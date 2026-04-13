My Favourite Things VIII
Aluminium tales from the pyramids of Uxmal
On a snowy winter’s day in February 1995 in Stoke-on-Trent I hosted the First Keele Meeting on Aluminium. The thirteenth and, as it turned out, the final Keele Meeting on Aluminium was in February 2019 in Uxmal, Mexico with a backdrop not of a snowy street in Hanley but the Mayan pyramids and forty degrees Celsius heat!
I turned up at Keele13 without my luggage and only saw this again upon my return home about a week later. I am telling you this so that you might forgive my attire in the film covering the event.
We were honoured to have Del Bigtree and his team at the Highwire covering Keele13 and in memory of the last Keele Meeting on Aluminium (RIP) I am very pleased to share his film of the event with you here.
Enjoy. I do miss the Keele Meetings.
Here's a new idea for a magazine: "The journal of arbitrarily-withdrawn manuscripts."
Why didn't Del Bigtree start by asking Dr Lluis Lujan about the results of his sheep study?
He just went straight to the paper removal. In frustration, I asked AI to summarise the study for me and what stood out to me was this change in sheep behaviour after repeated vaccines with aluminium adjuvants:
"altered social interaction"
Sounds like ADHD and neurologically diverse people to me (after the childhood register of multiple vaccines - aluminium over and over again).
Another thing that stood out was this fear of being thought of as anti-vax. Noone is anti-vax, they all LOVE vaccines, they just want SAFER vaccines. 🙄
Gosh! How about mRNA then? No aluminium adjuvants in them! Might kill more people with blood clots and other unknown responses to toxic chemicals (but that doesn't matter, shush would you!) And here we go again, around and around, poisoning the masses.