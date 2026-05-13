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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
8d

Let's win this! Pharma needs to fade away!

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William Miller's avatar
William Miller
7d

By reducing/eliminating my bodily aluminum, my MD- measured 30 point MMSE cognition score has increased from 16… beginning and irreversible Alzheimer’s… to 29… high normal.

Thank you, Dr. Chris! ( my wife thanks you also!).

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