly I haven’t heard anyone lower down the HHS food chain, including Secretary Kennedy, following up on Trump’s statements.

What is holding things up? Why has Secretary Kennedy not announced an immediate moratorium on the use of aluminium adjuvants in vaccines.

In attempting to answer this question let’s take a look at some infant vaccines that currently include an aluminium adjuvant.

This table, taken from my publication, is by no means an exhaustive list but it does give an indication of those vaccines that would no longer be available for injecting aluminium into infants. I am 62 years old and I might be wrong but I have no recollection of receiving any injected vaccine for any of the listed diseases. I do remember receiving the oral polio vaccine on a lump of sugar!

So while I accept that all hell will break loose, primarily fuelled by the established media, should Secretary Kennedy announce such a moratorium, the more important question to ask is whether any infant would be harmed by not receiving any of the aluminium-adjuvanted vaccines.

Just perhaps we already know the answer to this all important question. We know from the seminal work of Peter Aaby that in Africa children who received an aluminium adjuvanted vaccine were four times more likely to die in infancy that children who did not receive an aluminium-adjuvanted vaccine. Similarly and closer to home for the disciples of MAHA we know from the Henry Ford study, and now the subject of an excellent film, that unvaccinated children in the US are many times healthier than vaccinated children.

Of course the common belief is that routine vaccination saves lives and myriad unwanted illnesses. I am not advocating that those wishing to be vaccinated should be denied their wish. There is nothing to prevent manufacturers from producing vaccines that do not include adjuvants, well nothing except the bottom line. I do believe that anyone choosing to be vaccinated should expect their chosen vaccine to be safe. There are no safe vaccines that include an aluminium adjuvant.

Before ACIP in the US or an equivalent committee in any other country approves a vaccine for infants, adolescents or adults the manufacturers of that vaccine must provide the necessary safety information. It is time that the dogma of herd immunity is put to bed for good. If vaccines work then it is completely irrelevant if anyone else is also vaccinated. If vaccines work then anyone who is vaccinated is protected. Herd immunity is an invention by vaccine manufacturers to sell more products.

I am not convinced that routine infant vaccines are effective. Is the emergence of a specific antibody titre really all that is required for a vaccine to protect against an infectious disease? Perhaps those that extoll the efficacy of vaccines would be willing to be exposed to the infectious agent immediately following their vaccination. This would surely be the ultimate test. Would you be willing to subject yourself to such a test?

In concluding my rant I am prepared to say that no infant, adolescent or adult would be harmed by the removal of aluminium-adjuvanted vaccines from the routine schedule. I will go further in stating that an immediate moratorium on aluminium adjuvants will end the epidemic of profound autism. It will end the senseless maiming of our children by the HPV vaccine and it will prevent countless infant deaths from vaccines targeting hepatitis B and similar.

President Trump’s words must ring loudly in the ears of Secretary Kennedy and with the support he has around him, myself included, it is time to end the terrible era of aluminium adjuvanted vaccines.