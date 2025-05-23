Headlining in CHD’s Defender is the latest report from MAHA. Secretary Kennedy informs us that his report is just the diagnosis, the prescription will follow later. I read the report initially with anticipation but increasingly with some frustration. Why the latter you might ask.
Frustration even disappointment because for every villain identified by MAHA the real culprit remained anonymous.
The most significant toxicant in every day life, aluminium, did not receive a single mention in the 73 page report.
We read about dietary additives including artificial colourants without any mention of aluminium.
We read about agriculture and specifically glyphosate without any mention of aluminium.
We read about fluoride and potable water fluoridation without any mention of aluminium.
We read about infant nutrition and specifically infant formulas without any mention of aluminium.
We read about allergies and asthma in infants without any mention of aluminium.
And, of course, we read all about vaccines and myriad negative impacts upon infant health without any mention of aluminium.
So, why is there no mention at all about human exposure to aluminium in the MAHA Report?
Secretary Kennedy and I have been communicating about aluminium and human health for many years including a memorable ‘put down’ of one of vaccine manufacturer’s favourites, Peter Hotez. I know that Secretary Kennedy understands the significance and toxicity of aluminium in humans and infants specifically. So, why no aluminium in the MAHA Report?
I am going to make the educated guess that Kennedy is more than aware of the power of the aluminium industry lobby. At this nascent moment in his revolution does he really need to alert the aluminium industry that he is on to them. Better to make them believe that others, such as fluoride or glyphosate, will be their scapegoats. If he were to target the aluminium industry now then the industry would immediately circle its wagons and Kennedy would experience its power before he has a chance to effect the changes he is pursuing.
Well, this is one possible explanation for the omission of aluminium from the MAHA Report. I hope and trust that the near future will prove me correct. MAHA cannot be a success without addressing human exposure to aluminium. If not now then very soon.
He knows. I've been thinkin, you've got to be frustrated. We're so close. It's an interesting time right now. We all, even us who simply didn't take the jab, need to exercise Humility, Patience, Empathy (for those just Learning, or dealing with Regrets).
Good news, people are Talking. I thought I would be "done" sharing resources with folks, but NO. I'm still talking to people almost every day "shenanigans chats" about where to find info. I've talked specifically about alum to several folks in the past few days. People seem more able to absorb detailed info lately.
While I hope you're right Dr Exley, I think it's wishful thinking. Kennedy had his chance, and his first shot against the bow was food coloring.