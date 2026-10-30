Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

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Alan's avatar
Alan
5d

Well. I was just about to do some jobs, and this came up in my notifications. Everything else stopped so I could watch your presentation. Thank you. That was brilliant to watch, and the questions and answers too.

The more I look, the more I see not just greed, power and corruption, but design, purpose... and dare I say, nefarious.

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Side right's avatar
Side right
5d

Wishing you a speedy and full recovery from the surgery

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