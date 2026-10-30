I last gave a live, in person, presentation over six years ago at a meeting in London. I wrote about this in an earlier substack post, see below.

Imaging Aluminium in Human Brain Tissue Dr Christopher Exley · January 16, 2024 Early in 2020 and shortly before the tyranny of covid took hold in the United Kingdom I was invited by Romina Melwani, the founder of the Nutrition Collective, to give a talk in London on our recent work on imaging aluminium in human brain tissue. The talk was filmed and posted on YouTube shortly afterwards. I was also interviewed by the freedom activis… Read full story

The reasons for my absence from the international stage are manifold though they can probably be distilled down to two profound events. My enforced removal from my academic position at Keele University and a coincident undiagnosed illness. It is the latter that I have been successfully countering during the past five years. During this time I have had to decline many kind invitations to speak by myriad organisations. I was determined to put my wellbeing before anything else. I was on the point of succeeding when, just nine weeks ago, I had to undergo total hip replacement surgery, see below.

The Nonsense of Mr Nobody Dr Christopher Exley · Aug 26 I returned from my hip replacement surgery yesterday. Just 24h after admission. The anaesthesia was an injection into the lower spine. I opted for no other sedation which meant that I was wholly exposed to the surgery, well to the noises, vibrations and body movements that constitute the procedures. I am glad I chose this option as it taught me the natu… Read full story

In mid-September this year I received yet another kind invitation to participate in an international meeting, International Congress on Contaminants and Heavy Metals, in Paris in December.

I decided to accept the invitation. It was time to put my newly found wellbeing as well as my new right hip to the test.

You can find all the details of the meeting here.

If Paris in December appeals to you then why not join me there to celebrate my return.

The title of my lecture is;

1926-2026 - A Century of Aluminium Adjuvants: Time For a Change

It is definitely time for a change, full stop.

It is time to light the blue touch paper on aluminium and human health and I will do this in my Paris lecture and it will be the prelude to a number of further explosions in the not too distant future.

See you in Paris.