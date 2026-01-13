Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Beck's avatar
Kathleen Beck
2h

After I rewatched the interview I got lots of your old UTube videos. Great! Perhaps if you are able to repost your old stuff when possible as a link your work will get a new and deserved audience. I am inundated with information from many sources so a reminder of your invaluable work like this is very important. I have actually managed to comment about Al and attach your name to someone else’s video and it’s still up, for the moment.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Christopher Exley
Gram's avatar
Gram
16h

THANK YOU Dr Exley and interviewer.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Christopher Exley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture