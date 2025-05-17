As many of you are already aware I began my research on the toxicity of aluminium in the era of Acid Rain (or Acid Reign as someone’s imaginative graffiti announced on a road bridge close to my previous home).

As a brief reminder, natural rain is acidic with a pH around 5.5 reflecting the dissolution of carbon dioxide, the major ‘historical’ acidifying anion in natural rain. However, most rain that falls on Earth today has a pH much closer to 4.5 and below reflecting a man-made (anthropogenic) change in the major acidifying anion from carbon dioxide to sulphur dioxide. The latter being the main product of the industrial revolution and the burning of fossil fuels across the globe. Decades of rainfall at pH 4.5 and below resulted, and continues to result, in the acidification of vulnerable catchments worldwide and particularly in northern latitudes.

I was studying in Scotland where acid rain devastated forests, streams and lakes (lochs) and was a major issue for the salmon farming industry. ( I wrote a book chapter on this subject nearly forty years ago.) Enter a lad from Leicestershire with a passion for fishing and not really anything else to do. The die was cast.

Now in the United Kingdom whom do you think might be charged with the responsibility of independent research on the ecotoxicity of acid rain. Yes, you guessed correctly, the main polluter, known at the time as The Central Electricity Generating Board (CEGB). Plus ca change! You must have appreciated by now that the fox is always put in charge of the chicken coop.

Well, the CEGB in collaboration with the government and The Royal Society of London organised a conference in London to celebrate their research in understanding and, presumably, combatting acid rain. A few months before this conference I published my PhD research in Nature.. While I had not been invited to participate directly in the conference I nevertheless attended with my boss, JD Birchall OBE FRS, and he pulled some strings with The Royal Society to give me ten minutes on stage to present a summary of my Nature paper.

I enjoyed those ten minutes. In those days a paper published in Nature meant something and the large international audience were extremely responsive to what I had to say. Well, nearly everyone in the audience. The high point for me was when a certain Professor Gwyneth Howells, the lead scientist at the CEGB, stood up and announced that while my research was of general interest it wasn’t important since natural waters affected by acid rain in Scotland and elsewhere were too low in silicon for it to be important. Somewhat bewildered by the stupidity of her question I answered her with just one word. I said ‘precisely’. The audience clapped and chuckled and Professor Howells sat down.

The audience understood the simple message that aluminium in surface waters acidified by acid rain was only toxic in fish because the waters were deficient in silicon.

Anyway, I have digressed too far. The purpose of this musing is to elaborate upon why it is not entirely straightforward to apply silicon (silicic acid) to a catchment (soil, lakes) to ameliorate the toxicity of aluminium in fish or to prevent infection of plants by fungi such as powdery mildews.

What I hope you have understood by now having read my book and my many substack posts on this subject is that any addition of a silicon-based product to the environment must release sufficient silicic acid (not silica) to be effective. However, the most soluble salts of silicon and therefore salts capable of releasing silicic acid are largely unsuitable for adding to soils or waters. This is because in addition to silicic acid they will also add too much alkalinity resulting in a high pH not to mention the release of significant amounts of metals such as sodium. To the contrary, insoluble silicon-rich minerals such as sand (silicon dioxide) cannot release enough silicic acid quickly enough to be effective. I often use the adage that if you put a teaspoon of sand in a glass of water it will dissolve to give silicic acid but you will have to wait for about one hundred years for the silicic acid to be fully released.

So-called silicon fertilisers are available and are used in agriculture. See the research of Dr Joseph Heckman in this field.

In my opinion, an effective, non-invasive silicon-based additive or fertiliser remains to be developed. Now there is an opportunity if ever there was one! In the meantime, we should look at Nature’s sources of silicic acid such as for example the minerals known as feldspars and investigate how such natural sources of silicic acid might be used in controlled environments to maximum effect.

Go on, develop a new fertiliser for the controlled release of silicic acid and help save the Earth and just perhaps, get rich being good!