My Favourite Things VIReconnecting with an old friend.Dr Christopher ExleyJan 13, 2026You might like this video the second of its kind with an old friend Katia Txi. Enjoy!
After I rewatched the interview I got lots of your old UTube videos. Great! Perhaps if you are able to repost your old stuff when possible as a link your work will get a new and deserved audience. I am inundated with information from many sources so a reminder of your invaluable work like this is very important. I have actually managed to comment about Al and attach your name to someone else’s video and it’s still up, for the moment.
THANK YOU Dr Exley and interviewer.