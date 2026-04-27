I think I am going to have a tantrum so do please bear with me.

My dear friend and fellow freedom fighter, Aaron Siri, informs us today through his substack that the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC), quite a mouthful, is meeting tomorrow (28th April 2026) to find the ‘true root causes of autism’.

Really?

Aaron helpfully provides a link to a document informing us about the make-up of this recently appointed committee. He also provides a link to the live meeting so that we can all benefit from the wisdom of the IACC as well as listen to Aaron flogging the proverbial dead horse for his allotted three minutes.

Why am I experiencing a severe case of deja vu on hearing the announcement of this meeting tomorrow. Could this have anything to do with my non-appearance at the last ACIP meeting in December last year.

A meeting that while being fraught with possibilities delivered only few probabilities. At least the meeting concluded with an assertion to understand more about the role of aluminium adjuvants in vaccines and an indirect promise to include such in the next ACIP meeting. The latter, of course, never happened but before the ACIP meeting was cancelled there was no evidence that aluminium adjuvants were to be included on its agenda.

Returning to tomorrow’s meeting of the IACC. Curious as I am I took a look at who is sitting on this important committee. I should never have looked as it left me feeling hopeless.

I am not going to win any popularity contest by protesting that the IACC is a committee for committees sake. It is a committee to make everyone outside of the science of profound autism feel included. A genuine political moment encapsulated in yet another committee.

Where are the scientists on the IACC? Where are the individuals that have spent their lives at the bench doing science to understand how infant vaccination is the true origin of profound autism. Where are the pioneers of such research like Romain Gherardi or Christopher Shaw. Where are those very few special scientists continuing this research to this day, for example, Jerome Autier, Guillemette Crepeaux and Lluis Lujan. Who on the IACC has examined the brains of individuals dying with a diagnosis of autism and provided the detailed neurodegenerative changes that together define the neurodevelopmental disease called profound autism.

I wonder, who in the IACC is aware that we have a realistic mechanism of the cause of profound autism.

Aaron Siri is himself a pioneer, a lawyer who probably understands as well as any scientist how and why aluminium adjuvants are the root cause of profound autism, and this rant from myself is not meant as a criticism of him and his great contribution to this field. However, why is Aaron given three minutes to talk to the IACC? Where are the scientists giving evidence to the IACC?

I am going to take a wild guess that in addition to there not being a single scientist active in autism/vaccine research on the IACC there will similarly not be such giving three minutes of evidence to the IACC.

What will be achieved tomorrow? About the same as was achieved at and following the ACIP meeting last December. Nothing. PLEASE PROVE ME WRONG!