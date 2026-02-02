My Favourite Things VII
A memory from the archives
I thought you might be interested in an interview I gave to an old friend Robert Scott Bell.
Listen carefully to the ‘intro’ where reference is made to ‘health in a can’! Love it.
I thought you might be interested in an interview I gave to an old friend Robert Scott Bell.
Listen carefully to the ‘intro’ where reference is made to ‘health in a can’! Love it.
No posts
🟦 P CLOUD I found this and downloaded it is it the one 🤞
💛DR CHRIS EXLEY AUDIO
https://e.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZGCtaZfNuygu9B16pxQ4OiahBkWjCDjimX
I have read your book and all your posts and I apologise if this question is not related to this post but, I was wondering, you mention that you think obesity could be related to aluminium. Chatgpt thinks that "aluminium: Is not lipid-soluble (doesn’t concentrate in fat)". How do you think this could work?
PS. All my family are now drinking Fiji water. Thankyou.