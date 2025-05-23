Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hey TT (Truth Tellers)'s avatar
Hey TT (Truth Tellers)
3d

He knows. I've been thinkin, you've got to be frustrated. We're so close. It's an interesting time right now. We all, even us who simply didn't take the jab, need to exercise Humility, Patience, Empathy (for those just Learning, or dealing with Regrets).

Good news, people are Talking. I thought I would be "done" sharing resources with folks, but NO. I'm still talking to people almost every day "shenanigans chats" about where to find info. I've talked specifically about alum to several folks in the past few days. People seem more able to absorb detailed info lately.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
4d

While I hope you're right Dr Exley, I think it's wishful thinking. Kennedy had his chance, and his first shot against the bow was food coloring.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Christopher Exley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture