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Mark.Kennard's avatar
Mark.Kennard
4d

Funny how he's a lawyer. Funny how chief coroners are lawyers too. It's blatantly obvious that aluminium in vaccines is currently the biggest cause of autism, even to the layman. So obvious, that those who deny it couldn't look anymore foolish.

Keep up the good work Dr Exley, however I suspect there will be many on substack who decide to use AI to write their articles, which will propagandize the issue yet again. Those who don't realize AI has no intelligence and is just a database of government approved sources of information will expose their stupidity and their susceptibility to believing propaganda.

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
4d

They’re not actually interested in doing anything to reduce the amount of autism plaguing society because that would mean admitting that vaccines cause brain damage because of the level of aluminum permitted, doing studies that actually test for safety with real placebos, a reduction in the amount of vaccines given and a whole lot less money coming into their pockets. The powers that be won’t allow that to happen.

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