I am not alone in being censored. Google began censoring me and my work early in 2021. This specific ‘search engine’ is now all but useless as a means to document by life’s work. My peer-reviewed, published scientific research remains accessible through various academic platforms though one has to wonder for how much longer. I have made other contributions to scientific research and debate, including herein at Substack, and many of these have taken the form of filmed presentations and interviews. Again, unfortunately many of these have been censored and removed from their original platforms, the main culprit, of course, being YouTube.

To address this and thinking about posterity I have decided to post a few of my favourite things here on Substack.

I am starting with an interview I gave to an organisation in France. I enjoyed this interview and appreciated its skilful editing and presentation. It can only be good when you are also made to look good. I hope you enjoy this first contribution to my series; My Favourite Things.