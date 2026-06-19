Pharma’s mantra that ‘vaccines are safe and effective’ is steeped in the same hopelessness as that of women repeating the line, ‘I must, I must, I must increase my bust’. Perhaps repeating the latter was successful. You will have to let me know. Pharma’s mantra has, of course, been successful. However, covid killed the messenger and the safety and efficacy of vaccines is fast becoming a legitimate subject of debate. At least here on substack.

Recently I posted on how Pharma is becoming increasingly desperate in their defence of ‘Safe and Effective’.

Pharma's Last Stand Dr Christopher Exley · May 13 Scientists who are truly working in the field of vaccine safety are under attack like never before. Hallelujah to that since it is testimony to the importance and quality of their work. Read full story

I am now joined in highlighting this situation by a fellow maverick Peter Gotzsche and his excellent article on corruption in scientific publishing.

We now have the latest propaganda from arguably the most corrupt of all scientific publishers in the form of an article in The Lancet. The ‘research’ documented in this paper is meat and drink to the established media with kings of corruption such as the BBC lauding it as proof of the safety and efficacy of the HPV vaccine Gardasil. But wait. The authors of The Lancet paper make an attempt to support ‘efficacy’ but safety is not even mentioned anywhere in the paper or in the accompanying lovesick comment.

Better analysts than myself will be able to inform you why the documented reduction in deaths from cervical cancer in vaccinated women aged 20-24 is spurious at best. If ever those peddling Gardasil were clutching at straws to vindicate this evil vaccine then this latest paper is just that. I don’t describe Gardasil as evil lightly. With the possible exception of the HepB vaccine given to neonates and infants, see below, Gardasil is the most dangerous vaccine administered today.

HepB Vaccination:A Job Half Done Dr Christopher Exley · December 9, 2025 Were you one of the several thousand who sat through the tedium of the recent ACIP meeting. Yes there were one or two moments of high jinx and furrowed brows during the various discussion periods but in the main it was sleep inducing and significantly lacking in the science required to enable ACIP members to make informed decisions. As it happens ACIP m… Read full story

You can understand why I say this by reading Peter Gotzsche’s recent substack post and by revising my posts on this subject.

HPV Vaccine Dr Christopher Exley · June 4, 2024 There is no ‘top trumps’ on the worst of vaccines that include an aluminium adjuvant. However, so-called vaccines against the human papilloma virus (HPV) must give most a run for their money. Herein I simply wish to direct you to critical comment and information on this subject. I hope that this will be sufficient to deter you from subjecting yourself o… Read full story

Even if we accept the spurious data presented in The Lancet, how do the suggested 23 lives saved in the 20-24 age group compare with the numbers of lives lost and maimed due to the vaccine being administered to millions of school girls (not to mention boys) in order to ‘save’ such lives. Even Merck’s own clinical trial data demonstrate that 2.4% of the recipients of Gardasil suffer a severe adverse event, the latter definition including death. Why did the authors of The Lancet paper prefer to ignore anything and everything to do with the safety of Gardasil.

I wonder how the lead author of The Lancet paper, Professor Peter Sasieni (Email: p.sasieni@qmul.ac.uk) sleeps at night. He cannot be wholly ignorant of the poisonous nature of Gardasil. I can only reluctantly accept that the power that comes with wealth and esteem outweighs scientific integrity. Of course, clowns such as Sasieni still require the circus of corrupt scientific publishing to peddle their poison.

The great Stephen Sondheim wrote, Send in the Clowns, Don’t Bother They’re Here. How apt for today’s charade of scientific publishing.