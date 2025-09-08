At some point during my forty years researching the ecotoxicology of aluminium I experienced the epiphany that aluminium is everywhere and in everything. In looking to address this moment I wrote two, I believe, seminal papers. The first in 2003 described what I called a biogeochemical cycle for aluminium. A pictorial depiction of this idea is copied below. Please see my paper for a full description of this model cycle.

The second paper written ten years later in 2013 applied the biogeochemical cycle to our understanding of human exposure to aluminium. The diagram shown below is taken from that publication.

My research group began a programme measuring aluminium in everything from rainfall to human brain tissue. Regular readers of my musings in Dr’s Newsletter will already be aware of much of this research.

By the time I wrote my book early in 2020 my frustrations in the general sphere of human exposure to aluminium overflowed as shown below in a book excerpt.

Diet, food, drink and sundry supplements, is perhaps an obvious way in which we are exposed to aluminium. However, what are the dietary practices that really make a difference in how much aluminium enters the gut. What is it about one diet that exposes an individual to more or less aluminium on a daily basis? Is it the amount of aluminium in the diet that is important or is it the amount that is retained in tissues. I cannot give specific answers to these questions but I can provide some helpful guidance.

There have been a number of detailed studies aiming to establish the aluminium content of whole diets. The idea behind these studies seems to be to estimate how much aluminium an individual consumes in food and drink on a daily basis. These appear to be mainly nation-specific in that I am aware of similar studies estimating dietary aluminium in Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, German and American populations. The aluminium content of food groups, derived from measurements of aluminium in myriad products, estimates how much aluminium is in idealised everyday diets. By design, the studies conclude with average data for average individuals in an average country or world. Subsequently there is always, apparently, a need to compare these quantitative data with some form of regulatory, well in reality they are advisory, standard. The latter, for example produced by organisations such as the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), European Food Standards Agency (EFSA) or the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), assume significant importance with respect to whether or not their suggested safety limits are exceeded by the average diet or not. Yes, there are arbitrary, recommended, non-enforceable safety limits for aluminium (that benign benefactor) in the diet. For example, many glibly cite EFSA’s tolerable safety limit of 1 mg aluminium per kg of body weight per week as if this criterion is an established scientific fact. As if it is a safety limit that would help to protect against the toxicity of ingested aluminium. Almost no one, scientists, policy makers or otherwise, citing this (in)tolerable weekly limit (TWI) has investigated its origin. If they did they would find that it is based upon only a very few scientific studies on animals, yes on animals, not humans. As the Elephant Man, John Merrick, famously cried out to his assailants, ‘I am not an animal’ and he is correct. Please, do not be deceived by these total arbitrary limits relating to aluminium in diet. Their basis is not human consumption and they have no relevance to human safety. They are not regulatory limits and there is no human health-based legislation governing the aluminium content of food. The so-called scientists that sit on these various committees agreeing these limits based upon the barest of evidence should be ashamed of themselves. Their participation, by design or through simple ignorance, in such charades can only serve as a smokescreen for complacency by industry and governments. The objective of such committees is clearly to ensure that much-needed actual research on human exposure to aluminium is not carried out. How many times have colluding authors concluded in their esteemed publications that exposure to aluminium through eating a particular food or diet does not exceed EFSA’s or some other recommended limit. Too many times. It should be noted that the vast majority of studies looking at the aluminium content of whole diets, in particular, are carried out by state-sponsored organisations primarily looking to complete box-ticking exercises. They are not really interested in the science of the subject and they are certainly not concerned about understanding aluminium in diet and human health. These studies may have the appearance of legitimacy but in depth scrutiny of their content often reveals selected reference to the available scientific literature leading to purposefully ambiguous conclusions.

I am always pleased to learn that scientists of integrity and repute continue to this day to measure aluminium everywhere and in everything. A recent example of this which will be of interest to subscribers is aluminium in soft drinks. Do take time to read this new research and please do be alarmed at how much aluminium is found in everyday well known soft drink brands. Also take note about how the packaging of these drinks influences their content of aluminium. The authors of this new research do fall into the trap of comparing their data with completely arbitrary regulatory limits, in this case EFSA, though such comparisons do little to undermine the shockingly high concentrations of aluminium.

Measure for measure, would you drink any of these products if the drinks companies had to declare their aluminium content on the packaging. I hope not!