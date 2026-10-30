I last gave a live, in person, presentation over six years ago at a meeting in London. I wrote about this in an earlier substack post, see below.
The reasons for my absence from the international stage are manifold though they can probably be distilled down to two profound events. My enforced removal from my academic position at Keele University and a coincident undiagnosed illness. It is the latter that I have been successfully countering during the past five years. During this time I have had to decline many kind invitations to speak by myriad organisations. I was determined to put my wellbeing before anything else. I was on the point of succeeding when, just nine weeks ago, I had to undergo total hip replacement surgery, see below.
In mid-September this year I received yet another kind invitation to participate in an international meeting, International Congress on Contaminants and Heavy Metals, in Paris in December.
I decided to accept the invitation. It was time to put my newly found wellbeing as well as my new right hip to the test.
You can find all the details of the meeting here.
If Paris in December appeals to you then why not join me there to celebrate my return.
The title of my lecture is;
1926-2026 - A Century of Aluminium Adjuvants: Time For a Change
It is definitely time for a change, full stop.
It is time to light the blue touch paper on aluminium and human health and I will do this in my Paris lecture and it will be the prelude to a number of further explosions in the not too distant future.
See you in Paris.
Well. I was just about to do some jobs, and this came up in my notifications. Everything else stopped so I could watch your presentation. Thank you. That was brilliant to watch, and the questions and answers too.
The more I look, the more I see not just greed, power and corruption, but design, purpose... and dare I say, nefarious.
Wishing you a speedy and full recovery from the surgery