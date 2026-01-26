Unless you are a dedicated scholar of Dr’s Newsletter you will be unaware of my post Cancelled Science in which I explained how our research on aluminium in brain tissue in Parkinson’s disease remained unfinished.

In an attempt to remedy some of this I decided to post unpublished research herein in previous, imaginatively titled posts, Parkinson’s Disease and Aluminium and…..

Parkinson’s Disease and Aluminium II.

Herein I will share some further unpublished research showing aluminium in brain tissue in individuals who died with a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

The first brain section is frontal cortex and demonstrates the co-localisation of neurofibrillary tangles, NFT (Thioflavin S staining; image 1) and aluminium (Lumogallion staining; image 2).

Image 1

Image 2

Note in particular in image 2 intraneuronal aluminium and the presence of NFT (image 1) in the same neurone.

You may recall that the co-localisation of aluminium and NFTs is the subject of a recent post on Alzheimer’s disease and Dr Daniel Perl.

While NFT are known to form inside neurones they are more often observed in the extracellular space, the neurone having died leaving what are often referred to as ghost tangles.

Does the observation in PD tissue of aluminium and NFT in an intact neurone suggest a role for either or both in the neurone’s demise?

There are other similarities in the neuropathology of AD and PD. In the next brain section of frontal cortex we observe a senile plaque (Thioflavin S staining; image 3) composed of amyloid beta protein and aluminium (Lumogallion staining; image 4).

Image 3

Image 4

Aluminium is clearly associated with the neuropathological hallmarks of PD.

I have written about congophillic amyloid angiopathy (CAA) in a number of previous substacks. CAA describes the association of amyloid beta protein with brain vasculature and CAA is also a feature of PD.

In the following brain section of the parietal cortex we see significant CAA (Thioflavin S staining; image 5) and the co-localisation of aluminium (Lumogallion staining; image 6) with the observed CAA.

Image 5

Image 6

Note also in image 6 above significant staining for aluminium in the blood vessel to the right of the CAA. Just in case you are in any doubt as to presence of aluminium both co-located with amyloid protein in CAA and in cells in the adjacent blood vessel take a look at the control brain section, image 7, below.

Image 7

Autofluorescence in image 7 confirms the presence of aluminium in these structures in this section of the parietal cortex in PD.

Don’t let anyone tell you that aluminium is not intimately associated with the neuropathology of PD. We have proved this in the peer-reviewed scientific literature and I am demonstrating it herein in substack using previously unpublished research. The latter only being the case because of my untimely removal from academia.

There are many more images to share with you but I don’t want to bore you!