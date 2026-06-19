Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5d

It is clear that if vaccines were safe and effective, there would be no need for the 1986 vaccine laws that take away all big pharma liability for harms and deaths caused by toxic vaccinations.

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Lor's avatar
Lor
5d

Im constantly being laughed at when I mention aluminium in any autism groups on facebook or otherwise it’s exhausting but thank you for your work.

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