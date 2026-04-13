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David Pare's avatar
David Pare
3d

Here's a new idea for a magazine: "The journal of arbitrarily-withdrawn manuscripts."

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ae999's avatar
ae999
4d

Why didn't Del Bigtree start by asking Dr Lluis Lujan about the results of his sheep study?

He just went straight to the paper removal. In frustration, I asked AI to summarise the study for me and what stood out to me was this change in sheep behaviour after repeated vaccines with aluminium adjuvants:

"altered social interaction"

Sounds like ADHD and neurologically diverse people to me (after the childhood register of multiple vaccines - aluminium over and over again).

Another thing that stood out was this fear of being thought of as anti-vax. Noone is anti-vax, they all LOVE vaccines, they just want SAFER vaccines. 🙄

Gosh! How about mRNA then? No aluminium adjuvants in them! Might kill more people with blood clots and other unknown responses to toxic chemicals (but that doesn't matter, shush would you!) And here we go again, around and around, poisoning the masses.

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