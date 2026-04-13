On a snowy winter’s day in February 1995 in Stoke-on-Trent I hosted the First Keele Meeting on Aluminium. The thirteenth and, as it turned out, the final Keele Meeting on Aluminium was in February 2019 in Uxmal, Mexico with a backdrop not of a snowy street in Hanley but the Mayan pyramids and forty degrees Celsius heat!

I turned up at Keele13 without my luggage and only saw this again upon my return home about a week later. I am telling you this so that you might forgive my attire in the film covering the event.

We were honoured to have Del Bigtree and his team at the Highwire covering Keele13 and in memory of the last Keele Meeting on Aluminium (RIP) I am very pleased to share his film of the event with you here.

Enjoy. I do miss the Keele Meetings.