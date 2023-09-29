My Favourite Things
Thinking about posterity
I am not alone in being censored. Google began censoring me and my work early in 2021. This specific ‘search engine’ is now all but useless as a means to document by life’s work. My peer-reviewed, published scientific research remains accessible through various academic platforms though one has to wonder for how much longer. I have made other contributions to scientific research and debate, including herein at Substack, and many of these have taken the form of filmed presentations and interviews. Again, unfortunately many of these have been censored and removed from their original platforms, the main culprit, of course, being YouTube.
To address this and thinking about posterity I have decided to post a few of my favourite things here on Substack.
I am starting with an interview I gave to an organisation in France. I enjoyed this interview and appreciated its skilful editing and presentation. It can only be good when you are also made to look good. I hope you enjoy this first contribution to my series; My Favourite Things.
Dear Christopher Exley,
Thank you for this absolute essential interview that I have began to share.
I have a huge concern about caritative organizations like UNICEF and World Vision. Now, through the Gardasil vaccine against papillomavirus, full of aluminium, there is a massive "attack" against the teenagers lifes. What can we do against that ? Shall we alarm them ? Don't they know about your discovery ?
It must be such a suffering for you to know the origin of so many diseases and not being able to alert enough people to save innocent lives. Your story at Keele University was through the forced end of your research because of Big Pharma a terrible injustice. It revolted me deeply.
God bless you for telling the truth and protect you always.
With kind greetings,
Marie
There has to be thousands of people who would contribute to you continuing the research you are doing. Like me. Not sure how to go about it. I expect gofundme and other mainstream crowdfunded would be coerced to shut you down or even steal the funds. Maybe funds sent directly to you? Anyway, we cannot allow for your work to disappear or cease.