Decades of research link disruption of the function of the hippocampus with Parkinson's disease.

Herein we suggest a role for aluminium in hippocampal brain tissue with such dysfunction.

The first slide is a section of hippocampal brain tissue where several sites of degeneration are noted.

In the second slide we see a glial cell (the housekeeping cells of the brain) showing positive orange fluorescence indicating the intracellular presence of aluminium.

Autofluorescence of the same section confirms both the presence of aluminium in the glial cell but also in cells in the blood vessel. Could these be lymphocytes or similar?

In the next slide we find the co-localisation of amyloid (green fluorescence) and aluminium (orange fluorescence) in a neurone in the CA1 region of the hippocampus.

It is possible that the amyloid identified in this neurone is one called alpha synuclein. Alpha synuclein being heavily implicated in the aetiology of Parkinson’s disease.

Finally we have further evidence of the presence of aluminium in pyramidal neurones of the hippocampus.

Remember, always ask to see the autofluorescence for the same or serial section, see below, so that you can be sure that what you observed is aluminium.

I am sharing these unpublished images of neurodegeneration in brain tissue in Parkinson’s disease so that you can be in no doubt that aluminium is present in diseased tissue in Parkinson’s disease.

Of course, they do not confirm that aluminium is a contributor to the aetiology of Parkinson’s disease. However, they ask a significant question that, at the very least, warrants further research.